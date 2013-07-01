 Skip to content
(AP News) The nation's - nay, the WORLD's - best Mexican food restaurant files for bankruptcy (apnews.com)
92
    More: Sad, Bankruptcy, Chapter 11, Title 11, United States Code, Denver Broncos, South Park, episode of the TV show, draft picks, Casa Bonita, Denver news station KUSA-TV  
posted to Main » and Food » on 12 Apr 2021 at 4:25 PM



little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things may seem bleak now, but we WILL raise our sopapilla flags again someday.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mudesi
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Taco Bell went bankrupt?
 
Flincher
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: [Fark user image image 194x260]


Cartman is going to be pissed.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Now where will I go for food and fun in a festive atmosphere?
 
Flincher
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mudesi: Taco Bell went bankrupt?


Taco Bueno is better. Taco Bell makes laxatives.
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The nation's - nay, the WORLD's - best Mexican food restaurant

"LOL. Colorado Mexican food. LOL"

- Houston
 
steklo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
*checks article to authenticate subby's veracity*

Colorado

*quizzical dog*
 
Pucca
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Flincher: mudesi: Taco Bell went bankrupt?

Taco Bueno is better. Taco Bell makes laxatives.


Whenever I visit friends in Tulsa the first place I want to go (food wise) is Taco Bueno. It's just wonderful.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dothemath: The nation's - nay, the WORLD's - best Mexican food restaurant

"LOL. Colorado Mexican food. LOL"

- Houston


Never been to Colorado, but Houston does have damn good food
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Shiat, I had that on my "If I'm ever in Denver" list. Looked kitsch as hell.
 
salsashark1
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Not Del Taco!! Noooooooo!!!!!1!
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dothemath: The nation's - nay, the WORLD's - best Mexican food restaurant

"LOL. Colorado Mexican food. LOL"

- Houston


I know they probably stole it from New Mexico, but green chili is pretty damn good.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Actually Chi-Chi's is still in operation.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Taco bell is closing up?
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mudesi: Taco Bell went bankrupt?


All restaurants are now Taco Bell.

brandchannel.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dothemath: The nation's - nay, the WORLD's - best Mexican food restaurant

"LOL. Colorado Mexican food. LOL"

- Houston


"Did I just hear an opinion from the makers of TexMex?"
-Los Angeles
 
hershy799
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Shiat, I had that on my "If I'm ever in Denver" list. Looked kitsch as hell.


It's a blast (once for adults, always for kids). I do have a feeling that they will emerge from Chapter 11 without having to tear down the place.

For non-locals, Subby was trolling -- the food is shiat (in more ways than one). But nobody goes there for the food anyway
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
El Torito?
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
For those who don't speak Spanish:

Casa = mucho
Bonita = poopies
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Explodo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Shiat, I had that on my "If I'm ever in Denver" list. Looked kitsch as hell.


It's not just some of the worst mexican food you could ever get in a restaurant, it's some of the worst food you could get in a restaurant period.  The fact that it was still in business mystified me.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dothemath: The nation's - nay, the WORLD's - best Mexican food restaurant

"LOL. Colorado Mexican food. LOL"

- Houston


I've been all over the southwest and I'll put Denver's overall Mexican food quality up against anywhere else you care to name in the USA.  But damn do we have a lot to live down with being home to Casa Bonita.

/The fact Chipotle started here also does our rep no favors.
 
Explodo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: dothemath: The nation's - nay, the WORLD's - best Mexican food restaurant

"LOL. Colorado Mexican food. LOL"

- Houston

Never been to Colorado, but Houston does have damn good food


You're really not missing anything food-wise in Colorado.
 
amb
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I only went there when I was a kid, but the food sucked. Even the sopapillas weren't that great. You go for the spectacle, and hope your intestines survive the trip.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dothemath: The nation's - nay, the WORLD's - best Mexican food restaurant

"LOL. Colorado Mexican food. LOL"

- Houston


It can't be worse than Tex-Mex.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: dothemath: The nation's - nay, the WORLD's - best Mexican food restaurant

"LOL. Colorado Mexican food. LOL"

- Houston

I've been all over the southwest and I'll put Denver's overall Mexican food quality up against anywhere else you care to name in the USA.  But damn do we have a lot to live down with being home to Casa Bonita.

/The fact Chipotle started here also does our rep no favors.


Yes.
And also 2 other yeses. Just because.
Also the Mexican markets stock wonders.
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: dothemath: The nation's - nay, the WORLD's - best Mexican food restaurant

"LOL. Colorado Mexican food. LOL"

- Houston

Never been to Colorado, but Houston does have damn good food


It helps that its the most ethnically diverse city in the US.

On my street theres a Jewish Deli and a halal market.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Where the hell are my Pollo Loco fans in this thread?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: dothemath: The nation's - nay, the WORLD's - best Mexican food restaurant

"LOL. Colorado Mexican food. LOL"

- Houston

It can't be worse than Tex-Mex.


Watch as Texans take over a thread even mentioning Colorado.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dead on the River: For those who don't speak Spanish:

Casa = mucho
Bonita = poopies


I thought casa meant house. So house of poopies.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Don't go making me more hungry for some Chuy's than I already am.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: dothemath: The nation's - nay, the WORLD's - best Mexican food restaurant

"LOL. Colorado Mexican food. LOL"

- Houston

It can't be worse than Tex-Mex.


