(We Are Central PA)   Poor lady had to fill out a police report for $700 in cash, various bank cards, and sex toys valued at around $160. I mean they caught the guy, but still, I don't think she's getting it all back   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
She did the right thing, no shame.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
What about the Credence?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
The last time I had an apartment if the rent wasn't paid up in full by the end of business hours on the 5th there was a huge penalty and the landlord was within their rights to start eviction proceedings. Maybe she and her sex toys had a special arrangement with the super?
 
jimjays
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I turned out to be right when I had a hunch she knew the thief. I'm thinking he was a former lover, that the money was a debt, and there's legitimate dispute on whether the toys were his or gifted to her. Taking the bank cards was just spiteful.
 
Omnis_evil_twin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
$160? So, just the one vibe then?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sounds like a classic smash, cash, gash and dash crime.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Have police recovered the $50 worth of sex toys?
 
