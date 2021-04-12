 Skip to content
Are you an adult living in Pennsylvania? Go ahead and get your vaccine starting tomorrow
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as we don't see any headlines like "Deer can be killed instantly by Covid" or "Vaccine reduces effectiveness of beer" in the next day or so, it should be smooth sailing.

/half pennsylvanian
//just so you don't think I'm an anti-Pennite
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't disappoint Lt. Gov. Fetterman: 
Or shiat will get all: 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hurry up and get your shots! The vaccination microchips are being activated on Saturday!
// Well, THAT RWNJ thinks we're going to be activated. Best to change into clean underwear, just in case.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mofa: Hurry up and get your shots! The vaccination microchips are being activated on Saturday!
// Well, THAT RWNJ thinks we're going to be activated. Best to change into clean underwear, just in case.


Well, I'm getting 2nd shot on the 16th ... Been a good run, I guess.
 
dothemath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I hope the rednecks dont get it.

Im vaxxed so they cant give it to me.

This sounds like a good way to skim the old gene pool.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Looks like I need to put my sister on "Mute" for another 30 days.

Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mofa: Hurry up and get your shots! The vaccination microchips are being activated on Saturday!
// Well, THAT RWNJ thinks we're going to be activated. Best to change into clean underwear, just in case.


"Turn me on Dem, Man"

/Too obscure?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Got my second shot this morning. Now my phone says 5G. Weird.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Eligibility =/= availability.
 
Markus5
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I was disappointed that I wasn't Bluetooth-enabled,
Maybe a few weeks after the 2nd shot.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kokomo61: Looks like I need to put my sister on "Mute" for another 30 days.


Your algorithm is off. It's:

(81.1-y)/12

Where y=your relative's age in years

Applied with very positive effects* to my aunt and cousin.

*to my mental and emotional health
 
patrick767
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm not in Pennsylvania, but I did just move my second dose of Pfizer up a few days to this Thursday. Stupid Walgreens had initially scheduled all second doses for four weeks later when Pfizer can be done in three. They won't allow you to even try to reschedule until the day before you hit three weeks after dose one.

Hopefully I'm getting the 5G chips, but I bet they save those for the rich farks and give the rest of us farking 4G!
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: kokomo61: Looks like I need to put my sister on "Mute" for another 30 days.

Your algorithm is off. It's:

(81.1-y)/12

Where y=your relative's age in years

Applied with very positive effects* to my aunt and cousin.

*to my mental and emotional health


I can't math today. But you get the idea.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: FarkinNortherner: kokomo61: Looks like I need to put my sister on "Mute" for another 30 days.

Your algorithm is off. It's:

(81.1-y)/12

Where y=your relative's age in years

Applied with very positive effects* to my aunt and cousin.

*to my mental and emotional health

I can't math today. But you get the idea.


I got my 2nd Moderna yesterday. Similar results to before, just stronger. Left arm is sore....and no nausea, but some minor chills (none last time), muscle and joint pain.....and TIRED. It's rare that I've ever been this tired, but twice, I've fallen asleep at the keyboard today.

If things go like last time, I should be perky tomorrow, and safe to attend my daughter's graduation @ UA...even though it's still Alabama.

(Kid gets her 2nd shot next week).
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The old enough to die in the military adult or an old enough to drink alcohol adult?
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Here in MD we can do it today. Just scheduled mine for next week.
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dothemath: I hope the rednecks dont get it.

Im vaxxed so they cant give it to me.

This sounds like a good way to skim the old gene pool.



Yeah that's what we need...more racist hateful people like you...go team
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Chunkybeets: dothemath: I hope the rednecks dont get it.

Im vaxxed so they cant give it to me.

This sounds like a good way to skim the old gene pool.


Yeah that's what we need...more racist hateful people like you...go team


Idiots are not a race.

But its your party, cry if you want to.
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dothemath: Chunkybeets: dothemath: I hope the rednecks dont get it.

Im vaxxed so they cant give it to me.

This sounds like a good way to skim the old gene pool.


Yeah that's what we need...more racist hateful people like you...go team

Idiots are not a race.

But its your party, cry if you want to.


nice....karma will be at your back door someday
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kokomo61: Looks like I need to put my sister on "Mute" for another 30 days.

[Fark user image image 425x412]


Who wants to break the news to Matt?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Chunkybeets: dothemath: Chunkybeets: dothemath: I hope the rednecks dont get it.

Im vaxxed so they cant give it to me.

This sounds like a good way to skim the old gene pool.


Yeah that's what we need...more racist hateful people like you...go team

Idiots are not a race.

But its your party, cry if you want to.

nice....karma will be at your back door someday


Nah, ill be just fine.
Sorry, dummy.
 
wild9
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I got the J&J vaccine on Saturday morning. I got lucky, real mild headache going to bed that evening and felt fine on Sunday.

/Did much better than my SO who got the same shot a few weeks prior and it hit her like a dump truck the next day.
 
OldJames
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I got my shots awhile ago. It doesn't make blow any less effective, and drinking and driving is still easy. So line up
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've been trying to help friends and family get appointments to get vaccinated. Here in Hillbilly Hollow, demand is way higher than than the supply. With is awesome, but frustrating at the same time.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I would suggest getting either the  Pfizer or the  Moderna vaccine. I got the jojo vaccine and it felt like I had 24 hour malaria.
 
