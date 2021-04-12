 Skip to content
(Good Morning America)   12-year-old graduating high school this spring, plans to attend Arizona State with plans to work as NASA engineer. In related story, subby's teenager has yet to crawl out of bed   (goodmorningamerica.com) divider line
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I think it should be against the law for anyone who went to Arizona State to work at NASA.

Unless NASA starts selling houseboats
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My kid thinks his toothbrush is haunted.
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Shakespeare's Monkey: My kid thinks his toothbrush is haunted.


Me and some of the guys from the neighborhood convinced your sister to get naked by telling her she had ghosts in her clothes.
 
dentalhilljack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Will the graduation video have a laugh track?
 
Pinner
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Nasa? Well, the world needs ditch diggers on Mars too.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If you want to be a NASA Engineer.  Bypass ASU and go to MIT.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Good for her.  Hopefully, she can adjust to being with a bunch of drunkass college kids and not have to deal with their sh*t all the time.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I can almost understand a grade or so advancement, but six?
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dothemath: I think it should be against the law for anyone who went to Arizona State to work at NASA.

Unless NASA starts selling houseboats


What is the tuition like?  Does he have a scholarship?  I strongly suspect that where this kid goes to undergrad isn't going to matter by the time he leaves school.  He will either be a scientist somewhere or slinging burgers.  Neither will care about his undergraduate education.  The only thing it can do is crank up the student load debt.

/of course the real reason is that the parents will have to drop him off at school
//can't imagine being a 12 year old in a dorm
///Real Genius wisely stayed away from the real issues...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If we can just keep the cops from killing her.
 
red5ish
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I see we've already covered Arizona State.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: dothemath: I think it should be against the law for anyone who went to Arizona State to work at NASA.

Unless NASA starts selling houseboats

What is the tuition like?  Does he have a scholarship?  I strongly suspect that where this kid goes to undergrad isn't going to matter by the time he leaves school.  He will either be a scientist somewhere or slinging burgers.  Neither will care about his undergraduate education.  The only thing it can do is crank up the student load debt.

/of course the real reason is that the parents will have to drop him off at school
//can't imagine being a 12 year old in a dorm
///Real Genius wisely stayed away from the real issues...


I'm strongly suspecting that you didn't RTFA.
s.abcnews.comView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: I can almost understand a grade or so advancement, but six?


Have we once seen a follow-up story with "Fortune 500 CEO got PhD at 16" or "Nobel Prize winner continues success after attending college at 12"?  What ever happens to these kids?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sergeant Angle: If you want to be a NASA Engineer.  Bypass ASU and go to MIT.


Come on, she has rovers to build.  She might have to wait until 13 to go to MIT.
 
radiovox [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
12 years old is a blur to me now.  I was in 8th grade and life was terrible.  I'm happy to see a young person have such vision for the future and success.  That's badass.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: I can almost understand a grade or so advancement, but six?


High school material is easier to focus on before hormones become a distraction?
 
JesseL
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dothemath: I think it should be against the law for anyone who went to Arizona State to work at NASA.

Unless NASA starts selling houseboats


Sergeant Angle: If you want to be a NASA Engineer.  Bypass ASU and go to MIT.


Yes. Hurrr.

https://nasa.asu.edu/
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Sword and Shield: I can almost understand a grade or so advancement, but six?

High school material is easier to focus on before hormones become a distraction?


Do you know how you make a hormone?  Don't pay her.

/joke my high school AP bio teacher told the class
//it was a different time
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I remember thinking NASA was chock full of smart people.

/After experiencing the sausage factory, I'm honestly shocked anything works.
 
mudesi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I balk when they call these kids "geniuses".  The truth is more that they work really hard and have intense interest in their subjects.  As they say, it's 1% inspiration, 99% perspiration.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sergeant Angle: If you want to be a NASA Engineer.  Bypass ASU and go to MIT.


Nope. ASU is perfectly good. I know more than one electrical engineer at NASA that graduated from ASU and others in the broader space community.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Sword and Shield: I can almost understand a grade or so advancement, but six?

Have we once seen a follow-up story with "Fortune 500 CEO got PhD at 16" or "Nobel Prize winner continues success after attending college at 12"?  What ever happens to these kids?


Puberty.
 
JesseL
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mudesi: I balk when they call these kids "geniuses".  The truth is more that they work really hard and have intense interest in their subjects.  As they say, it's 1% inspiration, 99% perspiration.


Is there some other kind of person "genius" should be reserved for?

/got labeled "gifted underacheiver"
//small wonder I'm on fark
 
Spego
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
13-Year-Old Drinking Prodigy Accepted To Ohio State
Youtube nYDiggEp-hw
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Shakespeare's Monkey: My kid thinks his toothbrush is haunted.


Is it?
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's odd, usually public school makes you put in the seat time regardless of intelligence.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm really pulling that her dreams work out. NASA is frequently the target of fickle federal budgets. In 1997 I was in school and had friends who aspired to be astronauts and/or mission control. They'd put themselves on this track their entire academic lives. Then the Great Recession hit and their hopes were dashed. Bloody heartbreaking.
 