Tex Mex is vile.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: Dead on the River: For those who don't speak Spanish:

Casa = mucho
Bonita = poopies

I thought casa meant house. So house of poopies.


It's a regional dialect thing. Either way, you gonna poopie.
 
dothemath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: I've been all over the southwest and I'll put Denver's overall Mexican food quality up against anywhere else you care to name in the USA.


Theres like 7 million people in Houston. And half of them are Mexican.
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I've lived in the Denver area 17+ years, and have never been. People say, "Oh, the food is TERRIBLE, but you don't go for the FOOD, you go for the FUN ATMOSPHERE!"

To which I say, fine, do away with the food and charge people $10 a head to gawk at the ugly place for half an hour. I personally go to restaurants for food. If there's a ton of atmosphere, guess where all their money went? Not the food. Screw that.

There is no good Mexican food here anyway, true Mex OR Tex Mex. If I want it, I make it myself...
 
trakball
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Damn, that was Double K's favorite place. RIP Mike! Forever The P!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Who the hell writes 'nay'? Nevermind, I know. The same kind of person who writes 'whilst' despite not being British, and who uses 'said' as an adjective despite not writing a legal document.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dothemath: johnny_vegas: dothemath: The nation's - nay, the WORLD's - best Mexican food restaurant

"LOL. Colorado Mexican food. LOL"

- Houston

Never been to Colorado, but Houston does have damn good food

It helps that its the most ethnically diverse city in the US.

On my street theres a Jewish Deli and a halal market.


Houston isn't even in the top 30 cities in the US for ethnic diversity.

https://wallethub.com/edu/cities-with​-​the-most-and-least-ethno-racial-and-li​nguistic-diversity/10264
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FTH:The nation's - nay, the WORLD's - best Mexican  food restaurant files for bankruptcy

FTFY.

Nobody goes to Casa Bonita for the food.  You'd get better mexican food from the frozen burrito aisle at the grocery store.

I recommend going to Casa Bonita.  But not for the food.

/The Sopapillas are ok.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: dothemath: The nation's - nay, the WORLD's - best Mexican food restaurant

"LOL. Colorado Mexican food. LOL"

- Houston

I've been all over the southwest and I'll put Denver's overall Mexican food quality up against anywhere else you care to name in the USA.


Good God, man.  I'm from Southern California and every time I go to Colorado (Arvada / Denver / Springs) for business or to visit family, SOMEBODY just HAS to take me to some great Mexican place.  It's REAL Mexican food.
It never is.  It's always terrible.  Always.  Every time.
I know. I know.  You know the REAL Mexican places.  Everybody in Colorado does.  It's like telling people you don't like cats and they always say, "But you haven't met MY cat."  Trust me.  There's nothing worse than cats except maybe Colorado Mexican food.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
hey now

Chipotle is awesome.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dothemath: Myk-House of El: I've been all over the southwest and I'll put Denver's overall Mexican food quality up against anywhere else you care to name in the USA.

Theres like 7 million people in Houston. And half of them are Mexican.


More importantly, one of them is Hugo Ortega.
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

HighZoolander: dothemath: johnny_vegas: dothemath: The nation's - nay, the WORLD's - best Mexican food restaurant

"LOL. Colorado Mexican food. LOL"

- Houston

Never been to Colorado, but Houston does have damn good food

It helps that its the most ethnically diverse city in the US.

On my street theres a Jewish Deli and a halal market.

Houston isn't even in the top 30 cities in the US for ethnic diversity.

https://wallethub.com/edu/cities-with-​the-most-and-least-ethno-racial-and-li​nguistic-diversity/10264


Wrong.

https://www.npr.org/sections/itsallpo​l​itics/2013/07/01/195909643/tx2020-hous​ton-racial-ethnic-diversity-americas-f​uture
 
Explodo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Golden Brown Delicious: I've lived in the Denver area 17+ years, and have never been. People say, "Oh, the food is TERRIBLE, but you don't go for the FOOD, you go for the FUN ATMOSPHERE!"

To which I say, fine, do away with the food and charge people $10 a head to gawk at the ugly place for half an hour. I personally go to restaurants for food. If there's a ton of atmosphere, guess where all their money went? Not the food. Screw that.

There is no good Mexican food here anyway, true Mex OR Tex Mex. If I want it, I make it myself...


Denver doesn't just lack good Mexican food, most of it lacks any type of food.  There are places here and there that are good for certain things, but Denver doesn't have a culture of good food.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

xanadian: hey now

Chipotle is awesome.


As are Crunchwrap Supremes and 5 layer burritos after a night of bar hopping. Just don't call it Mexican food.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dothemath: Myk-House of El: I've been all over the southwest and I'll put Denver's overall Mexican food quality up against anywhere else you care to name in the USA.

Theres like 7 million people in Houston. And half of them are Mexican.


Yes Houston is a larger city, but percentages aren't that different.  I stand by my statement.  I had a contract job that kept me in Houston for 3 weeks.  I ate well, no complaints, but the Mile High isn't lacking.
 
unixgeek
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Many fond memories going to Tulsa location and the Crystals Pizza that was in the same strip mall.  21st and Sheridan.  For high school kids in the 80's living out in the small towns surrounding Tulsa, it was a real treat.
 
Flincher
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well made chili con queso and warm, fluffy tortillas are the bees knees
 
