(Axios) Ever put salt in your coffee instead of sugar? Or Preparation H on your toothbrush instead of toothpaste? Then you can totally understand how that police officer in MN "accidentally" shot an unarmed black man with his gun instead of his Taser
176
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "follow-up," "sad," "fail," and "facepalm" threads all wanted to be here too, but someone "accidentally"  got drunk and spilled beer on the servers.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to redesign the Taser I guess.  Shape it like, I don't know, a dildo?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call me crazy but if you can't tell the difference between a taser and a gun just by the feel and weight, maybe you should find a different line of work than one where you can hold another person's life in your hands.
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oscar Grant would like a word with you. Oh, wait, he dead. Killed by a police officer who tried this same defense.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a medical marijuana patient and I have an attention disorder. I don't make mistakes like that, possibly because I'm medicated but also because WTF THAT OFFICER IS OBVIOUSLY LYING!!

Sometimes my meds fade off and I make strange typing errors but that's it, I don't kill people and I don't drive if off of attention meds because I don't want to mess up and hurt others.

If it was a legitimate mistake, he ought to resign immediately and get a referral to a neurologist.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops are way more important than the filthy citizens they have to clean up after, so it doesn't really matter if a few extra get killed here and there.  In fact it can help them fill quota.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Video of the incident: https://www.youtube.com/wat​ch?v=A_KDyN​2HfsU

It looks to me like the rookie in question was pretty close to panicking. I don't question that this was a mistake on her part, but one does have to question the sufficiency of her training. Regardless, she's resigned (apparently as of January). It's unclear whether any charges are pending against her, although they probably should be. And you'd think the police would have dropped the charges against the man (which, yes, include battery on a police officer), but apparently not. Shocking.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police only use bullshiat, bad-faith excuses like that because the general public accepts them and allows police to keep doing shiat like this.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Video of the incident: https://www.youtube.com/watc​h?v=A_KDyN2HfsU

It looks to me like the rookie in question was pretty close to panicking. I don't question that this was a mistake on her part, but one does have to question the sufficiency of her training. Regardless, she's resigned (apparently as of January). It's unclear whether any charges are pending against her, although they probably should be. And you'd think the police would have dropped the charges against the man (which, yes, include battery on a police officer), but apparently not. Shocking.


Not the same incident. This happened yesterday.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: The police only use bullshiat, bad-faith excuses like that because the general public accepts them and allows police to keep doing shiat like this.


If you watch the bodycam (not the vid that PN posted), she sweeps her partner multiple times with the muzzle.  So she very well may have believed it was her tazer.  Not making excuses, because JFC, that's unf*ckingbelievable, but still.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article doesn't name the officer.

I'm unclear on if the officer is a he or she (a non binary police officer would be cool if not shooting Black people).
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: AdmirableSnackbar: The police only use bullshiat, bad-faith excuses like that because the general public accepts them and allows police to keep doing shiat like this.

If you watch the bodycam (not the vid that PN posted), she sweeps her partner multiple times with the muzzle.  So she very well may have believed it was her tazer.  Not making excuses, because JFC, that's unf*ckingbelievable, but still.


Wouldn't a tazer and a handgun have different weight and hand grip?
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
+1 subby for the Bloom County reference.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Video of the incident: https://www.youtube.com/watc​h?v=A_KDyN2HfsU

It looks to me like the rookie in question was pretty close to panicking. I don't question that this was a mistake on her part, but one does have to question the sufficiency of her training. Regardless, she's resigned (apparently as of January). It's unclear whether any charges are pending against her, although they probably should be. And you'd think the police would have dropped the charges against the man (which, yes, include battery on a police officer), but apparently not. Shocking.



"pulled over for a seat belt violation." Well then, that criminal deserved what he got.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once poured sugar on my pizza slice instead of garlic.  It was traumatic.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The original report I heard was that the driver was shot as he was fleeing the scene.  Now the claim is the shooter meant to taser?  What the fark is going on here?

