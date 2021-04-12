 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   God is dead   (bbc.com) divider line
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"For decades, two villages on the Vanuatuan island of Tanna have revered the Duke of Edinburgh as a god-like spiritual figure."

You can think it's silly to deify people, and you can certainly question why they'd glom on to Prince Philip, but I also wonder if there isn't some wisdom in having a religion where the gods just die every so often and when they do you have to find new ones.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
She was never alive
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I knew it, God is white.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Kids In The Hall - God Is Dead
Youtube 4BuZamufWAs
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They could build an automaton of him they'll never figure out how to be functional.
 
steklo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He's been dead for a while now...

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I heard their God liked 'em young.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why can't they just worship the Enterprise?

Star Trek Into Darkness: Enterprise rising from the ocean
Youtube KPOvBPRYkts
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oh sure, go ahead and laugh. At least their god was real.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Clearly it's not against his programming to impersonate a god.
 
jso2897
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hahaha, Silly savages.
Why, could you imagine Americans being so foolish as to make some idiot, bloviating pervert of an old white man their deity, and worshipping him like some cultish God?
Why, the entire idea is laughable.
 
opalakea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wait, this isn't a repeat from 1966?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Even if God is dead, you're still gonna kiss his ass!"
 
