(The Sun) BBC receives over 100,000 complaints about wall to wall coverage of Prince Philip's death. Now lets get back to EastEnders
29
•       •       •

29 Comments     (+0 »)
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait until the Queen kicks the bucket.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Weeners pretty much says it.
 
ABQGOD
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Just wait until the Queen kicks the bucket.


There's something like a 1000-page nation-wide DEFCON 1 level type of response that upturns everything.
/only slightly exaggerating
 
COVID19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i'm guessing that the day of the Queen's death would be a great day to commit some crimes in London, as everyone, even the Bobbies, will be distracted
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Queen Victoria laughs at your complaints. You've only been mourning for a few days?
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When Elizabeth the Second, by the Grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of Her other Realms and Territories Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith, passes, even the people who dislike the monarchy will mourn. Pretty much the last decent reigning monarch.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I feel bad for Charles. He's 74 already. His isn't going to have much time as king. They may as well not even redesign the money until William ascends the throne.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


This just in. Prince Phillip is still dead
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
On this very special episode of Eastenders, Prince Philip visits a typical working class pub and slags off the working man and woman, the soap-adverse, West Indians, South Asians and for some reason, the Japanese.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I wonder what level of complaint intake they experience for any disruption to their normal programming.  I suspect that the sub-population of people that will take the time to write in a complaint about tv programming availability is one prone to a disproportionate level of outrage relative to the inconvenience they experience.  I'm thinking that if a similar disruption occurred because they had to report something like "large meteor strikes UK, hundreds of thousands vaporized, death toll may reach millions!", they'd still get complaints because people had to miss MasterChef.
 
MWShannon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I can see wall to wall coverage for a severe storm or real breaking news, but come on! Doing it for a I'll 99 year old is ridiculous.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I have a strange feeling that if they didn't do wall to wall coverage then they'd have gotten complaints.

Hell, it's probably a dry run for when the Queen goes. Noticed how quickly the black ties were out?
 
MWShannon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
ILL, not I'll. stupid autocorrect!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Weeners pretty much says it.


Donald Trump will not be invited to the funeral, although every leader from 1953 to the date of the funeral will be. The Queen very seldom shows her personal feelings, but Trump ranks just below the King of Scotland, Idi Amin, in the royal shiat-list.
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'd be chuffed to bits if I saw the Venn diagram overlap of those that watch the BBC who think Prince Philip's death coverage is excessive, but think Meghan Markle is absolutely terrible and not being respectful of the Crown.
 
Salmon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
rather watch these blokes

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Did they stack him bark side up or something?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I feel bad for Charles. He's 74 already. His isn't going to have much time as king. They may as well not even redesign the money until William ascends the throne.


Maybe a lot of the former commonwealth countries will use that as an opportunity to drop the picture of the British monarch from their currency altogether.  Or are they required to have it as such by their own laws that might be difficult to overturn?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If they're not having a go with a bird, they're having a row with a wanker.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Here's the plan.
London Bridge has Fallen
What Will Happen When Queen Elizabeth II Dies?
Youtube QDRF8jdVFC0
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: When Elizabeth the Second, by the Grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of Her other Realms and Territories Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith, passes, even the people who dislike the monarchy will mourn. Pretty much the last decent reigning monarch.


She's only QEII of England.  She (and the people who call her QEII) could care less about Scotland, what's left of the Empire in Ireland, Wales (although presumably Chuck's) etc.

Great Britain didn't exist until QEI's heir was ruling for awhile (he was already King of Scotland thanks to QEI lopping the head off his mom, Mary Queen of Scots).
 
a flying monkey made me do it [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Salmon: rather watch these blokes

[Fark user image 850x478]


"Mornin' Royal Benders.  (nods) Yer Maj."
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: decent reigning monarch


here is the list

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of​_​current_monarchs_of_sovereign_states


I would guess the Scandinavians are fine
The Vatican is gonna be divisive no matter what
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is the Sun.

If it didn't run "BBC SCANDAL too much Prince Phillip coverage" it would be "BBC HATES THE QUEEN with too little Prince Phillip coverage".

Murdoch hates the BBC as it costs him so much money.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I feel bad for Charles. He's 74 already. His isn't going to have much time as king. They may as well not even redesign the money until William ascends the throne.


given his family's expected lifespan, he'll probably get 20 years, which is a pretty typical reign length.

William will probably be in his mid-60s when it's his turn.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm telling you, there's a chance.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mike_d85
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I've considered uninstalling the BBC news app from my phone.  I've gotten at least 1 notification per day that Phillip has died since he passed.  I think I got 3 "Breaking News Alerts" yesterday notifying me of touching tributes to Prince Phillip I may read, listen to, or watch on my phone.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Just wait until the Queen kicks the bucket.


which i imagine will be very soon.
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: Boojum2k: When Elizabeth the Second, by the Grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of Her other Realms and Territories Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith, passes, even the people who dislike the monarchy will mourn. Pretty much the last decent reigning monarch.

She's only QEII of England.  She (and the people who call her QEII) could care less about Scotland, what's left of the Empire in Ireland, Wales (although presumably Chuck's) etc.

Great Britain didn't exist until QEI's heir was ruling for awhile (he was already King of Scotland thanks to QEI lopping the head off his mom, Mary Queen of Scots).


Actually., he'd been king since infancy, when Mary was forced to abdicate. He was in position to become king of England, and didn't kick up too much of a fuss when his mom was beheaded by QE1.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

