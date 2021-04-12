 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   When planting potatoes in Flanders watch out for unexploded WW1 ordnance and use lube   (brusselstimes.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid explosive Flanders.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alternate headline: In Flanders Field the potatoes 'splode...
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Stupid explosive Flanders.


It was really just a leaky gas line near the Maude statue.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Come out ye Black and Tans!
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
More than a century on, the Iron Harvest continues.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sploding a masher...
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FTA:  "According to the demining service Dovo, they are called in to deal with about 150 tonnes of ordnance every year."

Damn.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sounds like if I lived there a metal detector would be in order.
 
p51d007
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I remember in the 60's there were tv news shows where people all over England & Europe would just
plow up old unexploded bombs, roll them to the edge of a roadway, stack them up and someone would
come along from the military and cart them off.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
She's lucky the bomb didn't reduce her to nothing at all! Nothing at all! Nothing at all!
 
indylaw
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hens love roosters, geese love ganders, everyone else loves Ned Flanders!

/not me.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: More than a century on, the Iron Harvest continues.


A documentary I saw said that bomb disposal units will have work to do for the next 1000 years with all the crap that got fired off during WW1 & 2. There was a part where they drove down these farm roads and farmers would leave a lot of what they found right at the entrance of their driveways to be picked up.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not surprised metric shiat tons of ordinance was fired back and forth across the trenches of WWI  ass to that was fired off in WWII and it should be of no surprise to any one that many places in Europe still occasionally dig up the stuff decades after it all ended.

hell in North Africa  they still occasionally find WWII land mines out in the desert.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Those ordinance manufacturers really knew their stuff.  I wonder if in a 100 years, the Afghans are worried about finding our ordinance.  Bah.  American 40mm grenade.  Just kick it away.   Careful. That's a Russian Toe-Popper.  Get at least 10 meters away and blast it with your AK (Advanced Kneutralizer)
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: Not surprised metric shiat tons of ordinance was fired back and forth across the trenches of WWI  add to that was fired off in WWII and it should be of no surprise to any one that many places in Europe still occasionally dig up the stuff decades after it all ended.

hell in North Africa  they still occasionally find WWII land mines out in the desert.


FTFM
/ by grabthar's hammer what a typo!
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

p51d007: I remember in the 60's there were tv news shows where people all over England & Europe would just
plow up old unexploded bombs, roll them to the edge of a roadway, stack them up and someone would
come along from the military and cart them off.


I think in France, they still do it that way.
This happened on the Northern flank of the Ypres Salient, kind of a British Empire version of Verdun. and possibly second only to Verdun in the density of UXO present.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: FTA:  "According to the demining service Dovo, they are called in to deal with about 150 tonnes of ordnance every year."

Damn.


The estimate is, both sides combined to deploy one metric ton of explosives per square meter of the Western Front.

There are sections of the Front in the early years where a huge portion of that ordnance deployed failed to explode (see the 1915 Shell Crisis).
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Honestly, if I were farming a former battlefield, I'd probably add some armor plating to the cab of the tractor and keep people away from the trailing equipment.
 
Gavaloc
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: . . .  one metric ton of explosives per square meter of the Western Front.


Amazing. And the war still lasted four years and four months. Would it have lasted that long if none of the shells had been duds? Were there design problems in the shells themselves or in the explosives? A rather inefficient way of running a war.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Dr Jack Badofsky: FTA:  "According to the demining service Dovo, they are called in to deal with about 150 tonnes of ordnance every year."

Damn.

The estimate is, both sides combined to deploy one metric ton of explosives per square meter of the Western Front.

There are sections of the Front in the early years where a huge portion of that ordnance deployed failed to explode (see the 1915 Shell Crisis).


I assume most of this is artillery, as opposed to the stuff dropped by aircraft (mostly by hand if I remember correctly)?
 
