(MSN)   Back in my day when we were bored teenagers we'd go cow tipping, not burning down a house   (msn.com) divider line
14
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cow-tipping is a good way to get shot.
 
Drearyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fire has always been a thing subs.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Those sick bastards.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Cow tipping:The act of giving monetary reward to cows that have provided good service.

This is particularly common in rural societies, where cows are routinely employed in the service industry. Cows are not entitled to the minimum wage and rely heavily on tips.

Many cows blow their tips on their grass habit.Cows don't sleep standing up. Cow-tipping is a myth.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Cow tipping:The act of giving monetary reward to cows that have provided good service.

This is particularly common in rural societies, where cows are routinely employed in the service industry. Cows are not entitled to the minimum wage and rely heavily on tips.

Many cows blow their tips on their grass habit.

Cows don't sleep standing up. Cow-tipping is a myth.


Preview is your friend.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm confused about cow tipping. Society says it should be 20%, but that just makes the cow pissed off.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And the right wing conservaturds are going to call them Antifa in 3 ... 2...
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Talking Heads - Burning Down the House (Official Video)
Youtube _3eC35LoF4U
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The best tip for cows is to never ever get between the mother and her calf.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So teenagers are now more ethical and less cruel than they used to be?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Cow tipping = fat waitress.
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The Prodigy - Firestarter (Official Video)
Youtube wmin5WkOuPw
 
jekfark
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
