(Statesville Record and Landmark)   Judge to Town: return the money that you illegally seized from this man. Town of Mooresville: sorry your honor we don't have it anymore. Judge: bring the cash or bring a toothbrush, your call   (statesville.com)
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The begged question here is why is this town so hellbent on screwing this guy?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing they spent it, already.

Damn junky towns...
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moos: The begged question here is why is this town so hellbent on screwing this guy?


Have you never visited a town that make its budget off of civil seizures?  They will burn down the republic rather than give a single cent back.  That money pays for the mayor and chief of police's sugar babies.
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

moos: The begged question here is why is this town so hellbent on screwing this guy?


Want the brutal, unfortunate answer?

Most likely, Real Estate.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
less than a half-ounce of marijuana along with $16,761

Unless this guy is like Gandalf, I'm pretty sure he acquired the money through other means.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A half ounce of weed goes for about $17,000 though. How is that money not directly tied to illegal activities?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Pretty sure this is a follow-up, and the same thing happened the last time; jail was threatened.  I see that worked as well as expected.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Blank page
 
aagrajag
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

El_Dan: less than a half-ounce of marijuana along with $16,761

Unless this guy is like Gandalf, I'm pretty sure he acquired the money through other means.


Asset seizure is utter bullsh*t and should not exist.

Having said that, people carrying around 17,000$ in cash almost certainly acquired it through less-than-legal means, yeah?
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: A half ounce of weed goes for about $17,000 though. How is that money not directly tied to illegal activities?


Wat
 
dbaggins
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

moos: The begged question here is why is this town so hellbent on screwing this guy?


Precedent.  They will litigate this at the cost of millions to the taxpayer.  That's just the town's money, not the cop's money.  Seizure is awesome for the cops and they will not allow a case to stand that messes that up.
 
wademh
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
dbaggins
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

EnderWiggnz: moos: The begged question here is why is this town so hellbent on screwing this guy?

Want the brutal, unfortunate answer?

Most likely, Real Estate.


the correct slang here is "turf"
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
1) this is great
2) the guy should move if he hasn't already
 
McBish
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

wademh: [Fark user image image 499x93]


Sounds like someone knew they were going to be ordered to return it.

I disagree with people saying that the money has to be ill gotten there are reasons to have this much cash.  Buying cars is the one I hear a lot in cases like this.  And if you have 16k why have anything less than half a Oz?
 
deadsanta
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

aagrajag: El_Dan: less than a half-ounce of marijuana along with $16,761

Unless this guy is like Gandalf, I'm pretty sure he acquired the money through other means.

Asset seizure is utter bullsh*t and should not exist.

Having said that, people carrying around 17,000$ in cash almost certainly acquired it through less-than-legal means, yeah?


Or they don't trust banks and/or get paid in cash.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Blank page
 
epyonyx
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

wademh: [Fark user image image 499x93]


Why are they sending it to CBP and so fast?

This was a grift and the judge ain't having none of it. Also, they should just garnish the wages of the chief and manager to recoup the money as fast as possible for the gentleman.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

aagrajag: El_Dan: less than a half-ounce of marijuana along with $16,761

Unless this guy is like Gandalf, I'm pretty sure he acquired the money through other means.

Asset seizure is utter bullsh*t and should not exist.

Having said that, people carrying around 17,000$ in cash almost certainly acquired it through less-than-legal means, yeah?


Prove it.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

aagrajag: El_Dan: less than a half-ounce of marijuana along with $16,761

Unless this guy is like Gandalf, I'm pretty sure he acquired the money through other means.

Asset seizure is utter bullsh*t and should not exist.

Having said that, people carrying around 17,000$ in cash almost certainly acquired it through less-than-legal means, yeah?


