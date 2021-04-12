 Skip to content
 
(iFiber 1 News)   Washington State Apple Country army surplus store unclear why their storefront adorned with a full body portrait of Herman Goering causes concern. Maybe history?   (ifiberone.com) divider line
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I do Nazi the problem. What is causing all this Fuhrer? Maybe you have to look at this from the Reich angle....
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Who?

Is he a cousin of Hermann Göring?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Farking Nazis.  We need to go back to war again.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Who?

Is he a cousin of Hermann Göring?


Goering is the way to spell it without an umlaut, in English and in German.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eastern Washington is hardcore MAGAT country
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is ifiberone.com a repurposed health supplement website?
 
NEDM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only reason I doubt it's supposed to mean anything is...why the fark would anyone venerate Hermann Goering?  He set the Luftwaffles (nay, the entire military) up for failure, and is known more for being fat than he is for commanding his air force.

Hell, even Hitler hated him and denounced him/stripped him of all powers as his last official act before he offed himself.  Why would any NeoNazi like GOERING?

/it'd be like a Stalinist fanboy venerating Beria of all people
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm. Looking more closely at the photo in the article it has "Infidel", Mow Lawn Labia, and Traitor's Buttwipe flags. Just what you'd expect
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: Eastern Washington is hardcore MAGAT country


Be An Ally | The Crystal Gems Say Be Anti-Racist | Cartoon
Youtube srfqcmDxCy0
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the picture was displayed with other various pictures of military types from various wars, that would be one thing. That's what the apologist is insinuating, that it's just basically yet another war relic. But it's not. It's displayed alone on the outside of the building, offering no other context. And as anuran noted, the flags hanging down look to be the kinds desired by the extremists.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone with skills should put Trump's face on it and make a lot of money.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: Is ifiberone.com a repurposed health supplement website?


No, the Fiber One tells you they are full of shiat.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In case anyone was wondering what the flag in Arabic meant: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wik​i/Kafir

The photo shows it from the back and so the letters are reversed.
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hermann Goering is "a bit dodgy"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
...and that is why we took grandpa's guns away, because people woudnt stop putting up life-sized pictures of prominent maxi leaders and plate glass is really expensive
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
On the east coast, the nutters are in the west. On the west coast, the nutters are in the east. In the rest of the country, they're practically everywhere.
 
HoratioGates [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And the inside picture has a Confederate flag.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I suppose it's too much to hope to see a headline next week of "army surplus store unclear why its storefront burned down."
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Falling Down (8/10) Movie CLIP - Nazi Surplus Store (1993) HD
Youtube 0jSVwZ8w3C4
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NEDM: The only reason I doubt it's supposed to mean anything is...why the fark would anyone venerate Hermann Goering?  He set the Luftwaffles (nay, the entire military) up for failure, and is known more for being fat than he is for commanding his air force.

Hell, even Hitler hated him and denounced him/stripped him of all powers as his last official act before he offed himself.  Why would any NeoNazi like GOERING?

/it'd be like a Stalinist fanboy venerating Beria of all people


Have you seen most of the modern nazi wannabes?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Just some good old boys, never meaning no harm?
 
mrparks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: [YouTube video: Falling Down (8/10) Movie CLIP - Nazi Surplus Store (1993) HD]


Officer...ess.
 
adamatari
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

anuran: Eastern Washington is hardcore MAGAT country


The border of woke and MAGAT runs right through the area. Leavenworth to Wenatchee. If there was a civil war, this place would see a massacre somewhere. In my neighborhood I've seen Trump flags and Bernie signs. Definitely the Trump contingent is stronger but it's not Idaho (well, Idaho has Boise I guess).

Definitely Eastern Washington would be a battleground of shiat hit the fan. I sincerely hope that never happens or of it does I am not here to see it.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There are life sized posters of Göring being sold somewhere?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"A lot of people call this place, 'the museum," said the store employee, who did not want to be named.

Oh it's totally cool. No Nazis here. Why would you want my name?

The store worker contacted by iFIBER ONE News

Oh yeah, I checked out that news source once. But their stories ran right through me.
 
