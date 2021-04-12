 Skip to content
 
(CNBC)   Chinese vaccines 'half assed,' top health official admits. You'd think after all those years studying coronavirus they'd have a better grip   (cnbc.com) divider line
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA: "Beijing has distributed hundreds of millions of doses abroad while trying to promote doubt about the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine made using the previously experimental messenger RNA, or mRNA, process."

I don't often use the word "evil". However, this is legitimately and evil thing to do.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you make anyone with a question about your vaccine disappear, there May soon be no more questions.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chinese vaccines "don't have very high protection rates," said the director of the China Centers for Disease Control, Gao Fu, at a conference Saturday in the southwestern city of Chengdu...

Gao did not respond to a phone call requesting further comment.

Already fired by the time they called?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think the lab that made the virus would be the best to make the vaccine.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The coronavirus pandemic, which began in central China in late 2019, marks the first time the Chinese drug industry has played a role in responding to a global health emergency.

I mean, sure, that role happens to be "undermining the legitimate response to the global health emergency while distributing a cut-rate, ineffective attempt at a vaccine," but, I guess it counts as a role.

What's next - handing out melamine "milk" to wash down the sawdust "cookie" given to you after taking their useless "vaccine?"
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: Chinese vaccines "don't have very high protection rates," said the director of the China Centers for Disease Control, Gao Fu, at a conference Saturday in the southwestern city of Chengdu...

Gao did not respond to a phone call requesting further comment.

Already fired by the time they called?


"Fired" from his job, or a cannon?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were so desperate to make republicans look bad they infected themselves with a bioengineered virus they hadn't completed a vaccine for yet.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Prefers his Covid vaccines "full-assed", wishes to express his opinion stating as much.
 
rancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder how long until this guy is never seen or heard from again and all trace of his existence is wiped out?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's anything like the shiat my mom gets from Chinatown, it's just ginseng and Tiger Balm.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Whole-assing" is preferred when it comes to vaccines. Luckily, my Phalanx supply held out until I got my shot.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: If it's anything like the shiat my mom gets from Chinatown, it's just ginseng and Tiger Balm.


Did they forget the powdered rhino horn?
 
snowshovel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More proof that Trump knew what he was doing when he personally got involved with vaccine research for WarpSpeed.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China wanted to use vaccines as a diplomacy tool to show countries that China would make a better partner than the West. Vaccines that don't work aren't going to really help the Chinese convince resource rich countries to allow China to exploit those resources.

I suspect the vaccine developers are going to be punished severely.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best of luck letting in a bunch of dirty foreigners for your olympics without a decently vaccinated population.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowshovel: More proof that Trump knew what he was doing when he personally got involved with vaccine research for WarpSpeed.


What "personal involvement" from Dolt45 looks like:
Fark user imageView Full Size

/UV Dildos left out of image for sanity.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear there's a vacancy for the top disease control official position in China
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

b2theory: FTFA: "Beijing has distributed hundreds of millions of doses abroad while trying to promote doubt about the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine made using the previously experimental messenger RNA, or mRNA, process."

I don't often use the word "evil". However, this is legitimately and evil thing to do.


Trump was an amateur compared to the actively malevolent Communist Party of China. And he's out of power now, whereas Xinnie the Pooh has even more than before.
 
Unda
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

oukewldave: I hear there's a vacancy for the top disease control official position in China


For the 16 months, it's probably been about the same as "#2 in charge of Al Qaida" was for a decade.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Official announcement: "Gao Fu be Gone Fu now!"
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Unda: oukewldave: I hear there's a vacancy for the top disease control official position in China

For the 16 months, it's probably been about the same as "#2 in charge of Al Qaida" was for a decade.


i.e. find some shmuck who didn't hear what happened to the last one.
 
valenumr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'd like to know where they are getting their data, as I am told nobody in china has covid.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

valenumr: I'd like to know where they are getting their data, as I am told nobody in china has covid.


If I worked in Chinese vaccine development and I didn't want to get sent to Uighur camp country, that would sure-as-shiat be my response to party officials: "Yes Senior Official, Sir, you did such a great job containing the virus that we simply did not have enough sick people to conduct robust clinical trials."
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: [Fark user image 225x225]


https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2020/​1​0/donald-trump-chinese-bank-account
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Should've used Kung-Fu Grip, or is that exclusively American?
 
Gerald Tarrant
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
acasignups.netView Full Size
 
Advernaut
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You French bastard!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

valenumr: I'd like to know where they are getting their data, as I am told nobody in china has covid.


South America, e.g.:

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-​a​merica-55642648

https://www.scmp.com/news/china/scien​c​e/article/3128886/chile-covid-19-vacci​nation-drive-adds-sinovac-efficacy-dat​a
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Last month Turkish researchers said the Sinovac vaccine was 91.25% effective, while Indonesia, which rolled out its mass vaccination programme on Wednesday, said it was 65.3% effective. Both were interim results from late-stage trials."

Hello, statistics, my old friend.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I liked the grip joke in there,
 
