 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WHYY)   We've had one Pfizer/Biontech COVID-19 vaccine, yes. But what about second Pfizer/Biontech COVID-19 vaccine?   (whyy.org) divider line
7
    More: Interesting, Immune system, Pfizer vaccines, Vaccination, spike protein, new studies of experimental updates, Immunology, good news, worrisome mutated version of the virus  
•       •       •

358 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2021 at 4:40 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Beta Tested
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I am finding it harder and harder to feel bad for people back in the US.  Americans consistently and overwhelmingly vote against their own self interest and at some point you have to throw up your hands and say you get what you deserve.

Glad I left when I had the chance.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Beta Tested: I am finding it harder and harder to feel bad for people back in the US.  Americans consistently and overwhelmingly vote against their own self interest and at some point you have to throw up your hands and say you get what you deserve.

Glad I left when I had the chance.


This doesnt seem to have anything to do with the article does it?

Well I am glad that you found a quiet anonymous spot on the internet to vent your spleen.
 
70Ford
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Beta Tested: I am finding it harder and harder to feel bad for people back in the US.  Americans consistently and overwhelmingly vote against their own self interest and at some point you have to throw up your hands and say you get what you deserve.

Glad I left when I had the chance.


That's a quite logical and well said reason to not get a booster shot against a variant of the covid virus.

They're just trying to trick you into getting the Windows 11 variant of the microchip, after all.

Read it yourself at skinblowars.com.

All hail Bill Gates!
 
Nidiot
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You mean I wish I had one Pfizer/Biontech COVID-19 vaccine. I'm in Australia, where they are still trying to push the AstraZenecas that barely anyone wants.
 
Beta Tested
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Beta Tested: I am finding it harder and harder to feel bad for people back in the US.  Americans consistently and overwhelmingly vote against their own self interest and at some point you have to throw up your hands and say you get what you deserve.

Glad I left when I had the chance.

This doesnt seem to have anything to do with the article does it?

Well I am glad that you found a quiet anonymous spot on the internet to vent your spleen.


Woops, wrong thread.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
oh sweet! the wifi6 upgrade to my 5G nanitesn? sign me up!
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nidiot: You mean I wish I had one Pfizer/Biontech COVID-19 vaccine. I'm in Australia, where they are still trying to push the AstraZenecas that barely anyone wants.


you cause one little blood clot...
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.