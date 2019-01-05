 Skip to content
 
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   If you're going to fraudulently collect $5.8 million in COVID-19 relief money and use it to buy luxury cars, Louis Vuitton merchandise, and more, then you might not want to go flaunting it on Facebook   (fox13news.com) divider line
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I promise that if I fraudulently collect $5.8 million in COVID-19 relief money, I shall do none of those things.  Or flaunt it on Fark. fark
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You want job security and a fun job? Fraud investigation connected to covid relief funds is going to keep you busy for a long time.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
5.8 million. Hum. Change city. Never think about my past life. Pay cash till I die. Hell with 5.8 million you could probably rent a nice room from a rich person, for like decade and never use your name again.

But no one does that. It's interesting. That's the only reason to steal that much money. You're done with being normal.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, Julio Lugo is like, the perfect baseball player name.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If convicted, Lugo faces up to 45 years in federal prison, and Venant faces up to 35 years.

Funny wall street crashed the world economy costing trillions and nobody went to jail.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
POLK COUNTY !!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.foxtv.comView Full Size

At least you get arrested by the cops who use a Gameboy camera.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC you could spend $1,000 a day and it would last nearly 12, 000 years. You literally don't need to ever buy anything the traces back to you or causes paperwork that's enough money to hang out in a semi not crappy nice motel with a pool and eat out everyday until you die from the heart attack caused by sitting around by a pool eating fast food for years
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: 5.8 million. Hum. Change city. Never think about my past life. Pay cash till I die. Hell with 5.8 million you could probably rent a nice room from a rich person, for like decade and never use your name again.

But no one does that. It's interesting. That's the only reason to steal that much money. You're done with being normal.


I get that theres not a "crime school" where you can go and learn not to do stuff like this but have they not even seen any crime movies?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lawyers will say that'll pay it all back if they can avoid prison.  The court will get $5 a month for the rest of their lives or until they can get a flight to a nice place without extradition.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's something about the sorta people who post pictures of money. Not a good thing. A very "off" thing. I dont think this happens a lot outside America, but I'm canadia, and we're trained from a young age not to.flaunt it, if you have it, which most of us don't.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was a known side effect of pushing the money out fast and these idiot farkers jumped right in with both feet.

My name (as an alleged "employee") was used by one who I assume scammed PPP money. I have a pretty unique real name so she must have gotten me off the Net.

Which made it easy for investigators to get my testimony... Just really dumb scammers out there.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lets who see who did it....

[article looked at]

10-20 years.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, that's almost 100,000 years of TotalFark
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: waxbeans: 5.8 million. Hum. Change city. Never think about my past life. Pay cash till I die. Hell with 5.8 million you could probably rent a nice room from a rich person, for like decade and never use your name again.

But no one does that. It's interesting. That's the only reason to steal that much money. You're done with being normal.

I get that theres not a "crime school" where you can go and learn not to do stuff like this but have they not even seen any crime movies?


Its Florida.  There really is a crime school to learn how to launder money.

Talk to the guys with quad and quint 450 Mercruiser cc boats who magically showed up at Haulover after the PP payouts.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people deserve what they get. I want to know what kind of crappy oversight lets a couple of rando jamokes scam 5.8 million. This isn't an overnight heist. They were doing it over the course of months.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: This was a known side effect of pushing the money out fast and these idiot farkers jumped right in with both feet.


At least we have a chance of recouping some money with these jokers. That Halliburton money is gone forever.
 
Herr Morgenstern [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dothemath: waxbeans: 5.8 million. Hum. Change city. Never think about my past life. Pay cash till I die. Hell with 5.8 million you could probably rent a nice room from a rich person, for like decade and never use your name again.

But no one does that. It's interesting. That's the only reason to steal that much money. You're done with being normal.

I get that theres not a "crime school" where you can go and learn not to do stuff like this but have they not even seen any crime movies?


