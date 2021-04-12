 Skip to content
 
(Ars Technica)   CDC on Michigan Covid Situation: "We have barred the gates but cannot hold them for long. The ground shakes... drums, drums in the deep. We cannot get out"
38
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The brazilian variant is doing its thing. Same thing is happening in canada.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Great movies, terrible virus.
 
djkutch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sabreace22: [Fark user image image 425x283]

[Fark user image image 373x226]
Great movies, terrible virus.


Dude, this is Teal'c
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

djkutch: Sabreace22: [Fark user image image 425x283]

[Fark user image image 373x226]
Great movies, terrible virus.

Dude, this is Teal'c


Indeed?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jewishpresstampa.comView Full Size
 
Flincher
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Thrice - The Earth Will Shake [Audio]
Youtube yKpmAvd_ryo
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Orc, goblins, ogres, and cave trolls are far more rational than Michiganders.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The brazilian variant is doing its thing. Same thing is happening in canada.


Close. The UK variant went to Canada and then crossed over from Ontario into Michigan.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The brazilian variant is doing its thing. Same thing is happening in canada.


Man, how do you even make a vaccine for that many variants?
 
MBooda
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
She does look a bit Orcish.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Summoner101: lolmao500: The brazilian variant is doing its thing. Same thing is happening in canada.

Man, how do you even make a vaccine for that many variants?


.45 or .50 caliber and don't lead the slow ones as much.

/Dr. Animal Mother
 
jimmythrust
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
When drums end, be very afraid: Bass solo
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: [jewishpresstampa.com image 850x556]


That was such bullshiat. They should have torn each other apart.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Summoner101: lolmao500: The brazilian variant is doing its thing. Same thing is happening in canada.

Man, how do you even make a vaccine for that many variants?


Just noting for the record when the whole brazillian thing lost it's levity for me.
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Order is important: 1) get vaccinated, 2) open up
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Summoner101: lolmao500: The brazilian variant is doing its thing. Same thing is happening in canada.

Man, how do you even make a vaccine for that many variants?


they do it for the flu every year.
 
PunGent
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Summoner101: lolmao500: The brazilian variant is doing its thing. Same thing is happening in canada.

Man, how do you even make a vaccine for that many variants?


By shaving tolerances very closely...
 
PunGent
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Summoner101: lolmao500: The brazilian variant is doing its thing. Same thing is happening in canada.

Man, how do you even make a vaccine for that many variants?

they do it for the flu every year.


I think you missed the joke :)

/you didn't miss much
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MBooda: She does look a bit Orcish.
[Fark user image image 220x296]


She started out strong, but the constant screaming from the GQP death cult finally broke her.  It's everyone for themselves here.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jimmythrust: When drums end, be very afraid: Bass solo


At least it will keep us off drugs.
Soviet Army dancing to Hard Bass
Youtube A1PAO3jgmXY
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I dunno, we are probably gonna lose any gains made in the early months as B117 makes way through the US by end of May.  Too many people busy having a "Mission Accomplished" moment to realize that with a large bloc of people refusing vaccines and/or continuing to behave the same as under the trump regime, things are gonna spiral back out of control pretty quickly.  Oh well, I guess I better get ready for another round of lockdowns....
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Summoner101: lolmao500: The brazilian variant is doing its thing. Same thing is happening in canada.

Man, how do you even make a vaccine for that many variants?


The vaccines work in all the variants.

The problem is antivaxxers refusing and anti maskers waiting for their vaccine
 
flemardo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MBooda: She does look a bit Orcish.
[Fark user image image 220x296]


I always thought she looked a bit like Geena Davis.

Earth Girls Are Easy is a bad movie but fun and has its good points.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
People who think vaccines enable them to walk around during a pandemic are denying science as much people who think that vaccines are a scam. Vaccines are not what establishes a society's immunity to viruses and bacteria. Vaccines plus hygiene are. In our current pandemic, we still aeve not developed the right hygienic technology for the vaccines to be effective. Masks, for example, are for last resorts, not for walking around because you want to.

Get vaccinated.

Then stay home. For months more, if that's what it takes.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jiggatron69: I dunno, we are probably gonna lose any gains made in the early months as B117 makes way through the US by end of May.  Too many people busy having a "Mission Accomplished" moment to realize that with a large bloc of people refusing vaccines and/or continuing to behave the same as under the trump regime, things are gonna spiral back out of control pretty quickly.  Oh well, I guess I better get ready for another round of lockdowns....


No lockdowns. Just piles of dead kids. Won't be enough to overwhelm hospitals tho so probably a 5G hoax the plague rats will say.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This seems the logical outcome of a Republican control State congress and State supreme court stripping the governor of emergency powers forcing the health department to mandate all the "stay safe orders" only to have the last two leave office because of reasons, ie death treats form "real Americans", leaving the latest one too scared to issue any more.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Michigan legislature and Supreme Court did their best to prevent Governor Whitmer from being able to use her emergency powers. Why did Michigan nullify its strongest player?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Will the BidenHarris have the fortitude to do what is needed, even if the needed action is unpopular?  Will the BidenHarris wrap the chain around Michigan's head and nuke the place to contain the bio weapon?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
can you hear the drums fernando
 
dickymug
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Flincher: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/yKpmAvd_​ryo]


Damn, props for the Thrice drop. Good friends with the drummer and bassist.

/CSB
//Not trying to name drop
///They are all sorts of underrated.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MBooda: She does look a bit Orcish.
[Fark user image image 220x296]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Sorry about your mom
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Up, up and awaaaayyy. . .
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: lolmao500: The brazilian variant is doing its thing. Same thing is happening in canada.

Close. The UK variant went to Canada and then crossed over from Ontario into Michigan.


Is there any evidence to support that?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mofa: The Michigan legislature and Supreme Court did their best to prevent Governor Whitmer from being able to use her emergency powers. Why did Michigan nullify its strongest player?


To stick it to the Libs by affirming Republicans view of the Constitution as a Suicide Pact.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fool of a Trump! This is a serious pandemic, not a MAGAt campaign rally! Throw yourself in next time, and then you will be no further nuisance!
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Marcus Aurelius: [jewishpresstampa.com image 850x556]

That was such bullshiat. They should have torn each other apart.


The movie took away what was (to me) the scariest part of the book.. I liked that the zombies had a max cruising speed of 1.5 feet a second.  You have hours, maybe even DAYS of walking, jogging, hiding only to have them keep coming.
Fast zombies take away that long slow death that is so scary to me.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Summoner101: lolmao500: The brazilian variant is doing its thing. Same thing is happening in canada.

Man, how do you even make a vaccine for that many variants?

Just noting for the record when the whole brazillian thing lost it's levity for me.


Never

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Flincher
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
