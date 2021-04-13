 Skip to content
(KPIC Roseburg)   Thanks to Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center in Roseburg, Oregon quite a few abandoned or hoarded dogs and cats have been rescued & many have been adopted. Please welcome Wonder & Olaf to this week's Woofday Wetnose Wednesday (w/video)   (kpic.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Kody, 10 months old and still apparently not assembled correctly:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Kody, 10 months old and still apparently not assembled correctly:
[Fark user image 425x566]


♥♥
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
proco [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The Ellie Girl has absolutely zero respect for The Bailey Dog's personal space
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 720x864]


Son of Chewbacca?

thumbor.forbes.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tootsie being cute with one of the cat/dog beds. This is not a big bed....but he has slept in that little bed....it is a cat bed, purrfect for kitties.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]

Tootsie being cute with one of the cat/dog beds. This is not a big bed....but he has slept in that little bed....it is a cat bed, purrfect for kitties.


Buckwheat was like that. He had a couple of big comfy dog beds, but preferred a cat bed instead.
 
usedtolurk [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Apparently cowboy hats make you think about life...
Fark user imageView Full Size

In conclusion...🤠
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Edie taking a break. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]

Tootsie being cute with one of the cat/dog beds. This is not a big bed....but he has slept in that little bed....it is a cat bed, purrfect for kitties.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Buckwheat liked his cat bed so much that it even got brought along on road trips
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Wadded Beef: Edie taking a break. [Fark user image 425x318]
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

usedtolurk: [Fark user image 425x566]
Apparently cowboy hats make you think about life...[Fark user image 425x566]
In conclusion...🤠


♥♥
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy Tuesday, everbuddy!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]
Happy Tuesday, everbuddy!


Howdy, Happy Tuesday
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]
Happy Tuesday, everbuddy!


lovethispic.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
