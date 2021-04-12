 Skip to content
(Axios)   Chauvin's lawyer tries to shield jury from news that police just shot an unarmed black man in the same neighborhood as Floyd, on the grounds that it looks really bad for the defense   (axios.com) divider line
87
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And the judge isn't having any of it.
Good.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/awkward collar tug
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Does that make him a Chauvinist pig?
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That isn't anywhere close to being the same neighborhood. Or even the same city.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah disregard this happening every day.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Look, I get that MN is flyover country and most people don't give a shiat about the geography of Twin Cities and the burbs but if Axios can get it straight, Fark can too. What happened in Brooklyn Center is tragic and could be the pin being pulled on the live grenade of the Chauvin trial. But saying it's the same neighborhood is almost incendiary in it's wrongness.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't suppose that disrespecting the jury would win any hearts and minds for the defense.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: Look, I get that MN is flyover country and most people don't give a shiat about the geography of Twin Cities and the burbs but if Axios can get it straight, Fark can too. What happened in Brooklyn Center is tragic and could be the pin being pulled on the live grenade of the Chauvin trial. But saying it's the same neighborhood is almost incendiary in it's wrongness.


Not defending the geographical neglect. But same media market, so pretty much same neighborhood as far as that goes. Different police force, different mayor, but the same local media coverage.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: IgG4: Look, I get that MN is flyover country and most people don't give a shiat about the geography of Twin Cities and the burbs but if Axios can get it straight, Fark can too. What happened in Brooklyn Center is tragic and could be the pin being pulled on the live grenade of the Chauvin trial. But saying it's the same neighborhood is almost incendiary in it's wrongness.

Not defending the geographical neglect. But same media market, so pretty much same neighborhood as far as that goes. Different police force, different mayor, but the same local media coverage.


That's... not what "neighborhood" means.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chicago is near Minneapolis. How many people were shot in Chicago last weekend?
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Defense is taking it in the wrong direction .  Embrace it and use it as evidence Chauvin was acting normally.
 
GrinzGrimly [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: And the judge isn't having any of it.
Good.


But is it good to expose a jury to information that has no bearing on the case in question but is likely to influence them? That seems bad actually.
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't that be a good thing for the defense?

"Cops are murdering innocent black people all the time around here. Why is my client being singled out?"
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlazeTrailer: Defense is taking it in the wrong direction .  Embrace it and use it as evidence Chauvin was acting normally.


Last I saw they are saying she accidentally shot Wright with her gun rather than with her taser. The defense in this other case could say he thought he was kneeling on Floyd's leg.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not materially related to the Chauvin case except that it's a police-involved shooting.  It's not the same city, not the same department, not close to the same circumstances.  The judge is right; life outside the courtroom goes on, and it has no bearing on the case itself.  It's not like this has been the first police murder since George Floyd - not even close.  Probably not even nearly the first in Minnesota.
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
someonelse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrinzGrimly: cretinbob: And the judge isn't having any of it.
Good.

But is it good to expose a jury to information that has no bearing on the case in question but is likely to influence them? That seems bad actually.


You can't shield jurors from every officer-involved shooting of unarmed Black men. There are too many.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buserror: Three Crooked Squirrels: IgG4: Look, I get that MN is flyover country and most people don't give a shiat about the geography of Twin Cities and the burbs but if Axios can get it straight, Fark can too. What happened in Brooklyn Center is tragic and could be the pin being pulled on the live grenade of the Chauvin trial. But saying it's the same neighborhood is almost incendiary in it's wrongness.

Not defending the geographical neglect. But same media market, so pretty much same neighborhood as far as that goes. Different police force, different mayor, but the same local media coverage.

That's... not what "neighborhood" means.


I didn't say it was. I just said same media market.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: Look, I get that MN is flyover country and most people don't give a shiat about the geography of Twin Cities and the burbs but if Axios can get it straight, Fark can too. What happened in Brooklyn Center is tragic and could be the pin being pulled on the live grenade of the Chauvin trial. But saying it's the same neighborhood is almost incendiary in it's wrongness.


Depends on the reader. To someone in Bulgaria, the entire Midwest is one neighborhood. Just because you live close don't mean they are different areas to an outsider.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: Look, I get that MN is flyover country and most people don't give a shiat about the geography of Twin Cities and the burbs but if Axios can get it straight, Fark can too. What happened in Brooklyn Center is tragic and could be the pin being pulled on the live grenade of the Chauvin trial. But saying it's the same neighborhood is almost incendiary in it's wrongness.


It's just one city man, they're not twins. It's like Raleigh-Durham. Nobody gives a shiat about your nonsensical boundaries.

//Prince sucks
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They didn't object to the juror that may have already been "contaminated" on Friday

He will probably use that, not having a location change and this in an appeal in the future.

At times I think he is going for the ineffective counsel thing or whatever it is, agreed
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WelldeadLink: Chicago is near Minneapolis. How many people were shot in Chicago last weekend?


Not sure, but unfortunately none of the people who will shoot folks next weekend were taken out.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There really has been way more then enough of this shooting crap going on in America.

One sign of this is that in Knoxville Tennessee, a local TV station covering one nearby mass shooting got confused and aired footage of ANOTHER completely different shooting in their broadcast.

Americans really need to step up and start resisting the illegal Republican invasion of their country.

https://www.rawstory.com/knoxville-sho​oting/
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do worry that it gives the defense ammunition on appeal. It is rather obvious that a great many people are looking for a symbolic victory against police violence against people of color. Things that transform this into a symbolic verdict are against Chauvin's rights to a fair trial. Oh, he's guilty of murder and deserves the largest possible sentence, but that's about him, not about the history of policing in America.

