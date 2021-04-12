 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   A look at some redesigned airline cabins that you would never be able to afford a seat in   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
42
    More: Interesting, Air travel, Car seat, Economy class, Travel, Aircraft, Transportation Security Administration, interesting designs, Business class  
•       •       •

1266 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Apr 2021 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Meanwhile, over at United...
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
An open office plan "co-working space" on a plane?

Oh HELL no.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't care how modular the seating is, I don't know many people who could comfortably fit in one of those.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how much we glorify airline seats in the media. Something that most people will never afford, and even in coach, only use once every other year or so. It's like the inanimate version of celebrity worship.

My old friend and coworker used to take Spirit to Puerto Rico because, as she said, "why would I spend 3x more on a seat where I'll only be for 2 hours? I'd rather save that money for the actual vacation."

Exactly.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yeah, I'm sure the FAA would just love to have passengers sitting sideways. And, of course, these seat renderings never show any seatbelts.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just do the damn fifth element thing.
I'd pay extra to lay down and be knocked out for a few hours.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Don't bring an oversized carry-on like the douche in the lower left did.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I love how much we glorify airline seats in the media. Something that most people will never afford, and even in coach, only use once every other year or so. It's like the inanimate version of celebrity worship.

My old friend and coworker used to take Spirit to Puerto Rico because, as she said, "why would I spend 3x more on a seat where I'll only be for 2 hours? I'd rather save that money for the actual vacation."

Exactly.


A lot of people fly multiple times a month for work.  This stuff is mostly for them.
 
B0redd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love living in the future.
 
bardyn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those look nice, but here's what we'll actually get:
news.bbcimg.co.ukView Full Size
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fear the Clam: [Fark user image 850x478]
Yeah, I'm sure the FAA would just love to have passengers sitting sideways. And, of course, these seat renderings never show any seatbelts.


Given the spacing, it looks like they can swivel to face front during take-off and landing.  Only way that would ever be allowed.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
How luxurious.
Looks like slave labor quarters for nerds.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

If you have the means.


Fark user imageView Full Size


If you don't
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: [Fark user image image 252x200]
Meanwhile, over at United...


historytoday.comView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Looks like slave labor quarters for nerds.


No, that's open plan offices.

/ I really, really, really hate them
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fear the Clam: [Fark user image image 850x478]
Yeah, I'm sure the FAA would just love to have passengers sitting sideways. And, of course, these seat renderings never show any seatbelts.


And where do the people in the middle put their carry on luggage?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bardyn: Those look nice, but here's what we'll actually get:
[news.bbcimg.co.uk image 466x270]


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The airlines need to take a clue from from the military and move to the next logical step. Hard points on the wing and fuselage would allow a few dozen more seats to be sold. Economy eXtreme will cover those price sensitive passengers who don't feel like paying for cabin pressure or heating they won't use.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: NikolaiFarkoff: I love how much we glorify airline seats in the media. Something that most people will never afford, and even in coach, only use once every other year or so. It's like the inanimate version of celebrity worship.

My old friend and coworker used to take Spirit to Puerto Rico because, as she said, "why would I spend 3x more on a seat where I'll only be for 2 hours? I'd rather save that money for the actual vacation."

Exactly.

A lot of people fly multiple times a month for work.  This stuff is mostly for them.


Yup. Also, the price difference isn't that extreme.

I fly JFK to PEK pretty often (pre-pandemic). If you're booking ahead, a standard economy ticket was roughly $800-1000 ($30/flight hour), a premium economy ticket was about $500 ($20/ish/flight hour) more than standard economy. Business class was roughly $2500-3000 ($100ish/flight hour), and first class was $5000-7000 ($200ish/flight hour)

Honestly, I'd only ever fly Premium Economy for a 14 hour flight if I had to and Business class was basically a necessity. For nearly 30 hours of flying, $100/hr seems pretty reasonable to me for the comfort and benefits of business class. I was upgraded once into first class, but, for me at least, I didn't find the benefits were THAT much better than business class, so I'd probably never actually pay for it, but I can see why some people would.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What we need is a plane with an accordion design that, based on the actual number of passengers booked and/or baggage carried, can flex longer or shorter within a reasonable predetermined range, with adjustable seats that can be added or removed and configured so everyone gets optimal leg and recline room. Once properly sized, the plane's fuselage would lock in and be as safe as a standard one. The plane's avionics would also automatically adjust to the correct parameters.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: What we need is a plane with an accordion design that, based on the actual number of passengers booked and/or baggage carried, can flex longer or shorter within a reasonable predetermined range, with adjustable seats that can be added or removed and configured so everyone gets optimal leg and recline room. Once properly sized, the plane's fuselage would lock in and be as safe as a standard one. The plane's avionics would also automatically adjust to the correct parameters.


So, a Lego Technics airliner.  If you thought Boeing/Airbus airframes were expensive.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spawn_of_Cthulhu: Fear the Clam: [Fark user image image 850x478]
Yeah, I'm sure the FAA would just love to have passengers sitting sideways. And, of course, these seat renderings never show any seatbelts.

And where do the people in the middle put their carry on luggage?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: What we need is a plane with an accordion design that, based on the actual number of passengers booked and/or baggage carried, can flex longer or shorter within a reasonable predetermined range, with adjustable seats that can be added or removed and configured so everyone gets optimal leg and recline room. Once properly sized, the plane's fuselage would lock in and be as safe as a standard one. The plane's avionics would also automatically adjust to the correct parameters.