But anyway, it's a woman cop so she's going to jail.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: hobnail: AdmirableSnackbar: The police only use bullshiat, bad-faith excuses like that because the general public accepts them and allows police to keep doing shiat like this.

If you watch the bodycam (not the vid that PN posted), she sweeps her partner multiple times with the muzzle.  So she very well may have believed it was her tazer.  Not making excuses, because JFC, that's unf*ckingbelievable, but still.

Wouldn't a tazer and a handgun have different weight and hand grip?


I assume so, yes.

Purple_Urkle: The article doesn't name the officer.

I'm unclear on if the officer is a he or she (a non binary police officer would be cool if not shooting Black people).


The officer is a woman, according to the police chief, and the body cam audio.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hobnail:Not the same incident. This happened yesterday.

Hm. I thought it was. Now what I'm wondering is just how often this sort of "oops, meant to fire my taser but fired my gun instead" thing actually happens with cops.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had to turn off the safety. She was mad and he was showing contempt of cop.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the cop could accidentally get put in gen-pop?
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kind of kind-boggling, but based on the video it was a mistake.

I seriously have trouble wrapping my head around it, but the officer acted like she was firing a taser.

It's like the brain was doing one thing and the muscle memory something else.

Fact that the video is out in 24 hours is pretty amazing though.  Even a year ago they would have tried to bury it.
 
QFarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OOPS!  So sorry.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These things happen.

One Saturday morning (11 AM) I went to put in my contacts and found the little container full of toothpaste. I'm still hopeful I managed to brush by teeth correctly.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: Pocket Ninja: Video of the incident: https://www.youtube.com/watc​h?v=A_KDyN2HfsU

It looks to me like the rookie in question was pretty close to panicking. I don't question that this was a mistake on her part, but one does have to question the sufficiency of her training. Regardless, she's resigned (apparently as of January). It's unclear whether any charges are pending against her, although they probably should be. And you'd think the police would have dropped the charges against the man (which, yes, include battery on a police officer), but apparently not. Shocking.

Not the same incident. This happened yesterday.


And I thought I heard that the officer from yesterday had been on the force for a while, not a rookie.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Pocket Ninja: Video of the incident: https://www.youtube.com/watc​h?v=A_KDyN2HfsU

It looks to me like the rookie in question was pretty close to panicking. I don't question that this was a mistake on her part, but one does have to question the sufficiency of her training. Regardless, she's resigned (apparently as of January). It's unclear whether any charges are pending against her, although they probably should be. And you'd think the police would have dropped the charges against the man (which, yes, include battery on a police officer), but apparently not. Shocking.


"pulled over for a seat belt violation." Well then, that criminal deserved what he got.


Someone died over a seat belt law.  It's so important that people wear seat belts that we have people with guns making sure you comply.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, salt in coffee is a thing.

I don't think you add it by the spoon... more the pinch.
 
outatime
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: I once poured sugar on my pizza slice instead of garlic.  It was traumatic.


So it became Papa John's pizza? That is traumatic.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: hobnail: AdmirableSnackbar: The police only use bullshiat, bad-faith excuses like that because the general public accepts them and allows police to keep doing shiat like this.

If you watch the bodycam (not the vid that PN posted), she sweeps her partner multiple times with the muzzle.  So she very well may have believed it was her tazer.  Not making excuses, because JFC, that's unf*ckingbelievable, but still.

Wouldn't a tazer and a handgun have different weight and hand grip?


Yes.
More importantly? They train to use the gun on the dominant side, and the taser on the offhand side. So she drew from the wrong side of her belt!
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Salt in coffee takes away some bitterness, I intentionally will add it =)
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He wasn't lethally racist, he was lethally incompetent. In short, you're the real incompetent racists.

We good?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You put your gun holster on your dominant side, you put the taser on the other side.  That reduces the chance of drawing the wrong one.