I'm not immune to the symbolic significance but it turns out that this case needs to be decided upon the specific merits of this case, not the broader reality. So at some point the judge is going to have to instruct and question the jury about their ability to put aside any other current events. And some appellate court judge might question if that is significantly possible because who knows what judges think.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suspect he shot the guy just to go to get Chauvin a mistral.  Likewise, this judge is going to grant an appeal with a mea culpa vs sequestration failure should the defense ask for it, which they absolutely will.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America, where unnecessary death equates to freedom-ish
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this good for the defense? They can go with everyone's been doing it, so it's not a big deal.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snipe kills Dumbledore
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is actually really bad.  It gives the defense possible leverage in the appeals process.  The jury should be sequestered from any information unrelated to the case at hand that may sway their decision.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: Look, I get that MN is flyover country and most people don't give a shiat about the geography of Twin Cities and the burbs but if Axios can get it straight, Fark can too. What happened in Brooklyn Center is tragic and could be the pin being pulled on the live grenade of the Chauvin trial. But saying it's the same neighborhood is almost incendiary in it's wrongness.


But it gives us that little squirt of outrage adrenaline we come here for.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
take yer lumps subby.  ya done fake news'd us
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: I suspect he shot the guy just to go to get Chauvin a mistral.


Well there it is.

(also, "she".)
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a win for the defense, appeal on the grounds that the jury got prejudiced because they were worried about rioting and things.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aperson: This is actually really bad.  It gives the defense possible leverage in the appeals process.  The jury should be sequestered from any information unrelated to the case at hand that may sway their decision.


Defense lawyers: "Other cop killed an innocent man, too. So... it happens a lot."

Potential appeals judge: "Your case has merit. We should let this murdering cop free."

What the fark is wrong with the American legal system?
 
kayanlau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most people just want to live out their lives in peace and happiness without the constant fear of being harmed. Is that too much to ask for from the police in the US?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: Look, I get that MN is flyover country and most people don't give a shiat about the geography of Twin Cities and the burbs but if Axios can get it straight, Fark can too. What happened in Brooklyn Center is tragic and could be the pin being pulled on the live grenade of the Chauvin trial. But saying it's the same neighborhood is almost incendiary in it's wrongness.


incendiary?

Good Lord, learn some sense of proportion.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: That is a win for the defense, appeal on the grounds that the jury got prejudiced because they were worried about rioting and things.


And immediately get slapped down by the appeals court. Nice job.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kayanlau: Most people just want to live out their lives in peace and happiness without the constant fear of being harmed. Is that too much to ask for from the police in the US?


Their job is literally to prevent certain people from living in peace and happiness.
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: aperson: This is actually really bad.  It gives the defense possible leverage in the appeals process.  The jury should be sequestered from any information unrelated to the case at hand that may sway their decision.

Defense lawyers: "Other cop killed an innocent man, too. So... it happens a lot."

Potential appeals judge: "Your case has merit. We should let this murdering cop free."

What the fark is wrong with the American legal system?


More like this.
Defense lawyer: Jury saw the riots arising from the case in Brooklyn Center and feared for their safety if they returned a not guilty verdict.

Could be grounds for a new trial to give him another chance at a not-guilty verdict.  It's not the outcome I hope for, but it's one I think could be possible.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: IgG4: Look, I get that MN is flyover country and most people don't give a shiat about the geography of Twin Cities and the burbs but if Axios can get it straight, Fark can too. What happened in Brooklyn Center is tragic and could be the pin being pulled on the live grenade of the Chauvin trial. But saying it's the same neighborhood is almost incendiary in it's wrongness.

It's just one city man, they're not twins. It's like Raleigh-Durham. Nobody gives a shiat about your nonsensical boundaries.

//Prince sucks


You went too far.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: [preview.redd.it image 387x570]


I hope that's actually real.
 
TheLopper
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: El_Dan: That is a win for the defense, appeal on the grounds that the jury got prejudiced because they were worried about rioting and things.

And immediately get slapped down by the appeals court. Nice job.


Maybe maybe not, appeals courts seem to take jury issues kind of seriously. And if not it's better than whatever else the defense has at the moment.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Therion: backhand.slap.of.reason: I suspect he shot the guy just to go to get Chauvin a mistral.

Well there it is.

(also, "she".)


hell yeah, gender equality! equal pay for equal work!

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The live feeds of the protests are wild, wonder if they will actually go down to the court house during the trial
 
wademh
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: I suspect he shot the guy just to go to get Chauvin a mistral.  Likewise, this judge is going to grant an appeal with a mea culpa vs sequestration failure should the defense ask for it, which they absolutely will.


You remain special. She shot the guy because in the heat of the moment she drew her gun thinking it was her taser. And on her body cam she immediately says the equivalent of "oh shiat, I shot him". She completely screwed up but it was an unintended shooting. It was a FU of gigantic proportions.
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

wxboy: It's not materially related to the Chauvin case except that it's a police-involved shooting.  It's not the same city, not the same department, not close to the same circumstances.  The judge is right; life outside the courtroom goes on, and it has no bearing on the case itself.  It's not like this has been the first police murder since George Floyd - not even close.  Probably not even nearly the first in Minnesota.


Different circumstances but Brooklyn Center is an immediate suburb, Minneapolis has a population of 300k but 3 million people work there during the day from the immediate suburbs. If shiat popped off in Robbinsdale it'd still be close enough. We aren't talking Fargo or Madison
 
