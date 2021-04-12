 Skip to content
 
(Travel and Leisure)   State will pay you $12,000 to move there and work remote. Difficulty: West by God Virginia   (travelandleisure.com) divider line
28
•       •       •

28 Comments     (+0 »)
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The remote parts of WV are amazing. It's the populated parts that can get Deliverancey
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How is the water quality?

The part I've seen of WV was beautiful but I'm skeptical of all the stripmining history there. California's Sierra foothills were ruined by that type of activity 100 years ago.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Who knew you could sell opiates remotely?
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Does that come with a banjo, or is it BYO?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I guess they're trying to up the collective IQ since they're busy cutting college funding.
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Do it. This is how you get liberals to populate a red state.
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's every month right?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
WV is only 38 minutes away from where I am now, but... I... I don't think so.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

GRCooper: The remote parts of WV are amazing. It's the populated parts that can get Deliverancey


A coworker sent me some pictures of Spruce Mountain last weekend... absolutely gorgeous.

But afterwards you want to, you know, go home.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Do it. This is how you get liberals to populate a red state.


Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Didn't WV recently upgrade to coal-fired, scream-powered internet?

The Sound of dial-up Internet
Youtube gsNaR6FRuO0
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Don't do it.

/East Virginian
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
TAKE ME HOOOOME
COUNTRY ROAAAAD
(NSFW)
IT'S A CARTOON
BANNINATION
NOT WORTH RISKING
SO I'LL POST
AS A LINK
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They start off with a good idea (pay people to move to WV and work remotely) and then get governmenty-stupid about it.

"The program is kicking off by accepting applicants who will commit to living in Morgantown (later cities will include Shepardstown and Lewisburg, one of America's favorite mountain towns.)"

Why the hell limit where in WV people taking advantage of the program can live? There are some rural places in (the few parts I know of) WV I'd look at living but not in a city.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No deal.  I have access to world-class medical care, local cultural events and touring events, and the schools and colleges are good.

These are worth a lot more than a one-time $12,000 payment.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

thorpe: There are some rural places in (the few parts I know of) WV I'd look at living but not in a city.


Okay I keep seeing this point... Aside from saying their cities are, you know, more towns...

But seriously? Is rural WV that SAFE??? In Oregon unless you're in discernible off-grid your neighbors are usually f*cking WEIRDOS.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Add three more zeroes to the end of that figure and I'll think about it.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

thorpe: They start off with a good idea (pay people to move to WV and work remotely) and then get governmenty-stupid about it.

"The program is kicking off by accepting applicants who will commit to living in Morgantown (later cities will include Shepardstown and Lewisburg, one of America's favorite mountain towns.)"

Why the hell limit where in WV people taking advantage of the program can live? There are some rural places in (the few parts I know of) WV I'd look at living but not in a city.


Because it's a pretty safe assumption that you need broadband if you're going to work remotely. This is WV. Those pretty parts barely have electricity.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Let's see...

West Virginia:  1.81 million residents - 3.77% Black population (approx 70,000 people)
Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito in the Senate

Henry County, GA:  221,000 residents - 41.9% Black population (approx 93,000 people)
Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in the Senate

There's the proximity of Atlanta and its attractions. Savannah and the Atlantic Ocean is 3 hours away by car. I'm closer to family in Alabama in GA as well.

I don't think I'll be moving to WV anytime soon. Thanks, but there's not enough money available to make me move there.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Cyberluddite: Add three more zeroes to the end of that figure and I'll think about it.


Still not enough for me. Not even 6 zeros.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

puffy999: thorpe: There are some rural places in (the few parts I know of) WV I'd look at living but not in a city.

Okay I keep seeing this point... Aside from saying their cities are, you know, more towns...

But seriously? Is rural WV that SAFE??? In Oregon unless you're in discernible off-grid your neighbors are usually f*cking WEIRDOS.


In the 2 parts of WV I go to each year there are certainly safe areas. The risky areas I've seen are long dead-end roads, long roads along streams and rivers, and certain towns.  "Risky" = "looks like meth houses to me".
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

monsatano: thorpe: They start off with a good idea (pay people to move to WV and work remotely) and then get governmenty-stupid about it.

"The program is kicking off by accepting applicants who will commit to living in Morgantown (later cities will include Shepardstown and Lewisburg, one of America's favorite mountain towns.)"

Why the hell limit where in WV people taking advantage of the program can live? There are some rural places in (the few parts I know of) WV I'd look at living but not in a city.

Because it's a pretty safe assumption that you need broadband if you're going to work remotely. This is WV. Those pretty parts barely have electricity.


Every rental cabin I've stayed in in WV has had solid broadband and TV. They pay for it. I'd figure I'd have to do the same to live there since I'm not living without broadband. As for electricity yeah, mountainous areas  have more electrical outages than city suburbs, duh.

I don't know what you mean by "those parts"? Specifically which parts of WV are you talking about?
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I love WV

It's safe.

The people are very nice. There's a lot of Poverty.

But I haven't been there since 1989.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: How is the water quality?

The part I've seen of WV was beautiful but I'm skeptical of all the stripmining history there. California's Sierra foothills were ruined by that type of activity 100 years ago.


WV is one of the most polluted places in the US.  People in WV smoke meth, because it's cleaner than breathing the air.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sorry, but you'll need to add least three zeroes to the end of that to make me even consider it.
 