Meanwhile, San Francisco PD had their tasers taken away because they were using them as compliance (torture) devices in violation of the law.  Of course, no cops were ever punished for torturing people.  Last year the SF chief of police kept doing radio spots begging the public to support them getting back their tasers.  My attitude is, "we're debating if you get to keep your guns, asshole, so just STFU".
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elweedz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the more reason to simply just obey the cops.   If he complies, he is breathing today.   He put himself in that situation.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: I once poured sugar on my pizza slice instead of garlic.  It was traumatic.


I had a friend in college -- actually my boss at work -- who regularly put sugar on his pizza. He had discovered it accidentally like you, thinking he was pouring Parmesan cheese on it. I tried a slice that way. It wasn't bad, actually; there's already a good amount of sugar in pizza sauce. But I wouldn't do it regularly.

As one might expect of someone who regularly eats sugar pizza, he died a few years ago of a massive heart attack. R.I.P. Ray.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: hobnail:Not the same incident. This happened yesterday.

Hm. I thought it was. Now what I'm wondering is just how often this sort of "oops, meant to fire my taser but fired my gun instead" thing actually happens with cops.


Just when they need it to.
 
pellies
‘’ 1 hour ago  

outatime: Abox: I once poured sugar on my pizza slice instead of garlic.  It was traumatic.

So it became Papa John's pizza? That is traumatic.


I was making the same joke about little caesar's pizza.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How farking stupid does one have to be to confuse a taser with a gun?
Apparently, just farking stupid enough to qualify for the force.
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DON'T TAZE ME BRO!

Gunfire it is then...
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geeze, now that I've seen the video this is unbelievable.  Incompetent cops all around and one led to a killing.
 
DaStompa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: hobnail: AdmirableSnackbar: The police only use bullshiat, bad-faith excuses like that because the general public accepts them and allows police to keep doing shiat like this.

If you watch the bodycam (not the vid that PN posted), she sweeps her partner multiple times with the muzzle.  So she very well may have believed it was her tazer.  Not making excuses, because JFC, that's unf*ckingbelievable, but still.

Wouldn't a tazer and a handgun have different weight and hand grip?


Yes and no, it depends on the tazer
The ones that shoot the projectile are specifically designed to feel exactly like their service weapon, as a "feature" so that minimal additional training is needed, the grip, safety location, ect. are the same
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: hobnail:Not the same incident. This happened yesterday.

Hm. I thought it was. Now what I'm wondering is just how often this sort of "oops, meant to fire my taser but fired my gun instead" thing actually happens with cops.


A number greater than one.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elweedz: All the more reason to simply just obey the cops.   If he complies, he is breathing today.   He put himself in that situation.


Cops aren't allowed to kill guilty people either
 
donnielove
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the wrongful death lawsuit should be easy to win.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
reach across your body to your non-dominant hand 🧐
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
staradvertiser.comView Full Size


most, but not all PD tasers are bright yellow.  several reasons:  in the bodycam era, so the BWC clearly shows which tool the officer is using.  second, so the detainee/arrestee knows he's not looking at a gun.

but....for a cop who has to as a condition of his job, qualify semiannually (or possibly quarterly, based on jurisidction), on handgun marksmanship, to mix up a BRIGHT EFFING YELLOW thing versus a piece of cold steel....inexcusable.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Time to redesign the Taser I guess.  Shape it like, I don't know, a dildo?


Serious suggestion:   Have the Taser trigger be a thumb-push, totally different than the standard trigger, but still convenient and easy to operate.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: As one might expect of someone who regularly eats sugar pizza, he died a few years ago of a massive heart attack. R.I.P. Ray


Famous Original's?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elweedz: All the more reason to simply just obey the cops.   If he complies, he is breathing today.   He put himself in that situation.


No
 
lilfry14
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: pretty close to panicking. I don't question that this was a mistake on her part, but one does have to question the sufficiency of her training.


Case was dropped for Kansas City shooting.
https://www.kansascity.com/news/local​/​crime/article228509349.html
 
