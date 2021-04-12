 Skip to content
 
(Phoenix New Times)   Phoenix police shut down weekly outdoor concert series held by couple in front yard of their home. Couple insists it's because of "just a few people who are apparently unhappy" and not because of "noise, safety, parking, [and] alcohol consumption"   (phoenixnewtimes.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
FTFA: On April 8, during a virtual meeting of the Willo Neighborhood Association Board - 528 Live is located in Willo, at 541 West Palm Lane - a discussion took place regarding concerns about the free weekly outdoor concerts that Daniels and her partner, Nick Harper, have been holding in their front yard for about a year. The shows, which usually draw fewer than 100 people each week, typically feature local musicians.

Daniels and Harper say they weren't aware of the discussion.

"It was not a topic on the agenda, or we definitely would have been there for that," Harper tells Phoenix New Times by phone.

Daniels adds: "No one told us. No one invited us. No one said, 'Hey, heads-up. People are going to talk about you guys, do you want to come and defend yourselves?' Nobody's knocked on our door, nobody has said anything negative at all."

Phoenix has zoning. There are limits as to what one is allowed to do with/on one's property.  Phoenix also has loitering laws and laws about alcohol consumption in public places.

Activities that regularly inconvenience a neighborhood are subject to being shut down, especially in congested neighborhoods like Willo.  Back when the Willow House coffee shop was in the neighborhood, a venue that would usually have less than half that number of people at any given point, it was already a headache for the otherwise residential neighborhood, and that was with the clientele going inside the building.

So I'm not surprised that a regular venue that consists of a front porch and yard plus the public roadway ends up attracting enough attention to be shut down.  Having a huge party once or twice a year?  The neighbors will probably put up with that.  Make it monthly and they probably won't.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Much less weekly. They just blame it on "fun police." I'd be pissed if I had to listen to people's shiatty music every week from a live venue. Unless it's zoned for it (I doubt any place in Willo is), then the "fun police" have a legitimate gripe.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Much less weekly. They just blame it on "fun police." I'd be pissed if I had to listen to people's shiatty music every week from a live venue. Unless it's zoned for it (I doubt any place in Willo is), then the "fun police" have a legitimate gripe.


I missed that it was weekly somehow.  Yeah, this is not fair to their neighbors.  The formerly-residential parcel that became Willow House and then Willo House before becoming some other cafe now might be zoned for it if the music is performed indoors, but even then there are probably limits.

Public performance usually de-jure requires a permit, though sometimes they're willing to turn a blind eye to the official rules if what's being done is not causing a nuisance.  In Tempe the better part of twenty years ago we had a swing dance in the park associated with Tempe Town Lake, one guy would bring a small stereo and would DJ off of his MP3 player, he'd plug-in to an electrical recept on one of the pedestals near a large open-air concrete area that was otherwise out of the way.  One day as I was walking up after the dance had started I was passing a couple of cops and overheard them talking about it.  One had radioed-in to ask for instructions from supervisors, described the scene, and the supervisors told him to let it slide.  The music wasn't very loud, the people dancing were not interfering with the use of the park, and no one was being disruptive, so they were willing to ignore that there was no permit for amplified music.

If this couple had instead hosted their little concerts in a park and if the musicians played acoustic instruments then they would've probably been fine.  Hell, in that neighborhood the city might've been happy to accommodate.  Just don't become a nuisance to the neighbors.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Phoenix police officers swooped in during a concert on April 10 and shut down the event.

This was done in accordance with Local City Ordinance #75-B which states:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It sounds like one of those impromptu events that was cute at first, then it got old, then it got annoying and finally someone's nap was spoiled and they said "OK, I've had it!"
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I would be freaking the f*ck out if any of my neighbors had music going after 8:00p.m.  These gits are having rusty trombone up and coming caterwauling bag pipers, LIVE, EVERY WEEK, FOR A YEAR!!!!

WTF. Like, the fun police?? You inconsiderate bint.

BLLLAAARRRRGGGHHHHH

I'm sending all my neighbors a nice card.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
