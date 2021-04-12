 Skip to content
(WBTV 3 Charlotte)   Man goes off half cocked at grocery store   (wbtv.com) divider line
20
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
N.C ---Food Lion--- shoot yourself---> hear me roar.

Please tell me that his penis and testicles were blown clean oft and the next step is try to grow one on his arm.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
According to police, a 46-year-old man was inside the store in the bread aisle when something caused a handgun tucked into the waistband of his pants to fire.

"I turn around to see him grab his crotch and run to the front of the store," a witness said. "Scared the crap out of me and some other shoppers. People heading to the exit as fast as possible."

Three cheers for the second amendment!  (Stupid people with guns... yay!)
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are the lions okay?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's no word on the man's injuries.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
a 46-year-old man was inside the store in the bread aisle

I really appreciate the detail, it's like I was there.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
TACO TUESDAY THREAD!
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"my Dad gave me this when I was seven. the safety is...always off"

-Cyrus
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There are only negligent discharges, not accidental discharges. If a loaded weapon in your possession fires, it is either intentional or through your negligence.

It is your responsibility to ensure it doesn't go off. Oopsie daisy doesn't cut it with firearms
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sorry, sir, Great Clips is the next door down.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: It is your responsibility to ensure it doesn't go off. Oopsie daisy doesn't cut it with firearms


media1.tenor.com
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's not how you make nut loaf.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Walker: There's no word on the man's injuries.

[i.imgur.com image 850x283]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Yeoman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In the bread aisle? If only there had been a good guy with a bun...
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
According to police, a 46-year-old man was inside the store in the bread aisle when something caused a handgun tucked into the waistband of his pants to fire.Sounds like he had a yeast infection.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: There are only negligent discharges, not accidental discharges. If a loaded weapon in your possession fires, it is either intentional or through your negligence.

It is your responsibility to ensure it doesn't go off. Oopsie daisy doesn't cut it with firearms


Unless you're a cop. And then it's the whoopsie doodle between a gun and a taser.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sounds like a responsible gun owner.
 
jekfark
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Whoa, Food Lion is still around?
 
