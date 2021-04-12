 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail) Woman, 23, who only grew one breast says she refused a free boob job because she doesn't need to be "fixed." No, really. She's all right
44
44 Comments     (+0 »)
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My ex had only a slight difference in size, and she was obsessed about getting it fixed.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She can become a true Amazon if she takes up the bow (assuming she's left handed or learns to fire an arrow left-handed).
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: My ex had only a slight difference in size, and she was obsessed about getting it fixed.


I think this is normal.  Most people aren't perfectly symmetrical.

that being said, good on the woman in the article.  She's not broken; That's just the way she is.  It would suck finding clothes, but other than that, who cares.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teased in school?

People suck. What a bunch of farkin wankers.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very subtle subby.

Well done
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: Lambskincoat: My ex had only a slight difference in size, and she was obsessed about getting it fixed.

I think this is normal.  Most people aren't perfectly symmetrical.

that being said, good on the woman in the article.  She's not broken; That's just the way she is.  It would suck finding clothes, but other than that, who cares.


It helps that each b00b is quite nice, even if they don't match.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: labman: Lambskincoat: My ex had only a slight difference in size, and she was obsessed about getting it fixed.

I think this is normal.  Most people aren't perfectly symmetrical.

that being said, good on the woman in the article.  She's not broken; That's just the way she is.  It would suck finding clothes, but other than that, who cares.

It helps that each b00b is quite nice, even if they don't match.


I'm pretty sure coming in first and third in a wet t-shirt contest is a Larry the cable guy joke.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ideally, she ends up with someone who has a thing for large AND small beasts, who is incredibly indecisive.
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: labman: Lambskincoat: My ex had only a slight difference in size, and she was obsessed about getting it fixed.

I think this is normal.  Most people aren't perfectly symmetrical.

that being said, good on the woman in the article.  She's not broken; That's just the way she is.  It would suck finding clothes, but other than that, who cares.

It helps that each b00b is quite nice, even if they don't match.


B0ob.

FTFY
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gar1013: Ideally, she ends up with someone who has a thing for large AND small beasts, who is incredibly indecisive.


Breasts. Damn you autocorrect.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Whoa.

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
comrade
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh wow a real Amazon. This is the end times.
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I would date a girl with that condition.

One titty is better than the zero titties currently in my life.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I bet she felt really good getting that off her chest.
 
steklo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
WRONG
 
Cormee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ, woman, fix it
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Nice headline Subby!
 
6655321
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Unaboob
 
wxboy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Poland Syndrome?  I'd invade it.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I mean, she's right....
Besides, we're at .6 replacement value. One boob is fine for this phase in human reproductive levels....
 
OldJames
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Seems like it would throw off balance. Like having one nut
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"has Poland Syndrome" which also prevents her from working on submarines
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So she doesn't have any boobs left?
 
wxboy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: So she doesn't have any boobs left?


No, only bo.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Uniboober
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Superboob
Youtube YKiBCRubRc0

No one ever wants the Superboob.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"That motherfarker got one big titty and one little titty. They call the b**** Biggie Smalls."
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Paging Brock Samson.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

KC Dutchman: She can become a true Amazon if she takes up the bow (assuming she's left handed or learns to fire an arrow left-handed).


That's what I was thinking.  Archery, without things getting in the way.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A sampler?
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Over the shoulder boul...
Never mind
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But seriously a D and an A?

Breast of both worlds
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I wonder if it's the calm one or the party one?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
As long as she's perky who cares
 
drayno76
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user image


I am sure there's some guy out there that has Polish Syndrome listed as one of his fetishes.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

labman: Lambskincoat: My ex had only a slight difference in size, and she was obsessed about getting it fixed.

I think this is normal.  Most people aren't perfectly symmetrical.

that being said, good on the woman in the article.  She's not broken; That's just the way she is.  It would suck finding clothes, but other than that, who cares.


It also means she doesn't have to deal with potential complications of both the surgery and the implant
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I looked it up on Wikipedia, and one notable case was a 5 year old girl who was fitted with a 3d printed robotic hand (because people with Poland Syndrome often have a tiny webbed hand on the same side as the underdeveloped pectoral muscle).  That's awesome, a robotic hand.  And she uses it for ceremonial first pitches at baseball games.  The world needs more robotic hands.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Lambskincoat: My ex had only a slight difference in size, and she was obsessed about getting it fixed.


It sounds like your ex needed a robotic hand.
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: dionysusaur: labman: Lambskincoat: My ex had only a slight difference in size, and she was obsessed about getting it fixed.

I think this is normal.  Most people aren't perfectly symmetrical.

that being said, good on the woman in the article.  She's not broken; That's just the way she is.  It would suck finding clothes, but other than that, who cares.

It helps that each b00b is quite nice, even if they don't match.

I'm pretty sure coming in first and third in a wet t-shirt contest is a Larry the cable guy joke.


More like a Leisure Suit Larry joke
 
