 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for April 12 is 'gallant' as in: "Goofus calls women dames, but Gallant holds a door open for a Gallant'll she's inside"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
15
    More: Misc, English language, Pronoun, Centuries, Middle French, Romance languages, Spanish language, ultimate source, 14th century  
•       •       •

287 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Apr 2021 at 12:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gallant probably only does it so he can check out her ass.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Skirts don't like it when you call 'em dames.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.scribbl.esView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: Gallant probably only does it so he can check out her ass.


Gallantry has it perks.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Dames"?   That's like a Hoboken/Sinatra kinda of thing.  I'm from Jersey City.   The correct word is "broads".
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone help me out here...if you "accidentally" let the door slip just as she's walking through and it traps her skirt and rips it off and she's not wearing underwear, are you supposed to compliment her wax-job even if you can see stubble?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fissile: "Dames"?   That's like a Hoboken/Sinatra kinda of thing.  I'm from Jersey City.   The correct word is "broads".


Psst, skirts don't like to be called broads.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buncha phonies with their crummy dictionary, for christsakes.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Fissile: "Dames"?   That's like a Hoboken/Sinatra kinda of thing.  I'm from Jersey City.   The correct word is "broads".

Psst, skirts don't like to be called broads.


Now you're in trouble. Dolls do not like to be called "skirts."
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Someone help me out here...if you "accidentally" let the door slip just as she's walking through and it traps her skirt and rips it off and she's not wearing underwear, are you supposed to compliment her wax-job even if you can see stubble?


If she's wearing tear-away clothes and no underwear, then yeah, complimenting her wax job is probably a safe approach.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Malenfant: Kit Fister: Fissile: "Dames"?   That's like a Hoboken/Sinatra kinda of thing.  I'm from Jersey City.   The correct word is "broads".

Psst, skirts don't like to be called broads.

Now you're in trouble. Dolls do not like to be called "skirts."


Whatever happened to the good old days when men were gentlemanly enough to call 'em birds?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I admit the headline took me too long to figure out.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Malenfant: Kit Fister: Fissile: "Dames"?   That's like a Hoboken/Sinatra kinda of thing.  I'm from Jersey City.   The correct word is "broads".

Psst, skirts don't like to be called broads.

Now you're in trouble. Dolls do not like to be called "skirts."

Whatever happened to the good old days when men were gentlemanly enough to call 'em birds?


I'm pretty sure that was/is mostly a British thing.
 
gunga galunga
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Fissile: "Dames"?   That's like a Hoboken/Sinatra kinda of thing.  I'm from Jersey City.   The correct word is "broads".

Psst, skirts don't like to be called broads.


This.

The next time you think about calling a skirt a "broad", you call that doll a "babe" instead.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Kit Fister: Fissile: "Dames"?   That's like a Hoboken/Sinatra kinda of thing.  I'm from Jersey City.   The correct word is "broads".

Psst, skirts don't like to be called broads.

This.

The next time you think about calling a skirt a "broad", you call that doll a "babe" instead.


We're done here.

/get the lights.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.