 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Las Vegas to ban ornamental grass, possibly because watering your lawn in a desert is stupid   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
20
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

296 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Apr 2021 at 11:05 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The casinos need that water to waste in their fountains!
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
But if you can't go to the middle of the desert and play drunken whack-a-ball over 7000 yards of perfectly manicured green lawns in order to dodge having to spend time with your family, then the terrorists have already won.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There isn't enough water to support the growth. That's been the case for decades. We were complaining about it in 1990s.

This is a good move but lawns and golf courses also need to be transformed into water efficient spaces. My mom needs to convert her front yard to xeriscaping.

I'm probably going to do the same with my house in California soonish.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

make me some tea: There isn't enough water to support the growth. That's been the case for decades. We were complaining about it in 1990s.

This is a good move but lawns and golf courses also need to be transformed into water efficient spaces. My mom needs to convert her front yard to xeriscaping.

I'm probably going to do the same with my house in California soonish.


My cousin's back yard is bout 1/3 grass, 1/3 turf and 1/3 gravel.  The grass surrounds the pool area.
My aunt needs to redo her front yard. It is very small rock and when the wind pics up, some of it blows round. She needs bigger gravel.

I'd love it because I am lazy and hate to mow.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There's something to be said about the albedo of grass and how it dissipates instead of absorbing heat, but I'm a firm believer that no matter where you live, if your plants can't survive without manual watering then you need to get new plants.

This is coming from a place of laziness more than environmentalism, but where the two align, it's a win.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When the Colorado River ceased to flow to the ocean was the time to do this.   Phoenix shouldn't even exist.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rent Party: When the Colorado River ceased to flow to the ocean was the time to do this.   Phoenix shouldn't even exist.


I've never been really convinced it does exist, even when I am supposedly there
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But what will I do with it now?

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
People will gamble more from lack of oxygen.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: The casinos need that water to waste in their fountains!


but...but...but... they use "recycled" water. (even though the evaporation rate in the desert is astronomical)
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I imagine that plastic bleaches out something awful in the desert sun,.

But any person with the sense God gave ants would move to the mountains or GTFO of Arizona altogether. You can dress for the cold and the damp, but there is nothing you can about dry heat except AC and humidify.
 
Dbearup
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

make me some tea: There isn't enough water to support the growth. That's been the case for decades. We were complaining about it in 1990s.

This is a good move but lawns and golf courses also need to be transformed into water efficient spaces. My mom needs to convert her front yard to xeriscaping.

I'm probably going to do the same with my house in California soonish.


I have desert landscaping at my house in Mesa. The mobile home park I live in says, "Letting the grass die because you refuse to water it isn't what we mean by desert landscaping."
Po-tay-toe, po-tah-toe.
 
HappyGryphon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: There's something to be said about the albedo of grass and how it dissipates instead of absorbing heat, but I'm a firm believer that no matter where you live, if your plants can't survive without manual watering then you need to get new plants.

This is coming from a place of laziness more than environmentalism, but where the two align, it's a win.


That's the best part, an environmentally sound lawn is native and self sustaining usually.  When you get the job done, you're not lazy... you're efficient. :)
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Rent Party: When the Colorado River ceased to flow to the ocean was the time to do this.   Phoenix shouldn't even exist.

I've never been really convinced it does exist, even when I am supposedly there


Okay where's the city?
This is the city.
No, no. This is just a suburban housing devel...oh shiat. This is the city.

Yeah yeah, I know. It's a joke relax.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I lived there from 2000 to 2016. I can tell you one thing that would be huge. I first heard bill Clinton mention this idea but not specifically in Vegas.

Paint all the rooftops white. There are estimates it would save 10% to 20% energy costs. It might not look as good but totally worth it.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You'll still have to fight with the HOA's demands that you keep and maintain a green lawn.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: There's something to be said about the albedo of grass and how it dissipates instead of absorbing heat, but I'm a firm believer that no matter where you live, if your plants can't survive without manual watering then you need to get new plants.

This is coming from a place of laziness more than environmentalism, but where the two align, it's a win.


Laziness definitely, but also comfort.  If it's in the 90s with a 5% relative humidity, why am I outside watering and mowing and weedeating?  There are grasses and plants that thrive in such environments.  They aren't pretty, but they thrive.  And wasting precious water on non-thriving plants is a waste of water and money.
 
Dbearup
‘’ less than a minute ago  

brantgoose: I imagine that plastic bleaches out something awful in the desert sun,.

But any person with the sense God gave ants would move to the mountains or GTFO of Arizona altogether. You can dress for the cold and the damp, but there is nothing you can about dry heat except AC and humidify.


I was born and raised in Globe Az, which is in the high desert - not really mountains as most know them, but it sometimes snows so for me it's the Himalayas. As soon as I was legally able, I moved to Maricopa County because even though the average temperature is only 10° warmer, Globe was still too cold. I guess I just have no sense.
However, anyone who moves here and plants grass because it reminds them of "home"...should just go home.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Is this replacing the weekly I hate HOAs/Peleton conversations?
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This was a rectangle of lawn with a wall around it.  I covered it up with dirt and mulch, planted a few things and ran a soaker hose, now 20 years later: privacy, stunning color, minimal maintenance each season and watering only during the summer/fall.

Fark user imageView Full Size


My neighbor's same rectangle is a little lawn, mowed and blown weekly, no privacy, always looks terrible, always needs watering.

When I look inland of Santa Barbara to Montecito where the very wealthy live and it's also fairly dry, you can see they are past lawns.  The wealthiest properties have modern native plant gardens. Anyone planting a lawn to try to look rich...doesn't.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.