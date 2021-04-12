 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Pretty much everything in Florida is a toxic breach that was years in the making, not sure what makes this one special
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woot woot capitalism
 
phrawgh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The leaks still aren't as toxic as those from Mar-a-Lago.
 
birdbro69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the lawns have never been greener.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coastal areas have had salt-water intrusion into their water tables forever.   Adding toxic chemicals just kicks it up a notch.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We honestly need laws in place to make companies pay for the toxic shiat they leave behind, going after the actual owners if they try to slip away.

LLC protections should not extend to leaving toxic dumps as you run off with the cash.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they should give tax breaks to the former owner or less environmental laws that only hinder a business.
 
EveryoneLovesCleanUndies
‘’ 1 hour ago  
meh. nothing new. https://imgur.com/gallery/kIRZzZ​X?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

