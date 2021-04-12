 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1861, Confederate forces fired on Fort Sumter, kicking off the US Civil War and eventually making millions of dollars for Confederate flag makers in China   (history.com) divider line
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And far too many people today celebrate the losers
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We are still fighting this war.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Traitors then, traitors now.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Technically sedition, treason is adhering to or assisting an outside enemy
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
and racist dicks a "cultural icon" to hide behind while they iron their robes and pointy hats
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: And far too many people today celebrate the losers


Kinda hard to call them losers when they get to make all the decisions and declare authoritatively that the Union states are patriotically suspect just by existing.

I mean, it ain't right, but that is how the world actually works on a practical level.  Cleetus P Sisterfarker has more input in government policy due to the inequalities of the Senate and fixed House Representation - and he can call a [Globalist] Yorker a degenerate America-hater with nary a peep of pushback from practically anyone, while wrapping himself in a flag (literally) and talking about how proud he is of his great-grandpappy who killed Union [Nubian]-lovers at Shiloh.
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In before the Fort Sumter confederate "history" revisionists.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: [Fark user image 300x160]
/Technically sedition, treason is adhering to or assisting an outside enemy


They said they were a foreign country.  Treat 'em like they are a foreign country.  Otherwise you are being intolerant of their deeply held religious beliefs.  Don't be intolerant.  Show respect for their cultural heritage.  And then hang them from a tree until they quit kicking.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Confederate flag is a very important symbol in American history. We should not hide it. We should not ignore it   We also, just spit-balling here, shouldn't wave it around and celebrate it.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Why living history is dying.  Yes, we need bad guys like the red coats and the graybacks and the hun, but people who like playing the bad guy to teach about the past seem to be overwhelmingly modern day bad guys.
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Two days later, U.S. President Abraham Lincoln issued a proclamation calling for 75,000 volunteer soldiers to quell the Southern "insurrection."

Why is "insurrection" in scare-quotes?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I think a victorious Ulysses Grant summed it up perfectly...

"I felt like anything rather than rejoicing at the downfall of a foe who had fought so long and valiantly, and had suffered so much for a cause, though that cause was, I believe, one of the worst for which a people ever fought, and one for which there was the least excuse,"
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

foo monkey: The Confederate flag is a very important symbol in American history. We should not hide it. We should not ignore it   We also, just spit-balling here, shouldn't wave it around and celebrate it.


For all the shiatty flags in the world, the Confederacy and the Nazis had some pretty striking designs despite their evilness.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

phalamir: Boojum2k: [Fark user image 300x160]
/Technically sedition, treason is adhering to or assisting an outside enemy

They said they were a foreign country.  Treat 'em like they are a foreign country.  Otherwise you are being intolerant of their deeply held religious beliefs.  Don't be intolerant.  Show respect for their cultural heritage.  And then hang them from a tree until they quit kicking.


The entire premise of the Civil War from the Union standpoint was that they were not a foreign country. That view won.

And it was the right one.
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

phalamir: They said they were a foreign country.  Treat 'em like they are a foreign country.


Ever been to Louisiana?
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The South fired first? I thought the economically anxious called it The War of Northern Aggression?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

sozelle: Two days later, U.S. President Abraham Lincoln issued a proclamation calling for 75,000 volunteer soldiers to quell the Southern "insurrection."

Why is "insurrection" in scare-quotes?


They're not scare-quotes. They're actual quotes, because they're quoting him.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Blathering Idjut: In before the Fort Sumter confederate "history" revisionists.


You mean the people who refer to the war in which the south fired the first shots as the war of northern agression?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 minute ago  
BLUE LIVES MATTER!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  
John Purdue, the founder of Purdue University, largely made his money supplying the Union Army.  So his war profiteering was actually beneficial to society.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

UltimaCS: The South fired first? I thought the economically anxious called it The War of Northern Aggression?


It's a common misconception because in the Special Edition re-release of the Civil War, the footage was digitally remastered to show Fort Sumpter firing at the South's head and missing,
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dukeblue219: foo monkey: The Confederate flag is a very important symbol in American history. We should not hide it. We should not ignore it   We also, just spit-balling here, shouldn't wave it around and celebrate it.

For all the shiatty flags in the world, the Confederacy and the Nazis had some pretty striking designs despite their evilness.


Insert standard spiel about how the Confederate flag we see today flying from Maga Trucks weren't really used by the Confederacy.
 