Farmers. Don't know why, but it's not uncommon at all to have them show up at a dealership to buy a vehicle for cash.
 
cefm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The amount of attorney trial and appellate time the town has spent fighting this so far dwarfs the $17k in question. Which means the town clearly sees this as a major revenue stream it must protect at all costs.
 
epyonyx
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

epyonyx: wademh: [Fark user image image 499x93]

Why are they sending it to CBP and so fast?

This was a grift and the judge ain't having none of it. Also, they should just garnish the wages of the chief and manager to recoup the money as fast as possible for the gentleman.


2/3 or the whole paychecks until it's all recouped.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

deadsanta: aagrajag: El_Dan: less than a half-ounce of marijuana along with $16,761

Unless this guy is like Gandalf, I'm pretty sure he acquired the money through other means.

Asset seizure is utter bullsh*t and should not exist.

Having said that, people carrying around 17,000$ in cash almost certainly acquired it through less-than-legal means, yeah?

Or they don't trust banks and/or get paid in cash.


Yes, and the main reason to avoid banks and take huge payments in cash is avoiding scrutiny for illegal sh*t.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

aagrajag: El_Dan: less than a half-ounce of marijuana along with $16,761

Unless this guy is like Gandalf, I'm pretty sure he acquired the money through other means.

Asset seizure is utter bullsh*t and should not exist.

Having said that, people carrying around 17,000$ in cash almost certainly acquired it through less-than-legal means, yeah?


It certainly implies some legal issues, and perhaps some tax evasion, but no, there are people who carry around that kind of money in cash and actually earned it legitimately. Perhaps you need to meet some roofers. More importantly, if the government wants to seize that much they should be able to build a bit of a case for it.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Translation : they didn't bribe the judge enough.
 
The Perineum Falcon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

deadsanta: aagrajag: El_Dan: less than a half-ounce of marijuana along with $16,761

Unless this guy is like Gandalf, I'm pretty sure he acquired the money through other means.

Asset seizure is utter bullsh*t and should not exist.

Having said that, people carrying around 17,000$ in cash almost certainly acquired it through less-than-legal means, yeah?

Or they don't trust banks and/or get paid in cash.


Or they are being paid in cash and their wages would otherwise be garnished for child support.  (not saying they should be doing this, but there have been instances where this amount of child support ordered would have it to where the father could reasonably eek out any kind of livable existence)
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

wademh: [Fark user image 499x93]


1) lol, what a coincidence.  Day before the hearing "oops money's gone, not our problem anymore"
2) wtf is the money going to CBP?  Mooresville isn't exactly on the border (or that bullsh*t 100 mile thick "border" constitution-free zone claimed by CBP)
 
Percise1
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Pray tell, what schitt whole state is the Township of Mooresville in? (sounds suspiciously like "Who'sville")

Previously, the town had also argued that they no longer had the money, and therefore had no jurisdiction over its return, because they had already sent the money to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which they did just one day prior to the Nov. 24 hearing where the initial civil contempt order was filed. That argument was rejected.

So hey, any time I've taken someone's cash and they want it back, I can just say "Sorry Bro, I don't have it" and then we are good?

This stems from a search done on a vehicle belonging to Sanders on Nov. 16. Within the vehicle, which Sanders was not in at the time and hadn't given consent to search, the Mooresville Police Department found less than a half-ounce of marijuana along with $16,761.

I'm am wondering though, just how much of all of this stems from the fact that there was cash, that the man is unfortunately black, or that there was a tiny bag of devil's lettuce involved? Why not all three?

But this is a perfect example of why many people have no faith in police departments, and justifiably so. This is called robbery, not justice.
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Silly Marijuana laws in silly states.  We can go to a number of different dispensaries in town and easily get half an ounce When are these clowns going to stop this nonsense. I remember a friend of mine being treated like a felon in North Carolina because he was caught with a joint. That was back in the early 80's and still they're at it. North Carolina, not even once.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

aagrajag: El_Dan: less than a half-ounce of marijuana along with $16,761

Unless this guy is like Gandalf, I'm pretty sure he acquired the money through other means.

Asset seizure is utter bullsh*t and should not exist.

