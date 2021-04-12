 Skip to content
(Poynter Institute) 0.0144% of those who have gotten the vaccine have come down with Covid-19. EVERYBODY PANIC
71
    More: Followup, Immune system, Vaccine, Vaccination, vaccine series, Apple Podcast data, Washington Post, CDC's attention, reports of breakthrough cases  
•       •       •

meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
blog.yellowoctopus.com.auView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only came down with a three-day case of Shoulder Feels Like it was Hit with a Ball-Peen Hammer, which was not listed clearly on the list of side-effects for the first vaccine.

Still beats having Covid.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A vaccine with 95% effective rate is really 99.9856?  Cool.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Answer: the unvaccinated.

/Incidentally: how many of the infected died due to severe COVID? Probably zero, as the vaccines have been shown to also reduce severity I those that do still get it.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many of these had covid before the vaccine but only developed symptoms after?

This happens with the flu every year.  Someone notices people getting the flu so they get the shot, unware they already have it.
 
gimlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"So you're saying there's a chance?" - LC
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I only came down with a three-day case of Shoulder Feels Like it was Hit with a Ball-Peen Hammer, which was not listed clearly on the list of side-effects for the first vaccine.

Still beats having Covid.

Still beats having Covid.


Yup. Got sick the first time around, but I'm pretty sure that was food poisoning from a place we don't usually eat at.

Second shot? Sore arm for 3 days, and then nothing.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People who get infected after vaccination also had significantly reduced symptoms, so even if you had it already it's worth a shot.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just get the farking shot, a-holes
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been a long week since, but I'm alive and I'll take that.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe I'm mistaken but I don't recall ever hearing that a vaccinated person couldn't get covid. It just keeps you from getting really sick and/or dying from it.
 
halotosis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's it, I'm just not going to go get my second dose (hopefully this afternoon).  We're all doomed, doomed I tell you!!!
 
nicholasneko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: People who get infected after vaccination also had significantly reduced symptoms, so even if you had it already it's worth a shot.


That was my understanding. If the vaccine doesn't stop you from getting the virus then it at least reduces the symptoms and effectively reduces your chance of dying to 0.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TLDR: Even if you're fully vaccinated, huffing COVID-19 isn't a good idea.

Wear a mask.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I only came down with a three-day case of Shoulder Feels Like it was Hit with a Ball-Peen Hammer, which was not listed clearly on the list of side-effects for the first vaccine.

Still beats having Covid.

Still beats having Covid.


1st shot, sore arm
2nd shot, felt like crap/chills for about 18 hours.  sore arm

Both way better than sucking on a ventilator.
 
salsashark1
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Black
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

enry: A vaccine with 95% effective rate is really 99.9856? Cool.


The effectiveness rating isn't measured purely by how many people who got the vaccine end up getting the disease. It's a ratio of how many people who are vaccinated get the disease over how many people in the control sample who are unvaccinated get the disease.

Suppose there are 10,000 people in each of two buckets of a clinical trial. The first 10,000 people get vaccines. The second 10,000 people get placebos. Out of the 10,000 vaccinated people, 10 of them got COVID. Out of the 10,000 unvaccinated people, 200 got COVID. (200-10)/200 = 190/200 = 95%.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

nicholasneko: If the vaccine doesn't stop you from getting the virus then it at least reduces the symptoms and effectively reduces your chance of dying to 0.


I question the validity of this statement.
 
indylaw
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So you mean to tell me a vaccine that is 95% effective isn't 100% effective? Does the scientific community know about this??
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: nicholasneko: If the vaccine doesn't stop you from getting the virus then it at least reduces the symptoms and effectively reduces your chance of dying to 0.

I question the validity of this statement.

I question the validity of this statement.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

blastoh: How many of these had covid before the vaccine but only developed symptoms after?


I had some nastiness the month before covid was announced - sent me to the ER, 2 weeks off work for 'viral bronchitis' which was after covid was retroactively discovered in Italy but before testable. And then 8 months of 'long covid' symptoms'. Past six months perfectly healthy until the shot, then flu-like since. Can barely get up, barely sit, barely type.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Serious Black: enry: A vaccine with 95% effective rate is really 99.9856?  Cool.

