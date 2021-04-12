 Skip to content
 
Who doesn't love a movie with a plot twist?
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Not to be missed is the lady in the beginning who picks up her dog... I give it a 10!
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
If the main character doesn't change and grow it's just so unrewarding.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"⭐⭐⭐⭐" - Chicago Sun Times
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
[movie guy voice] In a world where parallel parking isn't taught in drivers ed [/movie guy voice]
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Counterpoint:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Holy fark - I legit lol'd at the end.
 
fataldragonfly
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That was a great laugh. Thanks subby.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
thecinemaholic.comView Full Size

Now THAT is a plot twist...
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.