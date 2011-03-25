 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Prosecutors blame gross negligence for deadly train crash, which lead to ugly reprisals and flat-out funny looking protests   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
10
Rent Party
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I will walk before I ride a train anywhere in the middle east.  Euro Rail?  Awesome.  Amtrak?   No sweat.   Cairo Death Train?  Nope.
 
anfrind
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Based on recent events in the Suez Canal, I'm guessing they'll blame a woman conductor who was nowhere near the train in question.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Cairo Death Train


I saw them open for The Shins.
 
imauniter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I blame Tramadol
Not the hash or khat
 
dryknife
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Prosecutors also allege that a control tower guard had smoked hashish and an assistant to a train driver had used hashish and the opioid pain killer Tramadol

...Casey Jones, you'd better watch your speed
 
AuggieEast
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I very much doubt that a security guard smoking hashish had anything to do with the crash.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
have you guys seen this movie? it's farkin great
images.moviebuff.comView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
also Ethan Suplee dropped a crazy amount of weight between filming and the premiere

Fark user imageView Full Size

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A lot of people think the internet was made for cat videos. Not true. The internet was made for train wreck gifs. They're the best.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