Having said that, people carrying around 17,000$ in cash almost certainly acquired it through less-than-legal means, yeah?


Maybe he won a jackpot at the casino.  Maybe he sold a car,. Maybe he felt like throwing a bunch of money on the bed and rolling around on it.  Carrying large amounts of cash may be a bad idea, but it's not illegal.
 
Unoriginal_Username [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: aagrajag: El_Dan: less than a half-ounce of marijuana along with $16,761

Unless this guy is like Gandalf, I'm pretty sure he acquired the money through other means.

Asset seizure is utter bullsh*t and should not exist.

Having said that, people carrying around 17,000$ in cash almost certainly acquired it through less-than-legal means, yeah?

Prove it.


This.
Unless you can prove it beyond a reasonable doubt. It doesn't matter. It's his farking money, they need to return it.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

aagrajag: deadsanta: aagrajag: El_Dan: less than a half-ounce of marijuana along with $16,761

Unless this guy is like Gandalf, I'm pretty sure he acquired the money through other means.

Asset seizure is utter bullsh*t and should not exist.

Having said that, people carrying around 17,000$ in cash almost certainly acquired it through less-than-legal means, yeah?

Or they don't trust banks and/or get paid in cash.

Yes, and the main reason to avoid banks and take huge payments in cash is avoiding scrutiny for illegal sh*t.


In rural areas it's not uncommon for farmers and the like to deal mainly in cash.  Also it's absolutely bullshiat that carrying a large sum of money on you is somehow enough to justify it being illegally gained, almost like it's a bullshiat argument repeated to justify theft by police.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: aagrajag: El_Dan: less than a half-ounce of marijuana along with $16,761

Unless this guy is like Gandalf, I'm pretty sure he acquired the money through other means.

Asset seizure is utter bullsh*t and should not exist.

Having said that, people carrying around 17,000$ in cash almost certainly acquired it through less-than-legal means, yeah?

Prove it.


Yes, absolutely that should be proven beyond a shadow of a doubt if asset seizure is to exist at all.

I've already said it shouldn't. The legal fiction holding the money itself as guilty of a crime of beyond absurd.

I was simply noting the TFA makes no attempt to explain the provenance of that huge wad of cash, but seems to be trying to paint the guy as a totally innocent victim.

And even if, for some reason, that cash was completely legit - payment for a car he sold or something - carrying it along with anything which would give the local pigs an excuse to do what they did is fantastically stupid.
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

wademh: [Fark user image 499x93]


Don't they understand how serious the border situation is in North Carolina?
 
Dimensio
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Unoriginal_Username: TheSwizz: aagrajag: El_Dan: less than a half-ounce of marijuana along with $16,761

Unless this guy is like Gandalf, I'm pretty sure he acquired the money through other means.

Asset seizure is utter bullsh*t and should not exist.

Having said that, people carrying around 17,000$ in cash almost certainly acquired it through less-than-legal means, yeah?

Prove it.

This.
Unless you can prove it beyond a reasonable doubt. It doesn't matter. It's his farking money, they need to return it.


Apparently you are unconcerned with stopping the epidemic of marijuana overdoses. When you find your loved one lying unresponsive on the floor with a pot needle sticking out of their arm you might appreciate the necessity of extraordinary measures like taking someone's car without due process.
 
Bedistor [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

edmo: aagrajag: El_Dan: less than a half-ounce of marijuana along with $16,761

Unless this guy is like Gandalf, I'm pretty sure he acquired the money through other means.

Asset seizure is utter bullsh*t and should not exist.

Having said that, people carrying around 17,000$ in cash almost certainly acquired it through less-than-legal means, yeah?

Farmers. Don't know why, but it's not uncommon at all to have them show up at a dealership to buy a vehicle for cash.


I paid "cash" for a car last year, although it was a check.  Here's the weird thing.  They still needed to do a credit check because people do this to launder money.  Paying cash up front is rare enough that it gets flagged.  And if you have bad credit, it gets forwarded to some enforcement agency (???).  No idea.

