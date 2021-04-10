 Skip to content
 
(Bloomberg)   Noting that the ship didn't sink, NYC rats are back from their year long sabbatical in the suburbs   (bloomberg.com) divider line
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Uh, oh. They've been living like kings and have had lots of time to booby trap everything. Stay safe and shoot first, New Yorkers. 🙏
 
mmojo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I have lived in Williamsburg for seven years and still haven't figured out why my neighbors feed rats. All my neighbors. Every day there is food laid out for blocks in ever direction. I guess Hasidism just like rats.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You could nuke NYC and the rats would simply start fighting over the suntan lotion.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Do people there still leave their garbage bags out on the sidewalk for collection day?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If you're in New York City and get fazed by a rat in the street or, oh my stars and garters, in the subway, just leave town. You're more likely to catch a disease from a Wall St lawyer.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Next up covid rats
 
