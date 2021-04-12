 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Minneapolis Star Tribune)   Cop who shot Daunte Wright practically an untrained rookie. Only a 25-year career and member of the negotiation team   (startribune.com) divider line
27
    More: Fail, Police, Criminal law, Hennepin County, Minnesota, Legal professions, police officer, Kimberly A. Potter, Constable, Police officer  
•       •       •

348 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2021 at 8:30 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
You know what we need to see made public?
The result of her drug and alcohol screen after the shooting.

Who am I kidding, they didn't drug test her...
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
The Fifth Element Best Scenes - Anybody Else Wants To Negotiate?
Youtube 9TyxxLHfBwE
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Systemic racism, same as it ever was.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Question.  Are police officers instructed to wear their taser on their dominant side?  Just curious.  If this is an honest mistake it seems to me that it wouldn't happen quite as much if you put your taser where you would normally feel comfortable with a holstered weapon.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

EnzoTheCoder: Question.  Are police officers instructed to wear their taser on their dominant side?  Just curious.  If this is an honest mistake it seems to me that it wouldn't happen quite as much if you put your taser where you would normally feel comfortable with a holstered weapon.


Her chief says no
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Negligent homicide, 5 years.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

EnzoTheCoder: Question.  Are police officers instructed to wear their taser on their dominant side?  Just curious.  If this is an honest mistake it seems to me that it wouldn't happen quite as much if you put your taser where you would normally feel comfortable with a holstered weapon.


Here is my read on it.

It was a mistake. She really thought she had a taser.

The reason she made the mistake is because she was as in a stressful situation.

However, it is a stressful situation she and every cop put themselves into, and also escalated, because of institutionalized racism.

Here are two other officers in a situation with a white man
https://twitter.com/DerenicByrd/statu​s​/1381750050443849730?s=19
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
To be fair, the easiest negotiations are with dead people.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
A Taser feels and looks so much different than a loaded Glock. Plus, a Taser has a manual safety where a Glock does not.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

EnzoTheCoder: Question.  Are police officers instructed to wear their taser on their dominant side?  Just curious.  If this is an honest mistake it seems to me that it wouldn't happen quite as much if you put your taser where you would normally feel comfortable with a holstered weapon.


Nope. My taser is on my support side and requires me to do a cross draw to deploy it. The entire mechanics for accessing the taser is different from accessing my gun. Some officers carry it on their body armor carrier, taking it completely off the belt.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So then manslaughter / 3rd degree murder. Being in a situation to mix up the murder gun with the stun gun is your fault and preventable.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have to negotiate for the top bunk in prison
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There is no reason whatsoever to give her the benefit of the doubt on this one.

I hope she does the right thing and spares the family and the country from having to go through her trial.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Brosephus: EnzoTheCoder: Question.  Are police officers instructed to wear their taser on their dominant side?  Just curious.  If this is an honest mistake it seems to me that it wouldn't happen quite as much if you put your taser where you would normally feel comfortable with a holstered weapon.

Nope. My taser is on my support side and requires me to do a cross draw to deploy it. The entire mechanics for accessing the taser is different from accessing my gun. Some officers carry it on their body armor carrier, taking it completely off the belt.


Could she have actually been performing for the camera so to speak when she kept yelling "Taser!" while knowing full well she was going to use her gun?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cretinbob: You know what we need to see made public?
The result of her drug and alcohol screen after the shooting.

Who am I kidding, they didn't drug test her...


Cops are too clever to fall for that. The almost certainly sent her home "while they investigate".
 
two towns over [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
WaPo says she was also the head of the police union.......which could lead to some fun info at the trial (if there is one).
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Could she have actually been performing for the camera so to speak when she kept yelling "Taser!" while knowing full well she was going to use her gun?


I bet you enjoy debugging conspiracy theories in your spare time.

But at the same time, this scenario is possible. We'll never know....only she knows.
 
reign424
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
25 years as a negotiator and she couldn't negotiate a traffic stop with a 20yo..
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

blastoh: EnzoTheCoder: Question.  Are police officers instructed to wear their taser on their dominant side?  Just curious.  If this is an honest mistake it seems to me that it wouldn't happen quite as much if you put your taser where you would normally feel comfortable with a holstered weapon.

