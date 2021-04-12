 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CP24 Toronto)   Ontario Premier Doug Ford is going to make an announcement today concerning the Canadian Covid surge. But based on the picture of Ford used in this article, perhaps we should be more concerned that aliens who have taken over his body might have something to say   (cp24.com) divider line
7
    More: Scary, Physician, Hospital, Medicine, Ontario, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Patient, Toronto, areas of Ontario  
•       •       •

114 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Apr 2021 at 3:50 PM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL, Rob Fords brother....

Why do they keep electing Ford's in Canada?
 
basicstock
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dletter: LOL, Rob Fords brother....

Why do they keep electing Ford's in Canada?


Two does not make a trend.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sounds like CP24 isn't a big fan of him huh?
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is he going to claim that COVID-19 is a hoax created by Justin Trudeau?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.