(Not rich, just haven't bought a car in a long, long time.)
 
austerity101
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
OK so to be clear I am not at all victim-blaming, and this guy did absolutely nothing wrong, but what reasons do people have for carrying such large sums of money in their cars? I'm legitimately asking. I'm clearly not able to picture those scenarios, but they're common enough that the cops seize tons of money this way all the time. The idea of carrying more than, like, $200 on me fills me with anxiety. One time I had to transport a cashier's check for $4000 and the stress was overwhelming, and that wasn't even cash.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Theeng: aagrajag: deadsanta: aagrajag: El_Dan: less than a half-ounce of marijuana along with $16,761

Unless this guy is like Gandalf, I'm pretty sure he acquired the money through other means.

Asset seizure is utter bullsh*t and should not exist.

Having said that, people carrying around 17,000$ in cash almost certainly acquired it through less-than-legal means, yeah?

Or they don't trust banks and/or get paid in cash.

Yes, and the main reason to avoid banks and take huge payments in cash is avoiding scrutiny for illegal sh*t.

In rural areas it's not uncommon for farmers and the like to deal mainly in cash.  Also it's absolutely bullshiat that carrying a large sum of money on you is somehow enough to justify it being illegally gained, almost like it's a bullshiat argument repeated to justify theft by police.


Yes, this type of asset seizure is unmitigated crap.
 
twenty one characters
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

aagrajag: TheSwizz: aagrajag: El_Dan: less than a half-ounce of marijuana along with $16,761

Unless this guy is like Gandalf, I'm pretty sure he acquired the money through other means.

Asset seizure is utter bullsh*t and should not exist.

Having said that, people carrying around 17,000$ in cash almost certainly acquired it through less-than-legal means, yeah?

Prove it.

Yes, absolutely that should be proven beyond a shadow of a doubt if asset seizure is to exist at all.

I've already said it shouldn't. The legal fiction holding the money itself as guilty of a crime of beyond absurd.

I was simply noting the TFA makes no attempt to explain the provenance of that huge wad of cash, but seems to be trying to paint the guy as a totally innocent victim.

And even if, for some reason, that cash was completely legit - payment for a car he sold or something - carrying it along with anything which would give the local pigs an excuse to do what they did is fantastically stupid.


This is totally off topic; but I'm honestly curious how you always manage to clarify your statements into the exact opposite of how they're read cold?
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

moos: The begged question here is why is this town so hellbent on screwing this guy?


Since they sent it to CBP, they get 80% of it back and it can be used for anything they want.

If they kept it all, they get 100% - but then they don't get to claim the federal government has the money and add another layer of BS to returning the funds.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

aagrajag: deadsanta: aagrajag: El_Dan: less than a half-ounce of marijuana along with $16,761

Unless this guy is like Gandalf, I'm pretty sure he acquired the money through other means.

Asset seizure is utter bullsh*t and should not exist.

Having said that, people carrying around 17,000$ in cash almost certainly acquired it through less-than-legal means, yeah?

Or they don't trust banks and/or get paid in cash.

Yes, and the main reason to avoid banks and take huge payments in cash is avoiding scrutiny for illegal sh*t.


Didn't realize Wells Fargo execs got paid in cash.
 
morg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

El_Dan: aagrajag: El_Dan: less than a half-ounce of marijuana along with $16,761

Unless this guy is like Gandalf, I'm pretty sure he acquired the money through other means.

Asset seizure is utter bullsh*t and should not exist.

Having said that, people carrying around 17,000$ in cash almost certainly acquired it through less-than-legal means, yeah?

It certainly implies some legal issues, and perhaps some tax evasion, but no, there are people who carry around that kind of money in cash and actually earned it legitimately. Perhaps you need to meet some roofers. More importantly, if the government wants to seize that much they should be able to build a bit of a case for it.