Here is my read on it.

It was a mistake. She really thought she had a taser.

The reason she made the mistake is because she was as in a stressful situation.

However, it is a stressful situation she and every cop put themselves into, and also escalated, because of institutionalized racism.

Here are two other officers in a situation with a white man
https://twitter.com/DerenicByrd/status​/1381750050443849730?s=19


There's blame on both sides.  A person is in control of their actions, regardless of "institutional racism."

Don't freak out when the cop pulls you over and your chances of getting shot decrease dramatically.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

steklo: Diogenes: Could she have actually been performing for the camera so to speak when she kept yelling "Taser!" while knowing full well she was going to use her gun?

I bet you enjoy debugging conspiracy theories in your spare time.

But at the same time, this scenario is possible. We'll never know....only she knows.


I know it's a stretch.  But it would make the difference between accident and murder.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Diogenes: steklo: Diogenes: Could she have actually been performing for the camera so to speak when she kept yelling "Taser!" while knowing full well she was going to use her gun?

I bet you enjoy debugging conspiracy theories in your spare time.

But at the same time, this scenario is possible. We'll never know....only she knows.

I know it's a stretch.  But it would make the difference between accident and murder.


It's still murder even if she made a mistake.
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: blastoh: EnzoTheCoder: Question.  Are police officers instructed to wear their taser on their dominant side?  Just curious.  If this is an honest mistake it seems to me that it wouldn't happen quite as much if you put your taser where you would normally feel comfortable with a holstered weapon.

Here is my read on it.

It was a mistake. She really thought she had a taser.

The reason she made the mistake is because she was as in a stressful situation.

However, it is a stressful situation she and every cop put themselves into, and also escalated, because of institutionalized racism.

Here are two other officers in a situation with a white man
https://twitter.com/DerenicByrd/status​/1381750050443849730?s=19

There's blame on both sides.  A person is in control of their actions, regardless of "institutional racism."

Don't freak out when the cop pulls you over and your chances of getting shot decrease dramatically.


Most people would panic in a life or death situation, which includes a minority having an interaction with police these days.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fairly obvious accidental shooting.  I'm not entirely sure what to do about the cop at the moment.  Wright did himself no favors by trying to escape arrest for the outstanding warrant.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Also, she's a field training officer and was training a rookie. https://nypost.com/2021/04/13​/officer-​who-fatally-shot-daunte-wright-was-tra​ining-a-rookie/

The violence is inherent in the system.

Since I haven't seen this posted in a while, Lt. Col. Dave Grossman is the psychopath who trains the bulk of police officers in the US including providing several training events in Minneapolis.
From 2019.
How Cops Are Trained To Shoot You In Your Home - SOME MORE NEWS
Youtube tuzQrbio2Qw


Last Week Tonight featured Grossman in 2020 if that's more your speed. https://www.youtube.com/watch?​v=Wf4cea​5oObY
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Diogenes: steklo: Diogenes: Could she have actually been performing for the camera so to speak when she kept yelling "Taser!" while knowing full well she was going to use her gun?

I bet you enjoy debugging conspiracy theories in your spare time.

But at the same time, this scenario is possible. We'll never know....only she knows.

I know it's a stretch.  But it would make the difference between accident and murder.

It's still murder even if she made a mistake.


No it isn't.  At a construction site, if a guy operating a crane hits the wrong button and accidentally kills somebody, he doesn't get charged with murder.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 minute ago  
All I've learned is I can yell taser as I gun someone down and that counts as an oopsie instead of murder.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GrizzlyPouch: AdmirableSnackbar: Diogenes: steklo: Diogenes: Could she have actually been performing for the camera so to speak when she kept yelling "Taser!" while knowing full well she was going to use her gun?

I bet you enjoy debugging conspiracy theories in your spare time.

But at the same time, this scenario is possible. We'll never know....only she knows.

I know it's a stretch.  But it would make the difference between accident and murder.

It's still murder even if she made a mistake.

No it isn't.  At a construction site, if a guy operating a crane hits the wrong button and accidentally kills somebody, he doesn't get charged with murder.


That's a very different situation from intentionally using a weapon on someone, just the wrong weapon.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.