(Independent)   Welcome to the cool kids' club, New Mexico   (independent.co.uk) divider line
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll have to look back through the bill to see when things go into effect, but I don't know if the decriminalization part is immediate.  It does give the state a hard deadline to get licenses and permits available.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Next up: Old Mexico?
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
About time.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Cimarron is gonna do good business.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"The scent of marijuana will no longer be grounds for police seizures."

In future, police will have to rely on Japanese cartoons for their seizures, just like everybody else.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Number 216
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Great news, except for Farks Cannabaveats.

For them I provide this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
