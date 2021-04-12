 Skip to content
(Right Wing Watch)   In what seems like the plot of a bad Sci-Fi movie, Tim Horn says that in 2029, an asteroid carrying an alien virus will hit the earth, and the anti-christ will come into power   (rightwingwatch.org) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has Tin Horn ever been right?
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn. I hate long waits.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, Trump's not getting back in.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Has Tin Horn ever been right?


Has ANY of them ever been right? If they were truly the ;prophets of god' as they claim, then their predictions would have been right on the money

But sadly the idiots and imbeciles will happily grant them a forum, for which to spread more lies and mis-truths
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: Damn. I hate long waits.


I never understood the people who prep to survive world wide catastrophic disasters.  If an asteroid is going to hit the earth, I want to be standing directly beneath it.  A few seconds of the most magnificent view ever, followed by death so quickly your nervous system wouldn't even register the pain
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On Thursday's program, Horn discussed his recent book, "The Wormwood Prophecy," which claims that the government is covering up the fact that an asteroid known as Apophis will strike the Earth in 2029.

I'm rather impressed that the government can cover up the sky.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TuckFrump: dionysusaur: Has Tin Horn ever been right?

Has ANY of them ever been right? If they were truly the ;prophets of god' as they claim, then their predictions would have been right on the money

But sadly the idiots and imbeciles will happily grant them a forum, for which to spread more lies and mis-truths


If they were true 'prophets' of god' as they claim, they'd follow Matthew 24:36:

"But about that day or hour no one knows, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father."

So to claim you know the time and date is literally claiming you're God.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: On Thursday's program, Horn discussed his recent book, "The Wormwood Prophecy," which claims that the government is covering up the fact that an asteroid known as Apophis will strike the Earth in 2029.

I'm rather impressed that the government can cover up the sky.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The virus hit the Earth in 2019 and the Antichrist had already been in power for three years.

Mind you, prophesing the past is much easier and more accurate than taking a blind stab at the future.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: The virus hit the Earth in 2019 and the Antichrist had already been in power for three years.

Mind you, prophesing the past is much easier and more accurate than taking a blind stab at the future.


To a person who cares maybe.  If they're wrong about the future they just shift the goalposts.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: TuckFrump: dionysusaur: Has Tin Horn ever been right?

Has ANY of them ever been right? If they were truly the ;prophets of god' as they claim, then their predictions would have been right on the money

But sadly the idiots and imbeciles will happily grant them a forum, for which to spread more lies and mis-truths

If they were true 'prophets' of god' as they claim, they'd follow Matthew 24:36:

"But about that day or hour no one knows, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father."

So to claim you know the time and date is literally claiming you're God.


True, but most Evangelicals can't get past Leviticus to actually read the REST of their bible
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep your wet dreams to yourself Tim!
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Has Tin Horn ever been right?


I mean, their donuts are OK.
 
neongoats
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I just assume all right wingers believe in this shiat. It's never steered me wrong in life.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
2029 huh?  Well, I'll be 69 then, so yeah, that's a good enough run I guess.  Bring it on!
 
surlyjason
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Like most modern "sci-fi" it sounds like a reboot.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If a noted scientist such as Tim Horn says it's true, who are we to argue?
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

OldRod: 2029 huh?  Well, I'll be 69 then, so yeah, that's a good enough run I guess.  Bring it on!


Me too. We should take it as a sign and retire early. This is good of reason as any.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

neongoats: I just assume all right wingers believe in this shiat. It's never steered me wrong in life.


See, I'm maybe a little more forgiving.  For these guys, it's a business calculation.  They don't need ALL Evangelicals to believe this shiat.  They just need ENOUGH Evangelicals to believe this shiat to make it financially profitable.  Like spammers, they only need about a 1% hit rate to make back their fixed business costs.  Anything above that is pure profit.  Which is why I think you see ever more outlandish claims, and sci-fi fan fiction scenarios posed.

Their target consumer is into these weird power fantasies of Christian dominionism.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: dionysusaur: Has Tin Horn ever been right?

I mean, their donuts are OK.


I guess we got the frozen ones.  They melted in the box on the way to work.  Ever hear a bunch of ungrateful yaps complain about free donuts?  Yeah.  I used to be nice enough to bring donuts to work.  Used to be.

TH went out of business in St. Louis.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
An alien virus is not only not evolved to infect humans, but it's not even evolved to infect anything on Earth. There would be almost zero risk.
 
rustypouch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I love happy endings.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Don't worry.  It won't hit Earth.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So it's a mash-up of The Andromeda Strain, Deep Impact, and The Omen.  Do I have that right?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No guys, this time for SURE it's totally gonna happen. See, the last bunch of times it was because we weren't believing hard enough. But this time, it's absolutely going to happen.

/you guys are gonna be so pissed.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh goody, another charlatan and grifter masquerading under the guise of religion.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: Driedsponge: TuckFrump: dionysusaur: Has Tin Horn ever been right?