They have these things called planes and they come in different sizes. 

A CRJ/E-1XX for short, small volume commuter flights. 737/A320 for general purpose domestic aviation. 747/A380 for large volume, long-haul flights. 787/A350 for moderate volume, long-haul flights where fuel efficiency is important. There are also classes of planes in between. 

The air industry is remarkable for their efficiency and very few flights are undersold.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Louisiana_Sitar_Club:

A lot of people fly multiple times a month for work.  This stuff is mostly for them.

Sure, but that's the irony -- as we move towards a more virtual future AND there's a lot of corporate cost-cutting going around, it seems like the market for these new (more expensive) innovations is shrinking quickly.

I'm all for revising how we think about the seat layout, but as soon as it limits the number of seats on the plane, costs go way up.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: What we need is a plane with an accordion design that, based on the actual number of passengers booked and/or baggage carried, can flex longer or shorter within a reasonable predetermined range, with adjustable seats that can be added or removed and configured so everyone gets optimal leg and recline room. Once properly sized, the plane's fuselage would lock in and be as safe as a standard one. The plane's avionics would also automatically adjust to the correct parameters.


I thought the Boeing 757 max already had a fuselage that would flex shorter when loaded with passengers.
 
ChuckGandCrew
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If you simply remove the passengers legs, then they won't need leg room at all!
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: [Fark user image 252x200]
Meanwhile, over at United...


Row well and live.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: NikolaiFarkoff: I love how much we glorify airline seats in the media. Something that most people will never afford, and even in coach, only use once every other year or so. It's like the inanimate version of celebrity worship.

My old friend and coworker used to take Spirit to Puerto Rico because, as she said, "why would I spend 3x more on a seat where I'll only be for 2 hours? I'd rather save that money for the actual vacation."

Exactly.

A lot of people fly multiple times a month for work.  This stuff is mostly for them.


My unwritten rule is that any flight 3 or more hours, I will pay for business or first class. Anything under is coach. I only fly > 3 hours once or twice a year. (except last year = 0).
 
p51d007
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Here's what air travel USE to be...now, you are nothing but cattle to be hauled from one place to another.

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
SkyPiglet
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's bad enough having to sit next to some ranfom arse- hole on a plane, but looking at their dumb face the whole time? Ugh
 
Salmon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bardyn: Those look nice, but here's what we'll actually get:
[news.bbcimg.co.uk image 466x270]


looks like a Kraftwerk album
 
Lee451
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bostonguy: An open office plan "co-working space" on a plane?

Oh HELL no.


Cubicles.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
1.) Put rows of comfortable bucket seats along sides of plan where windows are.
2.) Get rid of windows and put in continuous skylight above that runs down center or plan (or digital roof that is a camera to the outside sly).
3.) Put in table down the center with power fixed swivel tilt stools. Part of unit has height adjustable surfaces and pop up seating allowing ADA access or people to stand to work etc.

This becomes business class.

Put seats down side then back to back seating down middle. Gives everyone more legroom.

This becomes economy.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lee451: Cubicles


While I was forced to work in an open plan office, I would have given anything to have a cubicle.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: Just do the damn fifth element thing.
I'd pay extra to lay down and be knocked out for a few hours.


LONGER THAN YOU THINK, DAD! IT'S LONGER THAN YOU THINK!
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: The Pope of Manwich Village: What we need is a plane with an accordion design that, based on the actual number of passengers booked and/or baggage carried, can flex longer or shorter within a reasonable predetermined range, with adjustable seats that can be added or removed and configured so everyone gets optimal leg and recline room. Once properly sized, the plane's fuselage would lock in and be as safe as a standard one. The plane's avionics would also automatically adjust to the correct parameters.

They have these things called planes and they come in different sizes. 

A CRJ/E-1XX for short, small volume commuter flights. 737/A320 for general purpose domestic aviation. 747/A380 for large volume, long-haul flights. 787/A350 for moderate volume, long-haul flights where fuel efficiency is important. There are also classes of planes in between. 

The air industry is remarkable for their efficiency and very few flights are undersold.


Oddly, Southwest does very well only flying 737s (well, at least they did until the 737 Max debacle).
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dothemath: [Fark user image 850x478]How luxurious.
Looks like slave labor quarters for nerds.


If there is one thing we've been begging the airlines is a seating arrangement that allows someone 3 seats down to spill a drink that then then drips onto me and my electronics.  where do i sign up?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: [Fark user image 252x200]
Meanwhile, over at United...


that's not fair.  It's not United w/o a 4 hour delay.
 
6655321
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They need to redesign the "Mile High Club" areas on the planes.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I love how much we glorify airline seats in the media. Something that most people will never afford, and even in coach, only use once every other year or so. It's like the inanimate version of celebrity worship.

My old friend and coworker used to take Spirit to Puerto Rico because, as she said, "why would I spend 3x more on a seat where I'll only be for 2 hours? I'd rather save that money for the actual vacation."

Exactly.


Its the worship of conspicuous consumption as a sign of wealth and celebrities are an obvious focal point for that. Tik tok is filled with such people. The worst example so far was some dude who made a cheesesteak sandwich with a 200$ piece of Wagyu beef and poured velveeta sauce on it.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: Just do the damn fifth element thing.
I'd pay extra to lay down and be knocked out for a few hours.


"Long Jaunt!!!!!  Longer than you think!!!"
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.