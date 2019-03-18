 Skip to content
Music charts, movie directors, software updates, and weird promotions are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, March 28 - April 3 Space Toys Edition
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!

If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/goto/11324294/ww​w​.fark.com/quiz/1016
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's a known factor that when a guy accomplishes something, the next guy to come along and do the same thing is going to do it in some new and fun way, usually including something ridiculous to make their feat seem way cooler than the first guy to do it. For instance, after we got to the moon, one of the first things we did was take a car so we could drive around like a Friday Night cruisin'. Unfortunately, they forgot to take women and a drive-in, so it was kind of pointless. Alan Shepard grabbed a 6-iron and some balls on his way to the moon just so he could brag about hitting the longest drive in recorded history. Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa decided to go all meta and built a LEGO model of the ISS while in the ISS.

Which brings us to the current Mars Expedition. We've sent rovers there already, so of course a bunch of guys sitting around thinking about what kind of cool toys they could take there decided on the current "cool toy", a drone. And you know they're arguing about doing cinematic swoops and dives and how to time it so the rover does something cool while the drone whirs around. In some ways I kinda hope there aren't Martians watching this, as they would immediately discount the idea of intelligent life and say "never mind" about the whole First Contact thing.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and what you think the second people to land on Mars will take along with them just to be the first to do that on the planet. My vote is hoverboards, assuming we have them by then.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.gr-assets.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
cdn.akamai.steamstatic.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


/yes, that's a rubber chicken
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
...and of course tacos. We must bring tacos to space.

popsci.comView Full Size
 