OK, did you really just use roofers as an example of upstanding citizens?
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

El_Dan: aagrajag: El_Dan: less than a half-ounce of marijuana along with $16,761

Unless this guy is like Gandalf, I'm pretty sure he acquired the money through other means.

Asset seizure is utter bullsh*t and should not exist.

Having said that, people carrying around 17,000$ in cash almost certainly acquired it through less-than-legal means, yeah?

It certainly implies some legal issues, and perhaps some tax evasion, but no, there are people who carry around that kind of money in cash and actually earned it legitimately. Perhaps you need to meet some roofers. More importantly, if the government wants to seize that much they should be able to build a bit of a case for it.


17k is not that much. 25k is not really that much. 100k is a lot of cash. 25k will fit in your jeans pockets. 100k and now you need a bag.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It has been 25 years, but I used to make massive cash deposits for my bosses company every Friday, as in $150,000-$300,000 was not unusual for us. We packaged and sold anti-freeze, motor oil, freon, you name it for cars by the truck load to distributor all over the NYC, NJ and PA area. The distributors would get a 10% discount for paying cash, so they paid cash.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A half-ounce?

Geezus.

That could have killed 30 million Beckys.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

austerity101: OK so to be clear I am not at all victim-blaming, and this guy did absolutely nothing wrong, but what reasons do people have for carrying such large sums of money in their cars? I'm legitimately asking. I'm clearly not able to picture those scenarios, but they're common enough that the cops seize tons of money this way all the time. The idea of carrying more than, like, $200 on me fills me with anxiety. One time I had to transport a cashier's check for $4000 and the stress was overwhelming, and that wasn't even cash.


You sound poor.
 
ANDizzleWI
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Screw jail, the guy should ask for a bond against the city, at the maximum legal interest rate.  If "oops we don't have it now," then the town can pay it back over the next 20 years at 29.99%.

Or, if he's feeling like stigginit, I bet a police cruiser (after depreciation) clocks in somewhere around $17k.  Hopefully it's the township's only one.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh, we sent that particular cash away so we don't have it anymore. The judge should have arrested them immediately for even spewing such ridiculous nonsense. Cash is cash. Go to your bank and withdraw the cash RIGHT FARKING NOW.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

twenty one characters: aagrajag: TheSwizz: aagrajag: El_Dan: less than a half-ounce of marijuana along with $16,761

Unless this guy is like Gandalf, I'm pretty sure he acquired the money through other means.

Asset seizure is utter bullsh*t and should not exist.

Having said that, people carrying around 17,000$ in cash almost certainly acquired it through less-than-legal means, yeah?

Prove it.

Yes, absolutely that should be proven beyond a shadow of a doubt if asset seizure is to exist at all.

I've already said it shouldn't. The legal fiction holding the money itself as guilty of a crime of beyond absurd.

I was simply noting the TFA makes no attempt to explain the provenance of that huge wad of cash, but seems to be trying to paint the guy as a totally innocent victim.

And even if, for some reason, that cash was completely legit - payment for a car he sold or something - carrying it along with anything which would give the local pigs an excuse to do what they did is fantastically stupid.

This is totally off topic; but I'm honestly curious how you always manage to clarify your statements into the exact opposite of how they're read cold?


I'm not sure what you mean by "cold". I thought my post was clear, but I'll rephrase:

1. This type of asset seizure is an absurd legal fiction and should be completely abolished.
2. Carrying large amounts of cash is foolish under any circumstances, as it makes one a target for thieves, both those with and without badges.
3. To be aware of (1) and engage in (2) while also carrying illegal drugs provides the pigs with exactly the excuse they need to steal your sh*t.

I hope he gets his money back, even if he did make it illegally. Dude's also a dumbass.
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

moos: The begged question here is why is this town so hellbent on screwing this guy?


It Mooresville. It what they do in their constant war with Statesville about whom can be the biggest embarrassment in the county.
 