They flaunted their bling on Facebook. Forget crime movies, have these people seen common sense?
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fu.ark you, Kent. F*ck you. Worthless fark. DIAF
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Officer Barrelroll: You want job security and a fun job? Fraud investigation connected to covid relief funds is going to keep you busy for a long time.


Yep.  There was considerable amounts of fraud flagged with many COVID relief efforts, because a con knows a soft mark - and a desperate effort makes for many loopholes.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

waxbeans: JFC you could spend $1,000 a day and it would last nearly 12, 000 years. You literally don't need to ever buy anything the traces back to you or causes paperwork that's enough money to hang out in a semi not crappy nice motel with a pool and eat out everyday until you die from the heart attack caused by sitting around by a pool eating fast food for years


I've been tracking my expenses for the last 20 years.  I have spent about $750k in that time. That's mortgage, bills, fun, everything.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

lolmao500: If convicted, Lugo faces up to 45 years in federal prison, and Venant faces up to 35 years.

Funny wall street crashed the world economy costing trillions and nobody went to jail.


This.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Damn, Julio Lugo is like, the perfect baseball player name.


Wait, I'm just old w/ beer brain. Julio Lugo WAS a baseball player! It doesn't look like the same guy, though.
https://www.baseball-reference.com/pl​a​yers/l/lugoju01.shtml

ultimatecardsandcoins.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is why we shouldn't give free money to people.  Welfare, food stamps, TANIF, FEMA  emergency funds. Because someone will abuse it. Sure 99.9% don't, but their sacrifice is worth it if just one person doesn't eat lobster with my tax money.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
$5.8 million.  That's enough money to move to a non-extradition country, buy a nice house, a nice car and live the rest of your life without ever coming back into the United States.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Shortly after the EIDL program and it's associated grant of up to 10k (1k per employee for sole proprietorship type businesses) became popular and we'll known, buddy of mine that works security at a local hotel mentioned how a couple that works in housekeeping rolled up to work in a new to them flashy BMW. They each claimed the 10k.

Yes, been reported
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
is there a death penalty for douchebags like this? There should be.
 
ScottRiqui [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

waxbeans: JFC you could spend $1,000 a day and it would last nearly 12, 000 years.


Or just under 16 years for those of us who aren't using a potato for a calculator.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wejash: This was a known side effect of pushing the money out fast and these idiot farkers jumped right in with both feet.

My name (as an alleged "employee") was used by one who I assume scammed PPP money. I have a pretty unique real name so she must have gotten me off the Net.

Which made it easy for investigators to get my testimony... Just really dumb scammers out there.


Azwepay?
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ScottRiqui: waxbeans: JFC you could spend $1,000 a day and it would last nearly 12, 000 years.

Or just under 16 years for those of us who aren't using a potato for a calculator.


perhaps you are unfamiliar with this individuals body of work.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I was shocked that a Fox News group was reporting on PPP fraud.
I thought they would hide all coverage of any PPP fraud since so much of their Republican base is a set of grifters.
I thought it was bizarre that a Fox News channel would celebrate the capture of fraudsters.

Then I saw their pictures.

I guess their racism schadenfreude over-rules their protection of grifters in this instance.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How did they ever learn how to defraud the government?

images.axios.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MythDragon: I've been tracking my expenses for the last 20 years.  I have spent about $750k in that time. That's mortgage, bills, fun, everything.


Hum. Interesting. My guess I've probably spent a million in my life time. But. Probably not. More likely 90K. 😂 All I know is 100$ used to be a nice night. And now it's barely a start thanks to gas/Uber.
 
jjorsett
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Lawyers will say that'll pay it all back if they can avoid prison.  The court will get $5 a month for the rest of their lives or until they can get a flight to a nice place without extradition.


This isn't going to state or muni court, it's FEDERAL. And when they're convicted, they'll probably serve 90% of whatever they're sentenced to, unless there's some kind of general amnesty. The feds tend not to screw around.
 
