(CNN) Hello, You have reached Myanmar's military morgue, where we stab them and slab them. Please press one if you have the $85 to recover your loved one's body
5
DeathBySarcasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
$85 seems a tad stiff
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plus a $5 bullet removal fee.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Myanmar military is evil on a whole new level. Early in this coup, they murdered an activist and she became a marytr and a symbol of the resistance. The Myanmar military went to her grave, dug it up in the middle of the night to perform an "autopsy" (desecrate her body) to prove they didn't kill her.
Before they left they threw her remains in the hole and backfilled it with tons of concrete to ensure no one can ever double check their "findings" (desecrate her grave).

They are savages.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yes, but if you use the coupon on Groupon it's only $65.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
But if you just need some dead bodies, 85 bucks a pop is a pretty good deal.
 
