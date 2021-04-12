 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Jerry didn't comply. Jerry fought back. Jerry was allowed to drive off in a police cruiser. Yes, Jerry is white (not safe for work)   (twitter.com) divider line
38
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
'Cause Jerry doesn't know
Jerry doesn't know
Jerry doesn't know
Jerry doesn't know
So don't tell Jerry
Jerry doesn't know
Don't tell Jerry


Narrator: Jerry knew
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Jerry has a mental issue.

Brother of man who assaulted PCSO deputies says incident agitated man's mental condition | KATV

Doesn't make police look any better when you compare this with the treatment of melanin enhanced individuals.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Jerry Don't DO IT!"

Narrator: Jerry did it.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After seeing how cops treat the public, I don't even care.

F'em.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yes.  Just what I need to wake up in the morning.  A cup of strong coffee and a video of plumber butt.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The blinding power of white man ass has a curiously hypnotic affect on cops. It makes them momentarily forget that they have guns.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing the video Grapher is Jerry's friend but he just left her behind.

But I guess he's used to leaving behinds flapping in the wind
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Primus - Jerry Was A Race Car Driver
Youtube LBQ2305fLeA
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Jerry didn't even pull up his pants before he got in the police car. That driver's seat is ruined forever
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
does it also speak to how community policing, where the police actually know people in the community, react differently to people.  Treating them, like, people?

The cops weren't shouting "Duante, don't do it" why? they had no clue who he was.  He wasn't a person, he was a criminal at the start.

Whereas Jerry here is a person we all know and sympathize with hence we don't shoot him outright.

/and he was white
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brosephus: Jerry has a mental issue.

Brother of man who assaulted PCSO deputies says incident agitated man's mental condition | KATV

Doesn't make police look any better when you compare this with the treatment of melanin enhanced individuals.



Funny how fast the mental health issue comes out now for these incidents, for a certain class.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty farked up that cops not shooting someone is worse press than if they had.

/what a strange country
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police aren't equipped to handle being blinded by that level of bleached plumber crack backside. They're used to less reflective skin tones which doesn't cause them to be so blinded where they can't shoot the suspect stealing their police vehicle.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't fark with Jerry the Plumber.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kelwen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the female officer had just taken the opportunity to apply a solid kancho, the incident would have ended peacefully and immediately
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
serhatuyumez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
cheeky fellow
 
stuartp9
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Kelwen: If the female officer had just taken the opportunity to apply a solid kancho, the incident would have ended peacefully and immediately


Naruto - One Thousand Years of Death - English Dub
Youtube cN6JqE_mk9M
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Kelwen: If the female officer had just taken the opportunity to apply a solid kancho, the incident would have ended peacefully and immediately


She should have used her feminine charms on him.  After all, he already had his pants mostly off.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Kelwen: If the female officer had just taken the opportunity to apply a solid kancho, the incident would have ended peacefully and immediately


That woman was out of her depth. It is clearly visible in her body language. When you have to restrain a person, one must fully commit
 
LL316
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Brosephus: Jerry has a mental issue.

Brother of man who assaulted PCSO deputies says incident agitated man's mental condition | KATV

Doesn't make police look any better when you compare this with the treatment of melanin enhanced individuals.


Yeah, it's not the restraint police are capable of when dealing with white people that's the problem.  It's that they're incapable of showing any restraint with non white people.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

frankb00th: Kelwen: If the female officer had just taken the opportunity to apply a solid kancho, the incident would have ended peacefully and immediately

That woman was out of her depth. It is clearly visible in her body language. When you have to restrain a person, one must fully commit


Take the keys you d f's.  DNRTFA, if he was stopped for an expired registration why didn't he just get a ticket? He shouldn't have been removed from the car. OTOH, maybe we should shoot everyone, no discrimination and crime would go down.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The cop did have his gun out at the end of the scuffle so he was probably ready to shoot.  Also, you can easily find stories like this with other races involved.  But yea, let's make it all about race and compare two separate incidents as if they are both 100% accurate representations of all police interactions....
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:


No, farkbot, this is the original tweet:

https://twitter.com/TalbertSwan/statu​s​/1272299068342108165

I don't know why subby posted a second-level retweet.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I learned from a cop that In their training, video after video of deadly encounters with black people are shown to trainees with the smug tag line "it's better to be judged by 12 than carried by 6. From the real world evidence of arrests of actual mass murdering white men it appears that only whites are represented in any of their de-escalation training videos.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: The cop did have his gun out at the end of the scuffle so he was probably ready to shoot.  Also, you can easily find stories like this with other races involved.  But yea, let's make it all about race and compare two separate incidents as if they are both 100% accurate representations of all police interactions....


So you're saying the white guy might have gotten hurt which is totally comparable to a black guy getting murdered

Even a cop could have made a better argument
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I think we all know a Jerry.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

serhatuyumez: [pbs.twimg.com image 400x400]


Oh damn...
 
Mrs. Snipes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yowza, that is way too much blinding arse crack for this early in the a.m.
 
