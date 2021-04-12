 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   Old and busted: Driving the lawn mower to the store. New hotness: Driving your toy jeep to the store   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well, she was wearing a mask. Glad to see she's concerned for her safety.
 
phrawgh
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
skinbubble
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That needs background music to Yakkity Sax
 
morg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If she's trying to dodge a DUI she's only drawing more attention to herself.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

morg: If she's trying to dodge a DUI she's only drawing more attention to herself.


More likely trying to dodge getting busted for driving while suspended due to a previous DUI.  Could be the first one though, it would hardly be the first time some drunk has tried that.
 
