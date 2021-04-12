 Skip to content
(Folkspaper)   Bodybuilder who is in a throuple with two sex dolls says that his partners have fallen in love with each other. It's not Fark, it's ... it's .... it's .... I have no idea
    Sex doll, sex dolls, Dolls, Marriage, second sex doll wife Lola, Yuri Tolochko  
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Roids are a hell of a drug.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's definitely fark.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yuri tied the knot with Lola, who has the body of a chicken and the torso of a human.

O_o
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If that kind of stuff wont get you into a mental hospital, what will?
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One of those dolls has a very young looking face on a very small body and frame.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
These are getting so lifelike. Just like every other threesome, once you introduce them to each other, you are out.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm just glad he has his dolls, and he's not dirtying a bunch of human women, with all that disgusting body hair.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lars and the Real Girls Who Left Him
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can someone finally get this man some mental help?

Kinda funny when it was the first doll, but these last few weeks, this poor guy has just been devolving faster and faster.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: I'm just glad he has his dolls, and he's not dirtying a bunch of human women, with all that disgusting body hair.


It's kind of weird seeing a bodybuilder with a lot of body hair. Hard to show off definition when you look like Chewbacca.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I try my hardest not to judge but ... damn.
 
AndTheyAllLived
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take attention-whore nutcase for 400, Alex.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's A) fake, B) mental illness, and/or C) a desperate attempt to go viral.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's such a beautiful story.  It brought a tear to my eye.  You guys need to leave latex alone!

Both of those dolls were probably imbued with the remains of several millions years of star crossed dino-lovers.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now they want children.
This dude's gonna go broke what with kids' clothes, tuition, child support...
 
skinbubble
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Yuri tied the knot with Lola, who has the body of a chicken and the torso of a human.

O_o


Well chickens will be humans and humans will be chickens. It's a mixed up, muddled up, shook up world.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yuri tied the knot with Lola, who has the body of a chicken and the torso of a human.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...while his old sex doll wife Margo was in repair."

*shudder*
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Murflette: One of those dolls has a very young looking face on a very small body and frame.


It seems that sex dolls come in two flavors: child or Reverse Mermaid.
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Murflette: One of those dolls has a very young looking face on a very small body and frame.


That's probably down to the chicken bit part element
 
clutchcargo2002
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Murflette: One of those dolls has a very young looking face on a very small body and frame.


Never go in to a doll thread on 4chan.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IHadMeAVision: Lambskincoat: I'm just glad he has his dolls, and he's not dirtying a bunch of human women, with all that disgusting body hair.

It's kind of weird seeing a bodybuilder with a lot of body hair. Hard to show off definition when you look like Chewbacca.


vendyxiao.comView Full Size

"But without large hairy bodybuilder, who will crush man's skull like sparrow's egg between thighs?"
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

clutchcargo2002: Murflette: One of those dolls has a very young looking face on a very small body and frame.

Never go in to a doll thread on 4chan.


FTFY.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddammit, Pygmalion...
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=jYyBZE0​k​BtE

Is this their special song?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The banner ad I got on that site was WTF and vaguely NSFW:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm definitely okay giving this dude more attention than the Tr*mpster dumpster

Bring on the bodybuilder throuple articles!
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wondering what websites subby visits or stories they follow to get this dropped in their lap?

/NTTAWWT
 
StandsWithAFist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Yuri tied the knot with Lola, who has the body of a chicken and the torso of a human.

O_o


Photo of the doll in question (possibly NSFW).

I consider myself a fairly sex-positive kind of person, but this guy has issues.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

caffeine_addict: Wondering what websites subby visits or stories they follow to get this dropped in their lap?

/NTTAWWT


Fark?
Seriously, the AI algorithms are probably going nuts with me based on my own quirky (re)searches and links from Fark articles and threads.
All over the place.
 
Killer Cars
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Some serious, in-depth discussion going on at the bottom of that "article" too. Not even sure why we need to have a fark thread on this when everything is already covered over there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
frankb00th
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I'm just glad he has his dolls, and he's not dirtying a bunch of human women, with all that disgusting body hair.


Get over yourself.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This man's brand of crazy doesn't even register on my give-a-shiat meter anymore. His nipple, otoh, bugs the crap out of me.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wile_E_Canuck
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
As far as I can tell, he's not harming anyone else, so I shouldn't care.  But it still makes me wonder if the dolls are talking to him to this extent, how long before they start telling him to set things on fire?
 
whitroth
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

IHadMeAVision: Lambskincoat: I'm just glad he has his dolls, and he's not dirtying a bunch of human women, with all that disgusting body hair.

It's kind of weird seeing a bodybuilder with a lot of body hair. Hard to show off definition when you look like Chewbacca.


Have you considered that your absolute horror of hair on a human being could be a personal problem of yours?
 
Aezetyr [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hmm...

1) Drugs. Lots of them, including steroids. Different types have been known to cause issues with brain and sexual organ development / activity.
2) Extremely lonely; maybe tied to --->
3) Extreme shyness with real women
4) Scared to hurt a real woman. That dude is fawqin' huge.
5) Porn addiction can manifest in many ways
6) The more assholishness possibility that all he wants is a c' dumpster, and he doesn't want a real relationship to work at, he sees women only as sex objects and nothing more; so why not just get a fake one. That's some severe asshole level.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You know, the human psyche can come up with all sorts of rationalizations to explain away failed relationships, but that is some amazing delusion.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
+ good traps cut, vascularity
- in love with rubber thing
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: I'm definitely okay giving this dude more attention than the Tr*mpster dumpster

Bring on the bodybuilder throuple articles!


I think that the majority of bodybuilder throuple/plural relationship articles might not be exactly what you are looking for...
Fark user imageView Full Size

/But, if I'm wrong, I can point you to some websites.
 
jake3988
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: It's A) fake, B) mental illness, and/or C) a desperate attempt to go viral.


I don't know about you, but I don't think 'folkspaper' is the way you go viral.

But definitely A or B.
 
bughunter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: ElecricalPast: I'm definitely okay giving this dude more attention than the Tr*mpster dumpster

Bring on the bodybuilder throuple articles!

I think that the majority of bodybuilder throuple/plural relationship articles might not be exactly what you are looking for...
[Fark user image 425x425]
/But, if I'm wrong, I can point you to some websites.


How many bananas were used to compose that photograph?
 
gbv23
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Wile_E_Canuck: As far as I can tell, he's not harming anyone else, so I shouldn't care.  But it still makes me wonder if the dolls are talking to him to this extent, how long before they start telling him to set things on fire?


I read an article a long time ago about schizophrenia and the voices people hear. In a lot of places, the voices are cruel or belligerent, but in some places they say encouraging or playful things. I'd like to think this guy is hearing just the latter, but you never know.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
...why are we paying attention to someone with mental illness that isn't hurting anyone else?  I'd sooner hear about a cat lady that is losing her "housemates" due to neglect.  This is essentially just a dude playing salaciously with his life sized effed up He-Man dolls.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Yuri tied the knot with Lola, who has the body of a chicken and the torso of a human.

O_o


From the single blurry picture in the article, I believe it's a chicken body with a sex doll head...
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Murflette: One of those dolls has a very young looking face on a very small body and frame.


IIRC, sex dolls are all pretty small, for ease of use.
Something about trying to lug around 135lbs of dead weight to jerk off, probably.
 
whosits_112
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yeah, you're gonna get kink shamed.

Weirdo.
 
