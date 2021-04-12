 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   "Loved my Mother's Day present, but my daughter was very upset about what we are now affectionately calling 'butt hole bear'"   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
scienceabc.comView Full Size


Hey Chet, are you thinking what I'm thinking?

Ribald anal-themed woodworking and craft possibilities?

Actually, I was thinking it was time for lunch, but you do you, Chet.
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Butthole Bear:   I've heard they have dance clubs full of these in certain metro areas.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I still can't believe this was a thing.  This cult would be hilarious if they weren't so dangerous.
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wow. Stop the presses.
 
gbv23
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Butt-hole bear?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
great_tigers
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
is this a Jordy Nelson thread again?
 
Number 216
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
oyster.ignimgs.comView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IDisME
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ya know, I would order one of the original ones (still available?  ha!  not a chance) except I know they will be gone in seconds.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image 850x639]

I still can't believe this was a thing.  This cult would be hilarious if they weren't so dangerous.


Stuffed with a real American flag! Show your respect for your nation by cramming its most prized symbol inside a bear.
 
IDisME
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Also....

picclickimg.comView Full Size
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Butthole bears approve of butt hole bear
gaylisbon4u.comView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image 850x639]

I still can't believe this was a thing.  This cult would be hilarious if they weren't so dangerous.

Stuffed with a real American flag! Show your respect for your nation by cramming its most prized symbol inside a bear.


Flag Code? What's that?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Ivo Shandor: Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image 850x639]

I still can't believe this was a thing.  This cult would be hilarious if they weren't so dangerous.

Stuffed with a real American flag! Show your respect for your nation by cramming its most prized symbol inside a bear.

Flag Code? What's that?


Never heard of it. Sounds communist. Are you some kind of commie?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6655321
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wasn't "Butthole Bear" the Secret Service code name for Putin during the Trump administation?
 
steklo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Sounds communist.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That's charmin'
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

IDisME: Also....

[picclickimg.com image 309x400]


Seems unremarkable without lipstick.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The video that auto-plays after with the woman talking about Google Photos
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gbv23: Butt-hole bear?

[i.imgur.com image 290x434]


Fark is old people
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: Ivo Shandor: Sounds communist.

[Fark user image 604x534]


Remember when Fark wasn't old people?  I guess that was Y2K...
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GrymRpr: The video that auto-plays after with the woman talking about Google Photos
[Fark user image 475x472]


Hat trick
 
