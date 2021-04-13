 Skip to content
 
This story has it all: a jetski, romance, quarantine, an arrest, three days in jail, and a breakup. All brought to you from the Isle of Man, the Florida of the UK
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AgentKGB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poundland cat treat test with China and Hutchey.
Youtube zrLK0xfBP6w


The Isle of Mann isn't all bad. BigClive lives there.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Isle of Man is not, and never has been, part of the United Kingdom,...

https://www.gov.im/about-the-governmen​t/departments/cabinet-office/external-​relations/constitution/#:~:text=The%20​Isle%20of%20Man%20is,own%20parliament%​2C%20government%20and%20laws.
 
hervatski
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: [Fark user image 620x630]


[Fark user image 536x480]


looks like a realdoll
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thesun.co.ukView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could have been worse.   Could have been on the Isle of Lucy.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also appears to have a lot of filters or photoshop.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That beached manatee in Ireland had something to do with this. I can feel it in my bones.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You may believe the sign is in English and Manx but it isn't.  The second language is Floridian, your reading skills depends on how stoned you are.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Florida of the UK? I'll allow it.

But the Scilly Islands still sound sillier, although not compared to the village of Silly, France. I've been through there on a train. There is no there there. I guess it might be called the LA of the UK: lauks a-mercy!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have palm trees in the Scilly Islands. Mind, they do put them out at some of the Channel vacation spots but take them in for bad weather.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

genner: [Fark user image 640x636]


That would be a good monster to have in the background of a movie or cartoon as an easter egg, but I expect somebody would be deeply offended, and I mean the type of person who blows up pubs and mail boxes when annoyed.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: You may believe the sign is in English and Manx but it isn't.  The second language is Floridian, your reading skills depends on how stoned you are.


[Fark user image 295x229]


How about them Manx cats, baby? They are cut.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the guy?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it just a coincidence that that's where the Bee Gees were from?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

brantgoose: They have palm trees in the Scilly Islands. Mind, they do put them out at some of the Channel vacation spots but take them in for bad weather.


Palm trees grow on the west coast of Scotland. All about the the jet stream, making the west of UK and Ireland in particular a shiatlot more temperate than they should be, and giving them prevailing south westerly wind.

/And if you like silly place names, there's a thread in the queue about biatche, France having its Facebook page taken down.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sounds like his love for her went from Sea-Doo to Sea-Don't.
 
orbister
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I don't know the Manx for "chav", but the Isle of Man has chavs:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is jetski some kind of Polish dish or something?
 
Bungles [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

blatz514: [Fark user image 620x630]


[Fark user image 536x480]


Given that's 90% Snapchat filter, she could be a 60 year old ginger man for all the data you've been given.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"He had never driven a jet ski before and can't swim"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Is jetski some kind of Polish dish or something?


cdn.seatguru.comView Full Size
 
