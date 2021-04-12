 Skip to content
'No Way To Prevent This,' Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens: Monday edition
238
    More: NewsFlash, shot  
•       •       •

238 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nature is healling.
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A school shooting. We are back to normal now aren't we


/Are the guns safe
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess things are getting back to normal.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it too soon to talk about regulating thoughts and prayers?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

Funny, I didn't think magnets would attract lead like that.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I mean, the headline *is* logically consistent.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
blockislandtimes.comView Full Size
 
patricula
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[uninspired joke involving a "magnet" and bullets]

/sorry
// I hope everyone recovers
/// Screw the 2nd amendment
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eagles95: A school shooting. We are back to normal now aren't we


/Are the guns safe


Sure glad we pushed so hard to get the schools back open so kids would be safer

/s
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Two16: [miro.medium.com image 500x256] [View Full Size image _x_]


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Is it too soon to talk about regulating thoughts and prayers?


Now isn't the time you bloodthirsty libby libs
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only a good guy with a gun...oh whoops that guy got shot too
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it just me or does it seems like the frequency of this sort of thing is increasing?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least a cop got shot, right guys?
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad I don't have kids.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not a mass shooting, just god popping popcorn
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suns out!

Guns out!!
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting this ready...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting how all these shootings and right wing police attacks on blacks started again after Trump's humiliating defeat.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe the new terminology is we are now entering a new "Time To Think And Pray"
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abb3w: If it's the same crisis over and over again, that's no longer a "crisis". That's a "systemic problem".

 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't the headline be "...day that ends in 'y' edition"?
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Police say multiple shooting victims including an officer are reported at a Knoxville, Tennessee high school.
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thoughts and Prayers, COVID edition.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
KPD said a reunification site has been established at the baseball field behind Austin-East High School near Wilson and S. Hembree, for parents who are hoping to meet up with their children.......

I couldn't even imagine.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Mitt Romneys Tax Return [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a good thing Tennessee just made it easier to carry. I feel safer already.

Permits won't be needed to carry handguns in Tennessee
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: Shouldn't the headline be "...day that ends in 'y' edition"?


What? And post the same thing on Wednesday?
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, watch the residents of said town still defend the second Amendment as they see their friends and family bury their loved ones.

It's more important the second Amendment be preserved than lives saved.

It's also why towns like this can go fark themselves when they go nuts about abortion but not actual human life.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repeal the 2nd Amendment.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember, when no adult has guns, only high schoolers will have guns.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark "thoughts & prayers". They're not getting any. I'm all out. I'm saving my "thoughts & prayers" for victims of natural disasters from here on out. Enough of this.
 
COVID19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
while most students spent the year doing online school for (at least the majority of) this academic year, the question will need to be answered: Did more students die during the 2020-2021 school year from me, or die from school shootings?

If the answer is school shootings, wow.. just wow.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About time.  It's been like a week has gone by already.
 
salsashark1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need background checks now! The radical left should not be allowed to own guns. Thoughts and prayers do nothing!!
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Resettheclockdotgif
 
Tman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: At least a cop got shot, right guys?


We don't want cops to die, we just want them to be good at their jobs.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rwa2play: It's more important the second Amendment be preserved than lives saved.


That's one possible value system.

However, it would seem nicer if the GOP would be more forthright in admitting that this is their position, particularly Republican candidates for elected office.
 
Gubbo [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry fark ammosexuals, your guns will be ok
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw, man, now it's too soon to talk about universal background checks again.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ive accepted that the US is an armed madhouse.

We have one political party with absolutely ZERO to offer the average American besides guns. Because their real purpose on Earth is handing out tax breaks to millionaires.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Tree of Liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants and kindergarteners and high school and college students and office workers and shoppers and concert goers and movie audiences and others to be maimed and named later.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the shooter at least wearing a mask?
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pounddawg: [blockislandtimes.com image 800x781]


Fark user imageView Full Size


What should be said to every Rethuglican offering "thoughts and prayers" when yet another mass shooting happens.
 