The effectiveness rating isn't measured purely by how many people who got the vaccine end up getting the disease. It's a ratio of how many people who are vaccinated get the disease over how many people in the control sample who are unvaccinated get the disease.

Suppose there are 10,000 people in each of two buckets of a clinical trial. The first 10,000 people get vaccines. The second 10,000 people get placebos. Out of the 10,000 vaccinated people, 10 of them got COVID. Out of the 10,000 unvaccinated people, 200 got COVID. (200-10)/200 = 190/200 = 95%.


Thank you.  I've read several times that 95% means that you're 20 times less likely to get Covid with the vaccine, but nobody ever brokedown the math at how they arrived at that number.  This makes perfect sense.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Everyone......wait.......before we do "Fark does math, statistics, and epidemiology"  give me a minute to make some popcorn.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: TLDR: Even if you're fully vaccinated, huffing COVID-19 isn't a good idea.

Wear a mask.

Wear a mask.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

wingnut396: 1st shot, sore arm
2nd shot, felt like crap/chills for about 18 hours. sore arm

Both way better than sucking on a ventilator.


First shot I got nothing. Not even a sore arm.
Got my second shot just this morning and nothing so far. I'm a little tired but that may just be because I got up extra early this morning to go get it.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

wingnut396: NikolaiFarkoff: I only came down with a three-day case of Shoulder Feels Like it was Hit with a Ball-Peen Hammer, which was not listed clearly on the list of side-effects for the first vaccine.

Still beats having Covid.

1st shot, sore arm
2nd shot, felt like crap/chills for about 18 hours.  sore arm

Both way better than sucking on a ventilator.


1st shot, sore arm
2nd shot, sore arm with a huge bruise that doesn't hurt, still there a week later
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: People who get infected after vaccination also had significantly reduced symptoms, so even if you had it already it's worth a shot.


*rimshot*

But seriously, I think people (some more than others, those chuds) just have problems with uncertainty - anything that isn't 100% effective is not at all effective, everything has to be black and white with no room for gray, and so on and so on because why does life have to be so hard?

As long as I don't get full-on cognitive and respiratory issues from the 'rona, I'll take the vax.

/even with the dizzy spells
//not blood-pressure related, just could not really stand straight at times ~24 after Moderna Round 1
 
Serious Black
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Serious Black: enry: A vaccine with 95% effective rate is really 99.9856?  Cool.

The effectiveness rating isn't measured purely by how many people who got the vaccine end up getting the disease. It's a ratio of how many people who are vaccinated get the disease over how many people in the control sample who are unvaccinated get the disease.

Suppose there are 10,000 people in each of two buckets of a clinical trial. The first 10,000 people get vaccines. The second 10,000 people get placebos. Out of the 10,000 vaccinated people, 10 of them got COVID. Out of the 10,000 unvaccinated people, 200 got COVID. (200-10)/200 = 190/200 = 95%.

Thank you.  I've read several times that 95% means that you're 20 times less likely to get Covid with the vaccine, but nobody ever brokedown the math at how they arrived at that number. This makes perfect sense.


Glad I could help!

This is exactly why most people need some statistical training and why analysts and statisticians need strong communication skills.
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

blastoh: How many of these had covid before the vaccine but only developed symptoms after?

This happens with the flu every year.  Someone notices people getting the flu so they get the shot, unware they already have it.


On 3/22 I got my first shot. Seven days later I was overcome with aches in all my long bones and a great deal of difficulty breathing - couldn't sleep most of the night. Two days after that I had a positive Covid test.

Most likely I was infected before I got the shot. Incredibly relieved that I didn't develop worse symptoms. (I'm 70+ with COPD & type 2 diabetes.)
 
jjorsett
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I wouldn't discount the possibility of incompetence on the part of those administering the injection. I've seen some pictures of spectacular misses where they didn't get near the proper injection site.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why should I be afraid of a vaccine with a 99.9856% survival rate?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Neutralizing antibodies are ablative.  Adsorb enough virus and you're going to get sick.  Capisce?
 
baxterdog
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

syrynxx: blastoh: How many of these had covid before the vaccine but only developed symptoms after?

