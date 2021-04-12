 Skip to content
 
Alberta officials literally fence in Covid deniers
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Nice to see a municipality deal with a nuisance property promptly.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wish someone  would  fence in Texas
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Should've waited for Sunday and fenced the plague rats in.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should absolutely do that here. Everywhere.

Oh you want to operate your bar and not comply with the mask mandate, fence goes up around it.
Oh you want to hold church services and not comply with the mask mandate, fence goes up around it.
 
likwidflame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It didn't work.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should be bricking it in instead.
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the fark is wrong with you people?

Oh, you're Christian.

That explains it.

Quarantine and mental health assessments for the lot of you.

farking narcissists.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

likwidflame: It didn't work.


I get the feeling they're pro-border wall and don't appreciate any of the irony here.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

likwidflame: It didn't work.


Next step, cleansing with fire.
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesus McSordid: Should've waited for Sunday and fenced the plague rats in.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Let's not. Folks make bad decisions when that kind of shiat happens.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: Good.


Damn right.

These f*cking mindless death-worshippers literally make me sick.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did they Nazi this coming, again.
 
Nullav
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One day, we'll all come to terms with the problems of one system of government trying to play nice with another system of government to the point of giving it vastly more leeway than private citizens.

/Today is not that day.
//And yeah, thankfully it's mostly shed that role, or things would be even more uncomfortable.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  

likwidflame: It didn't work.


That's not surprising you would have to lock them all up to stop them.   at best they stopped them using the building.   I would be all for quarantining the lot of them until they are all vaccinated no matter how long it takes.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: Good.


Fark grudgingly acknowledges the effectiveness of fences as long as they're not at a border.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to bring back exile as a punishment.
Put them all on a raft and send them out to sea.
Shoot them if they try to come back.
 
James Bond Blimp [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oysterman: likwidflame: It didn't work.

I get the feeling they're pro-border wall and don't appreciate any of the irony here.


I mean I'm sure their southern border is still porous as that's where I used to drive through on my west coast runs but that was pre 9/11. Listening to a Canadian reporter talk to Alex Jones on knowledge fight was fun.

/ oh you thought the article was about the states
/ I didn't read the article either though
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: Bslim: Good.

Fark grudgingly acknowledges the effectiveness of fences as long as they're not at a border.


This is one small building easily kept under surveillance to ensure that the fence is not breached. It's a bit different from fencing off 3,145 kilometres of mostly desert.

Stop pretending to be stupid.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

likwidflame: It didn't work.


Prohibition usually doesn't.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: Bslim: Good.

Fark grudgingly acknowledges the effectiveness of fences as long as they're not at a border.


Go read up on logical fallacies at https://yourlogicalfallacyis.com/ and next time try making a point without using any.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

aagrajag: jjorsett: Bslim: Good.

Fark grudgingly acknowledges the effectiveness of fences as long as they're not at a border.

This is one small building easily kept under surveillance to ensure that the fence is not breached. It's a bit different from fencing off 3,145 kilometres of mostly desert.

Stop pretending to be stupid.


I've worked with the Border Patrol and seen first hand how much a fence improves the situation. Yeah you've got to patrol it and fix it and respond to breaches, but it really really slows things down and acts like a force multiplier, and that's a win.
 
quatchi
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Don't fence me in?

Fark that, plaguerat.

Well never achieve herd immunity with that herd mentality.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

James Bond Blimp: Oysterman: likwidflame: It didn't work.

I get the feeling they're pro-border wall and don't appreciate any of the irony here.

I mean I'm sure their southern border is still porous as that's where I used to drive through on my west coast runs but that was pre 9/11. Listening to a Canadian reporter talk to Alex Jones on knowledge fight was fun.

/ oh you thought the article was about the states
/ I didn't read the article either though


...I missed that and it was in the Fark headline.  I swear I read it as Alabama.  Going with it.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Long range acoustic device and files of Mindless Self Indulgence ought to keep any church empty.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jjorsett: aagrajag: jjorsett: Bslim: Good.

Fark grudgingly acknowledges the effectiveness of fences as long as they're not at a border.

This is one small building easily kept under surveillance to ensure that the fence is not breached. It's a bit different from fencing off 3,145 kilometres of mostly desert.

Stop pretending to be stupid.

I've worked with the Border Patrol and seen first hand how much a fence improves the situation. Yeah you've got to patrol it and fix it and respond to breaches, but it really really slows things down and acts like a force multiplier, and that's a win.


Very well, I'll grant you that a border wall would certainly make it slightly more difficult to sneak into the US from Mexico, but at immense expense.

If you really want to stop illegal immigration, though, implement massive fines and prison sentences for anyone caught knowingly employing illegal aliens. The problem could be solved overnight, but no one seems willing to do that.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Long range acoustic device and files of Mindless Self Indulgence ought to keep any church empty.


Mindless Self Indulgence - 2 Hookers and an 8 Ball
Youtube hHRx_o7GO18
Kind of hard to have church with a song about two hookers and an eight ball blaring through mind bendingly loud speakers.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Alberta Officials Put Huge Fence Around Anti-Quarantine Church to Protect Public

Now if we could just get rid of two words from that and make it global.
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jjorsett: aagrajag: jjorsett: Bslim: Good.

Fark grudgingly acknowledges the effectiveness of fences as long as they're not at a border.

This is one small building easily kept under surveillance to ensure that the fence is not breached. It's a bit different from fencing off 3,145 kilometres of mostly desert.

Stop pretending to be stupid.

I've worked with the Border Patrol and seen first hand how much a fence improves the situation. Yeah you've got to patrol it and fix it and respond to breaches, but it really really slows things down and acts like a force multiplier, and that's a win.


lol
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Begoggle: We need to bring back exile as a punishment.
Put them all on a raft and send them out to sea.
Shoot them if they try to come back.


We need an island with dinosaurs so we can ship the plague rats, corrupt politicians, cops and judges, murderers and pedos there.

1. make it a reality gambling show where people can bet how many hours will X criminal survive before being eaten alive.
2. Film it all with drones.
3. Profit.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jjorsett: aagrajag: jjorsett: Bslim: Good.

Fark grudgingly acknowledges the effectiveness of fences as long as they're not at a border.

This is one small building easily kept under surveillance to ensure that the fence is not breached. It's a bit different from fencing off 3,145 kilometres of mostly desert.

Stop pretending to be stupid.

I've worked with the Border Patrol and seen first hand how much a fence improves the situation. Yeah you've got to patrol it and fix it and respond to breaches, but it really really slows things down and acts like a force multiplier, and that's a win.


Yes. A wall would be helpful to impede people crossing the border illegally (a minority of illegal immigrants). At a huge cost. Meanwhile we have the technology to nearly get rid of illegal immigration instead. We just aren't going to use it until we can agree on immigration reform and partial amnesty for some of the immigrants who have been here for years.

There will be no political will to fix this problem until it can be done with bipartisanship, and I doubt we can even agree to rename a post office together currently.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I thought jebus was everywhere and with us always, so why can't they talk to him at home?  It's almost like that isn't what this is about at all...
 
frankb00th
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wow. You go Alberta. I was not expecting that at all.
 
neaorin
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TuckFrump: I wish someone  would  fence in Texas


Well Trump did say he was going to build part of the wall in Colorado but you libby libs made fun of him and hurt his feelings, when he was actually trying to help.
 
