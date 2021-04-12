 Skip to content
Navy confirms another streetlight
    Obvious, United States Department of Defense, video shows, unidentified aerial phenomena, incredible clip, Pyramid, US Navy ship, military secret project, documentary-maker Jeremy Corbell  
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bokeh explanation is quite credible.  There are some lenses that will give you a triangular bokeh effect on point light sources.  Here's a good example:

s23527.pcdn.coView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're trying desperately to locate a suitable enemy to obtain more defense funds.

I say little green men can run this place a lot better than our present crop of politicians.
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When the outlanders finally conquer and enslave the creatures of Earth I hope they put me in their zoo instead of their circus.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Warthog: The bokeh explanation is quite credible.  There are some lenses that will give you a triangular bokeh effect on point light sources.  Here's a good example:

[s23527.pcdn.co image 740x416]


So that's why the food I left in my garden just sat there. Those are not Spring fairies.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Did they find it in Windsor?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I've seen these before:

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
kokomo61
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dothemath: When the outlanders finally conquer and enslave the creatures of Earth I hope they put me in their zoo instead of their circus.


People are alike all over.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I do think there is intelligent life out in the universe and they may have the ability for interstellar travel.
That being said, this planet isn't that interesting to have this many "ufo"s visit it.  One or two probes tops is all they would need.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

pc_gator: I've seen these before:

[live.staticflickr.com image 600x450]


we'd put them on someone's chair when they went to the bathroom.  You'd yell CALTROP! when they sat down.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dothemath: When the outlanders finally conquer and enslave the creatures of Earth I hope they put me in their zoo instead of their circus.


Porno for Pyros - Pets
Youtube HE3OuHukrmQ
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Curse of the Space Mummy is my new psychedelic Saharan Desert blues band
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They were the cookies from that crapass
Website.
 
epyonyx
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just the admins patching the server.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They're trying desperately to locate a suitable enemy to obtain more defense funds.

I say little green men can run this place a lot better than our present crop of politicians.


SPAAAAAACE FOOOOORCE!!!
/come on man. That shAt is a joke. Tuck em back in with the AF like they were.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I do think there is intelligent life out in the universe and they may have the ability for interstellar travel.
That being said, this planet isn't that interesting to have this many "ufo"s visit it.  One or two probes tops is all they would need.


You men are all alike....
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pc_gator: I've seen these before:

[live.staticflickr.com image 600x450]


Caltrops?
/Only thing worse than lego in rug.
/Nice collection
 