I had some nastiness the month before covid was announced - sent me to the ER, 2 weeks off work for 'viral bronchitis' which was after covid was retroactively discovered in Italy but before testable. And then 8 months of 'long covid' symptoms'. Past six months perfectly healthy until the shot, then flu-like since. Can barely get up, barely sit, barely type.


Dog damn. Hope it gets better for you sooner than later. I know that tots and pears don't work, but I'm pulling for you.

(Still have you greened after a cool Rush thread some ten+ years ago, brother from another mother)
 
geggam
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Maybe I'm mistaken but I don't recall ever hearing that a vaccinated person couldn't get covid. It just keeps you from getting really sick and/or dying from it.


So the polio vaccine didnt actually prevent polio ? 

I love the double speak 

You notice where they said the vaccine is safe yet the human taking the vaccine is the wild card ... meaning they  know some people react different yet everyone should get it 

Take one for the herd Timmy ... you know :) 

How about I just run faster than you and the bear gets you instead of me ?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

CptnSpldng: blastoh: How many of these had covid before the vaccine but only developed symptoms after?

This happens with the flu every year.  Someone notices people getting the flu so they get the shot, unware they already have it.

On 3/22 I got my first shot. Seven days later I was overcome with aches in all my long bones and a great deal of difficulty breathing - couldn't sleep most of the night. Two days after that I had a positive Covid test.

Most likely I was infected before I got the shot. Incredibly relieved that I didn't develop worse symptoms. (I'm 70+ with COPD & type 2 diabetes.)


The initial dose probably helped you attain seroconversion a few days earlier than you would have otherwise, but it would be unreasonable to expect any prophylactic benefit with that time frame.
 
riverwalk barfly
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My FIL is an MD and refused to take the flu vaccine.  My boss is an MD and always refused to take a flu shot.  I worked at a medical school and was offered the flu shot for free, I only took it twice in sixteen years and boom both times got hit hard with the flu.  Pure coincidence.  With that said, both MDs above are Covid vaccinated.  Got my second dose last week, no issues

/Just do it.
 
Gramma
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
First shot, fever, chills, nausea and headache. Fever went on for 4 days.
Second shot - a little tenderness in the arm.

After the first shot laid me out for days, I was really dreading the second. But the second was a big nothing as far as side effects.
 
Professor Science
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

CptnSpldng: blastoh: How many of these had covid before the vaccine but only developed symptoms after?

This happens with the flu every year.  Someone notices people getting the flu so they get the shot, unware they already have it.

On 3/22 I got my first shot. Seven days later I was overcome with aches in all my long bones and a great deal of difficulty breathing - couldn't sleep most of the night. Two days after that I had a positive Covid test.

Most likely I was infected before I got the shot. Incredibly relieved that I didn't develop worse symptoms. (I'm 70+ with COPD & type 2 diabetes.)


Or you got exposed within the few days after the injection.  Immunity doesn't begin to develop until 9-12 days after the first dose, at least for the mRNA vaccines.  Not sure about the J&J type.
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Based on those and relevant figures, you're about 125 times more likely to get in a car accident and 37 times more likely to be diagnosed with cancer.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
reactiongifs.comView Full Size

so you're telling me there's a chance
 
geggam
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

wingnut396: NikolaiFarkoff: I only came down with a three-day case of Shoulder Feels Like it was Hit with a Ball-Peen Hammer, which was not listed clearly on the list of side-effects for the first vaccine.

Still beats having Covid.

1st shot, sore arm
2nd shot, felt like crap/chills for about 18 hours.  sore arm

Both way better than sucking on a ventilator.


Yeah, Given the fact 50% of the people who get covid dont even know it :) 

Only 5% of the people who get covid require a ventilator ... and only 95% of the people who get the vaccine are protected 

So... 

