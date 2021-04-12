 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Aaaaaaannnnnd...here comes the drought   (thehill.com) divider line
    Climate, Colorado, longer fire seasons, Precipitation, Recent years, Arizona, Drought, Seasons  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
quotefancy.comView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fire Season will be fun this year....
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Residents, please do your part to conserve water so that massive agribusiness corporations can still blast their fields with water to grow and harvest precious, life-giving, obscenely water-hungry crops such as pistachios and almonds during this difficult time.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh my fark. if fires take out my gold operation this year after floods and covid did last year i will declare war on mother earth.
 
DirtyOM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dead 🌵 out front should have been your first clue.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: i will declare war on mother earth.


Sorry, humanity beat you to it.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: Fire Season will be fun this year....


What's left to burn after last year?
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately, not surprised. Weeee
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Western drought follows La Nina.  We've been in La Nina conditions since the last half of last year, and we're going to continue at least until the start of summer.

Circusdog320: Fire Season will be fun this year....


On the bright side, after two years of pretty good rain, we didn't have a lot this past winter so there won't be as much vegetation to burn in areas dominated by chaparral and brush
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOPE YOU ALL ENJOYED THAT ALMOND MILK.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImOscar: HOPE YOU ALL ENJOYED THAT ALMOND MILK.


And that cotton we're growing IN THE MIDDLE OF GODDAMMED ARIZONA!!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a blizzard in Houston like 6 weeks ago.
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bhcompy: Western drought follows La Nina.  We've been in La Nina conditions since the last half of last year, and we're going to continue at least until the start of summer.

Circusdog320: Fire Season will be fun this year....

On the bright side, after two years of pretty good rain, we didn't have a lot this past winter so there won't be as much vegetation to burn in areas dominated by chaparral and brush


Even good years haven't been good enough to keep us out of drought for much of the past 20 years.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: Fire Season will be fun this year....


I started working wildfires in 2012 and Incident Management Teams in the southwest used to be available from May-August. We're now available from April-September and I worked into late October last year and I got called to assist with several other incidents through November that I had to turn down. It's not a season anymore.

/funnied you but it's not really funny
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're slowly getting there...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it meant a drought of sexual activity. Phew!
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: Circusdog320: Fire Season will be fun this year....

What's left to burn after last year?


The chapparel in California seems to be able to burn every 7 years
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On a more serious note, perhaps we can finally drain useless Lake Powell, and dump that water down into Lake Mead for better storage.
 
amb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My family wants us to visit in Wyoming for the 4th this year. All the adults in the family will have been vaccinated by then. If it is a dry year, then probably will not have the normal crazy fireworks. If it a wet year for WY (really just not dried out by July), then the scenery will be glorious. If things stay green until July, it usually means a huge bloom of wildflowers.

Still haven't decided, but if all of the West is in drought, and fire season pretty bad, not a great year to visit if there a lot of smoke in the air. I have to decide in the next week or so. I was supposed to get shot 2 on Saturday, but the vaccine center had to close due to a plumbing leak in the building. Rescheduled for tomorrow.

Water is such a huge issue in the West. In the 70s/80s, they wanted to build a coal slurry pipeline from Wyoming. It got turned down in part because Wyoming wanted the water used for the slurry to be returned. The water in the slurry was just as valuable as the coal it would transport. People have killed over who has the rights to the water. You can own a lot of land for a ranch or farm, but if you didn't get rights to surface water, can't touch a river or creek running through the property.
 
Frothy Panties
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I am so tired of all this doom and gloom on climate change. I'd love to hear some good news for a change, or that there is some effort by those who can, to make a big difference.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just have Joe write a 2 Trillion dollar check for water and fill those reservoirs back up.
 
ifky
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well it's cost we must bear so people living in a desert can have lawns and golf courses like Mother Nature intended.
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ifky: Well it's cost we must bear so people living in a desert can have lawns and golf courses like Mother Nature intended.


Yep. Outlaw golf courses and non-native species in yards.
Then start looking hard at where and how crops are grown.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
When does it stop being a drought and become the new normal?
 
Mindlock
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bhcompy: Western drought follows La Nina.  We've been in La Nina conditions since the last half of last year, and we're going to continue at least until the start of summer.

Circusdog320: Fire Season will be fun this year....

On the bright side, after two years of pretty good rain, we didn't have a lot this past winter so there won't be as much vegetation to burn in areas dominated by chaparral and brush


Not really bright unless you're counting on the glow of the wildfire:
'This has never happened': California's only wildfire research center makes scary discovery (msn.com)
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is that one fat out loudmouth guy going to help "rake" all of the forests in the drought zone?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [quotefancy.com image 850x478]


Ukraine cutting off water to Crimea is just about to become hot.

Droughts in Arizona?  Color me shocked!
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: ImOscar: HOPE YOU ALL ENJOYED THAT ALMOND MILK.

And that cotton we're growing IN THE MIDDLE OF GODDAMMED ARIZONA!!!!

[Fark user image image 850x445]


Yeah, at least nuts are a cash crop, and trees that represent some sunk cost. I've driven past the cotton bales in Arizona. Pure insanity.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

awruk!: We're slowly getting there...

[Fark user image image 226x346]


Eh that book was so-so. I found Cadillac desert, the book it called out so often, a lot more interesting, and a lot more fantastical. Which was surreal since it was the nonfiction book of the pair.

/it was part of my "becoming a westerner" education
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
For Salem, OR a wet day is one with at least 0.04 inches of liquid and 45-40% of the days in April are wet.

We've had 2.02 mm (0.07 in) so far this month.
 
