(WKYC Cleveland)   The most essential law ever for people living in Ohio has just taken effect. Drink up, Buckeyes   (wkyc.com) divider line
8
8 Comments     (+0 »)
Fark me all night long
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
At least they won't have to drive to the store to get more liquor when they start to sober up and realize the mind numbing misery that is Ohio.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There's been alcohol delivery in CA for years, what's up with these lame ass booze laws in the east and south?
 
flamesfan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fewer drunk drivers on the road. Why not? I will drink to that.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TheJoe03: There's been alcohol delivery in CA for years, what's up with these lame ass booze laws in the east and south?


Republican state legislatures.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: TheJoe03: There's been alcohol delivery in CA for years, what's up with these lame ass booze laws in the east and south?

Republican state legislatures.


It's the Republican state legislatures that are changing these lame ass booze laws.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: Weatherkiss: TheJoe03: There's been alcohol delivery in CA for years, what's up with these lame ass booze laws in the east and south?

Republican state legislatures.

It's the Republican state legislatures that are changing these lame ass booze laws.


Well, that's it. Now I have to vote straight ticket Republican from now on.
 
kozlo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We had this in college in 2005? You'd call the local beer/cig/lotto shop in town, they'd come with a 30 of natty (because college) you said "I forgot my ID inside" and they'd shrug and take your money. Was that illegal? I know many parts of that instance are highly illegal but the delivery guy bringing beer to a dorm was illegal then? What's changed?

/read the first paragraph
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TheJoe03: There's been alcohol delivery in CA for years, what's up with these lame ass booze laws in the east and south?


Ohio is the ancestral home of the Prohibition movement. Frankly, I'm amazed our liquor laws aren't even more f-ed up than they are.
 