Risk vs reward ... if i get the covid odds are I wont even know I got it and a 5% chance i need a ventilator  but you want me to go get a vaccine that makes me feel like crap and there is a 5% chance I still can get covid 

Here is a bonus plot twist.. those evil cigarettes that cause  insurance rates to go up also lower your chances of getting covid.. .bonus you can chew nicotine gum.. not get cancer and not even get covid :)
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SmithHiller: [reactiongifs.com image 300x160]
so you're telling me there's a chance


Shakes tiny, painful, vaccinated fist at you!
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

enry: A vaccine with 95% effective rate is really 99.9856? Cool.


It's only 99.9816% in Oregon, so don't think about moving here.  It's certain to be even worse in a couple months.

/Got my second shot last Friday
//Wife got her first the same day.
///Six more weeks.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

geggam: abhorrent1: Maybe I'm mistaken but I don't recall ever hearing that a vaccinated person couldn't get covid. It just keeps you from getting really sick and/or dying from it.

So the polio vaccine didnt actually prevent polio ?

I love the double speak

You notice where they said the vaccine is safe yet the human taking the vaccine is the wild card ... meaning they  know some people react different yet everyone should get it

Take one for the herd Timmy ... you know :)

How about I just run faster than you and the bear gets you instead of me ?


Not really sure what your saying. I got my shots.  I was just commenting cause I keep seeing these "ZOMG VACCINATED PEOPLE STILL GET COVID!!" headlines.

AFAIK no one ever made a claim that vaccinated people couldn't, at the very least, carry and/or spread it.
 
hershy799
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: wingnut396: 1st shot, sore arm
2nd shot, felt like crap/chills for about 18 hours. sore arm

Both way better than sucking on a ventilator.

First shot I got nothing. Not even a sore arm.
Got my second shot just this morning and nothing so far. I'm a little tired but that may just be because I got up extra early this morning to go get it.


Watched my wife go from shot at 10:30 AM, to "a little tired" at 4PM, to "chills, aches, pains" at 2AM on Dose 2. Hope you cleared your schedule for tomorrow -- if you're young, it's going to hit you like a ton of bricks.

/Good luck
//We're all counting on you
 
geggam
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: geggam: abhorrent1: Maybe I'm mistaken but I don't recall ever hearing that a vaccinated person couldn't get covid. It just keeps you from getting really sick and/or dying from it.

So the polio vaccine didnt actually prevent polio ?

I love the double speak

You notice where they said the vaccine is safe yet the human taking the vaccine is the wild card ... meaning they  know some people react different yet everyone should get it

Take one for the herd Timmy ... you know :)

How about I just run faster than you and the bear gets you instead of me ?

Not really sure what your saying. I got my shots.  I was just commenting cause I keep seeing these "ZOMG VACCINATED PEOPLE STILL GET COVID!!" headlines.

AFAIK no one ever made a claim that vaccinated people couldn't, at the very least, carry and/or spread it.


Just makes me laugh

Go get vaccinated for a disease you can get and not even know it. To protect yourself from a 5% chance you need hospitalization 

Covid is less dangerous than driving to the dr to get the vaccine
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

geggam: Risk vs reward ... if i get the covid odds are I wont even know I got it and a 5% chance i need a ventilator but you want me to go get a vaccine that makes me feel like crap and there is a 5% chance I still can get covid


Here is someone who doesn't know how probability works.
 
jso2897
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

geggam: How about I just run faster than you and the bear gets you instead of me ?


That doesn't even work with running and bears, in the real world - let alone viral diseases.
As Oscar Wilde always used to say: "Only morons think in quotes and aphorisms!".
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

natazha: enry: A vaccine with 95% effective rate is really 99.9856?  Cool.

It's only 99.9816% in Oregon, so don't think about moving here.  It's certain to be even worse in a couple months.

/Got my second shot last Friday
//Wife got her first the same day.
///Six more weeks.


Well it's not like we can move to Portland. Antifa burned it all down right?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And NONE of those people DIED. Let me know when anti-vaxxers achieve a comparable mortality rate.
 
