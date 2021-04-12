 Skip to content
 
(First Coast News)   Not content to be a mere dumpster fire, Florida raises the stakes to landfill fire. Mmmm, landfill fire   (firstcoastnews.com) divider line
merlinsbeard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t5XNW​F​w5HVw
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't they just empty that waste pond from a couple of days ago into it and solve both problems?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll mess with your carbon foot print/
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm sure a fiery mountain of trash smells lovely. And isn't bad for your health at all.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Its like the land itself is trying to get rid of the infestation
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
When a landfill catches fire, there are two things that should be done: 1) call the fire department and 2) call the EPA (2 is because who knows what in the hell actually got dumped into that landfill).
 
wage0048
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Now they just have to kill a few unarmed black folks and they'll be all set.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
At least they're unlikely to have a coal seam right underneath the town dump, like Centralia PA did.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"All-Comers Bar-B-Que"
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oooo that's going to be a biatch to put out. I hope the VFD didn't get suckered into it.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Elmo at the Great Philadelphia Trash Fire of 2018
Youtube 8gNzjh93hLQ
 
flamesfan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Good thing the oceans are rising. The fire might continue until the tide comes in.
 