Has ANY of them ever been right? If they were truly the ;prophets of god' as they claim, then their predictions would have been right on the money

But sadly the idiots and imbeciles will happily grant them a forum, for which to spread more lies and mis-truths

If they were true 'prophets' of god' as they claim, they'd follow Matthew 24:36:

"But about that day or hour no one knows, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father."

So to claim you know the time and date is literally claiming you're God.

True, but most Evangelicals can't get past Leviticus to actually read the REST of their bible


Most Evangelicals can't even read the whole of Leviticus. How many crappy wool suits mixed with linen do those televangelists wear when they're crying into the camera?
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Has Tin Horn ever been right?


My prediction says 2039. So when you're done donating money to whoever he is, or whatever he's a part of, have 10 more years of money for me because it will turn out he's wrong and I'm right...

In the spirit of Jeb!

Please be gullible.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Most Q nonsense and now by extension evangelical nonsense is based on B movie plots from the early 90s. Ron Watkins must have loved the clearance bin at the video store back in the day.
 
cloverock70
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So...stupid people believe stupid things. Thanks for sharing?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This ASSteroid already hit us.
30330 Tiffanysun
 
WellThatHappened
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We technically already got a "virus from the sky" and the antichrist was just voted out of power.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You do of course realize that "anti-Christ" is an anagram of "CHAIN 'R TITS", right?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
FTA: "I believe it's going to make coronavirus look like a walk in the park. "

They're already saying that, did he just admit that they're lying?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: [Fark user image 275x183]
This ASSteroid already hit us.
30330 Tiffanysun


They still haven't come up with a coherent Biden insult.  These guys are really in the weeds.
 
The Cab Guy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Alphax: No, Trump's not getting back in.


The Antichrist came to power in 2015 riding down an escalator and damning the world, and especially America for generations to come.

But he was and is a vain and ignorant Antichrist. So despite every gift and instinct for seizing and holding power possible, he destroyed himself spectacularly, when NO mortal man or woman was ever capable.

And yet, he STILL holds so many hearts and minds. Poisoned hearts, troubled, yes. But votes are votes. There are no modifiers for quality of human.
 
jso2897
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dittybopper: You do of course realize that "anti-Christ" is an anagram of "CHAIN 'R TITS", right?


As well it should be.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: So it's a mash-up of The Andromeda Strain, Deep Impact, and The Omen.  Do I have that right?


And more than a little Plan 9.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: [Fark user image 275x183]
This ASSteroid already hit us.
30330 Tiffanysun

They still haven't come up with a coherent Biden insult.  These guys are really in the weeds.


And yet he might have a promising future writing for Gutfeld's new "comedy" show.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is Coast to Coast with Art Bell George Nory stil a thing? Could the show even keep up with the speed of conspiracy theories these days?

/listened back in the late 90s to mid 00s after the Houston Astros radio call
//too old to stay up that late these days
///east of the rockies
 
H31N0US
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My Trumper Dad asked me what it meant that Biden was lifting Trump era restrictions on H1Bs. I replied "evidently the sitting President doesn't subscribe to mercantilism."

To which he replied "doesn't surprise me, I don't think he believes in anything."

I started to explain why that, even if true, could be a good thing, but I didn't.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: yohohogreengiant: Damn. I hate long waits.

I never understood the people who prep to survive world wide catastrophic disasters.  If an asteroid is going to hit the earth, I want to be standing directly beneath it.  A few seconds of the most magnificent view ever, followed by death so quickly your nervous system wouldn't even register the pain


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
Did he think we'd forget those episodes?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Did Tom not see what tried to crawl off Trump's head when it was cold and windy outside while getting on a plane? I think that boat already sailed and thankfully we dumped him when we did.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: dionysusaur: Has Tin Horn ever been right?

I mean, their donuts are OK.

I guess we got the frozen ones.  They melted in the box on the way to work.  Ever hear a bunch of ungrateful yaps complain about free donuts?  Yeah.  I used to be nice enough to bring donuts to work.  Used to be.

TH went out of business in St. Louis.


Fresh QT donuts are a decent substitute. Probably better, if yours were frozen & shipped from Canada.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: An alien virus is not only not evolved to infect humans, but it's not even evolved to infect anything on Earth. There would be almost zero risk.


Until the octopuses it IS designed to infect start getting bitey.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I wish one of these evangelical types could explain how they know the difference between thoughts generated by their own brain, and those "revealed" by God. My suspicion is people who think it's the latter are actually experiencing the former.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tim Horn has Netflix
 
BEER_ME_in_CT
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Antichrist was in power for 4 years. Id take a virus or an asteroid any day over that shiatstick. hell he had the virus but the docs at Walter Reed were too good.
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: dionysusaur: Has Tin Horn ever been right?

Has ANY of them ever been right? If they were truly the ;prophets of god' as they claim, then their predictions would have been right on the money

But sadly the idiots and imbeciles will happily grant them a forum, for which to spread more lies and mis-truths


So much this. They don't even follow the biblical law when they are wrong about it and have themselves stoned to death. They just carry on when another bs lie to try and get more money out of those they have fleeced.
 
