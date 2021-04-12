 Skip to content
 
(Minneapolis Star Tribune)   People at the addiction treatment clinic George Floyd once attended aren't loving the way Chavin's defense team is basically arguing that if someone is using drugs it's okay to murder them   (startribune.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This what I have been thinking, the argument is that he had coronary plaque, and was using fentanyl, so he was so well on his way to the other side, strangulation was just a gentle shove. This would make killing folks like him a gimme. At the beginning of the trial they put it out there that he had had multiple heart attacks, which I believed, and of course turned out to be a lie.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So if a cop is a fat bastard likely to die of heart disease can we legally shoot him?
You know, just a gentle shove before his next box of doughnuts?
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I remember watching an episode of Law and Order and the lawyers were talking about a case and the DA guy used some legal rhetorical thing: if a man jumps off a building, and someone shoots him in the heart as he's falling, is the shooter criminally liable for the man's death even though he was going to die anyway? The answer was yes, the shooter is liable.

If someone is chronically or even terminally ill, that isn't license to give them a shove towards death.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He was going to die anyway isn't a defense...that literally applies to everyone.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In what world is slowly strangling someone to death in public ever acceptable?

Right, this world. Where those arguments are being made and people will defend it.

Disgusting.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Trials are like art: if you can come up with a good enough explanation, people will buy it, even if it's complete bullshiat.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We all watched the dude beg for his life while he was being murdered. The only people who don't recognize it for what it is are just awful sociopaths.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They want to get into his drug addiction? I say let's get into the reasons why he was addicted, then.
 
gbv23
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ain't Nothing Gonna Happen
 
holdmybones
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

That's like the first few minutes of Magnolia.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Just as long as cop-killers can use the same defense after this.

"No, judge, it wasn't my client's bullet that killed the officer. He was suffering from high stress and was abusing steroids, and I have three doctors who will testify that the bullet was merely a coincidence and that he was suffering cardiac arrest before the bullet even entered his heart."
 
dothemath
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Question 2: If a 15 year old is charged as an adult does that mean they are fair game for child molesters?
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The cop had a duty to exercise reasonable care. His abject failure to exercise care does not turn on whether Mr. Floyd had drugs in his systems. It's a bad defense and it's not going to work.
 
