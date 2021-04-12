 Skip to content
 
(WSBTV)   Twenty tons of Bud Light spills on Georgia interstate, and nothing of value was lost   (wsbtv.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Never has there been a more appropriate use of that meme/headline.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Should have ordered Coors...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Crappy, but sure delivery.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Truck Driver: Wow, lucky we're ok.
Car Driver: But you...
T D: Calm down, here take a drink (Pops top)
C D: Cool, thanks. 'Burp!' You gonna join me?
T D: Nah, gonna wait for the cops.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No need to worry, it's 18 miles from the Alabama border.

whew...
 
nothingyet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I happen to enjoy Bud Light very much.  Tasty!
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would it be going northbound?  The closest brewery is in Cartersville.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Why would it be going northbound?  The closest brewery is in Cartersville.


Probably heading to a distributor.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course something of value was lost. That used to be water.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: [Fark user image image 425x323]


Bud light?
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Of course something of value was lost. That used to be water.


Consider it money well spent. They needed to wash the road, and club soda gets out anything.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I'm the insurance company I'm paying out based on the actual cost of production, not on the selling price.

That way it will only cost about $1.50 to cover the loss.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frozen concentrated lemonade and a couple tall boys of bud light make for a nice shandy for when you need to cool off without getting seriously buzzed. If there is any left when your chores are done add a little bourbon, put your feet up in the shade and dream of cool breezes.
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Why would it be going northbound?  The closest brewery is in Cartersville.


And in the middle of moonshine country. Even the Rednecks have better things to drink than
drink Bud Lite.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not my favorite, but a good lawn-mowing beer for the price.  Not everything needs to be a $9.99/six-pack, double hopped 8.0%ABV IPA.
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Frozen concentrated lemonade and a couple tall boys of bud light make for a nice shandy for when you need to cool off without getting seriously buzzed. If there is any left when your chores are done add a little bourbon, put your feet up in the shade and dream of cool breezes.


Frozen OJ is still a thing?
 
amb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Frozen concentrated lemonade and a couple tall boys of bud light make for a nice shandy for when you need to cool off without getting seriously buzzed. If there is any left when your chores are done add a little bourbon, put your feet up in the shade and dream of cool breezes.


Sounds like Sip, Strip, and Go Naked. Can of frozen concentrated lemonade, 1 light beer, can or 2 of vodka, a 1/2 can of water, and ice. Makes about a pitcher full depending on how much ice. Tastes like slightly fizzy lemonade, kicks like a mule. My mother-in-law used to make big batches of them for tailgating.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know that when I'm working outside in the 110 degree desert heat, I don't want to drink a heavy, dark beer like a Guinness Extra Stout or a Heineken Dark.  No, you want a light, crisp refreshing beer.

I know, I know...Stop liking what I don't like.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
40,000 pounds of beer. That's an odd way to measure liquid. Why not say 4,800 gallons of beer was spilled? I'm finding myself inordinately annoyed by this.
 
steklo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: 40,000 pounds of beer. That's an odd way to measure liquid. Why not say 4,800 gallons of beer was spilled? I'm finding myself inordinately annoyed by this.


Yes I agree as we should all be using the Metric system by now...

(went to elementary school in the 70's) they said back then that we would be using metric in a few years...)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: I know that when I'm working outside in the 110 degree desert heat, I don't want to drink a heavy, dark beer like a Guinness Extra Stout or a Heineken Dark.  No, you want a light, crisp refreshing beer.

I know, I know...Stop liking what I don't like.


There are a lot of better lagers out there now. I agree some beers are too heavy for the heat. But, as with anything, you need to let people do what works for them
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: 40,000 pounds of beer. That's an odd way to measure liquid. Why not say 4,800 gallons of beer was spilled? I'm finding myself inordinately annoyed by this.


It is probably reported that way because truck manifests are measured in weight, rather than liquid.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't like beer generally.

But it's always fascinating how many snobs there are about something like this.


Like, if everyone hates Bud Light, why does it continue to sell like crazy?

The irony of everyone going off to demand their fav craft/dark beers is that the modern mass marketed beers were created in part because of their popularity against those types of beers.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

wrenchboy: fragMasterFlash: Frozen concentrated lemonade and a couple tall boys of bud light make for a nice shandy for when you need to cool off without getting seriously buzzed. If there is any left when your chores are done add a little bourbon, put your feet up in the shade and dream of cool breezes.

Frozen OJ is still a thing?


If he's frozen he puts on gloves.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
