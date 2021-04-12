 Skip to content
(Guardian)   The Jews did this
76
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again.

And they'll keep doing it too
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like they would learn, at some point, to take their centrifuges offline.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hero tag?  For what, admitting it publicly?

This is Bibi letting Biden know that the Nuke deal won't be restored unless he's OK with it/

/He'll never be OK with it
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iran is all like...okay who hired Guiliani to be our cybersecurity specialist???
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That picture looks like a mine.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Note to other countries: If you threaten Israel with annihilation -- even vaguely -- you will deserve what you get.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When will Israel come clean about their own nukes? Until that happens no one should give a fark what they have to say on the matter of anyone else getting them.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Why the Hero tag?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Iran needs nukes to defend itself from a rouge nation with nukes that is not a signatory to the international anti-poliferation treaty.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: When will Israel come clean about their own nukes? Until that happens no one should give a fark what they have to say on the matter of anyone else getting them.


Israel does not regularly threaten to destroy other countries.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: That picture looks like a mine.


You own the NFT for it?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Kinda makes you wonder what they do to other countries.

Russia is pretty overt with the RT and the bots
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm curious as to why it's OK for Israel to commit a terrorist act on Iran, as well. "Hero" doesn't sit well here.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Seems like they would learn, at some point, to take their centrifuges offline.


Air gap, motherfarker.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: I'm curious as to why it's OK for Israel to commit a terrorist act on Iran, as well. "Hero" doesn't sit well here.


It's not terrorism. A terrorist act is one that is intentionally committed against civilian targets.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I am completely shocked by this news.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
HERO tag? Pretty obvious subby has no idea how the world s works but thanks for adding to the chaos.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Seems like they would learn, at some point, to take their centrifuges offline.


Their facilities are air-gapped.

The detailed articles on the stuxnet attack are amazing. Among other tricks they "dropped" flash drives in local cafes and bars until someone was dumb enough to bring it to work and plug it in.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Iran could save itself a lot of trouble by simply accepting the existence of Israel and forgoing attempts to create nuclear weapons, but that would hurt the Iranian ruling class.  Can't control the populace without a bogeyman.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Iran needs nukes to defend itself from a rouge nation with nukes that is not a signatory to the international anti-poliferation treaty.


Yeah right.  How many videos can you find of Israeli crowds chanting death to Iran.  Or Israeli leaders saying death to Iran the infidel.

Is there any political party in Israel whose official policy is annihilation of Iran.  There are several in the Islamic world with that policy about Jews.

It's one thing to believe Israel's actions were wrong.  But at least try to perceive actual reality.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Seems like they would learn, at some point, to take their centrifuges offline.


Did Mohammed say something about "keeping the centrifuges offline"? Muslims have not shown themselves to be terribly adaptable to new and changing circumstances.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: That picture looks like a mine.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

It's not a yours.  It's a mine!
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: I'm curious as to why it's OK for Israel to commit a terrorist act on Iran, as well. "Hero" doesn't sit well here.


Because they only do it to people we don't like.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Because continuing the hate spiral to derail negotiations and perpetuate the endless carnage is heroic.

The Middle East is a failure, dominated by tribal fundamentalists. It's no accident that right-wing Israelis share the same goals as the Iranian mullahs.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So the space lasers are real.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Iran could save itself a lot of trouble by simply accepting the existence of Israel


You're not wrong.

But there's internal politics involved too. Many countries in the region will point to Israel and the Palestinians to distract from their own internal problems and issues. It keeps the peoples' anger focused elsewhere.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I love these kind of attacks. Less bombs and more of these.

Keep it up.
 
orbister
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Iran could save itself a lot of trouble by simply accepting the existence of Israel and forgoing attempts to create nuclear weapons, but that would hurt the Iranian ruling class.  Can't control the populace without a bogeyman.


I suspect that Iranian attempts to get nukes are far more about protection from the US. They will have noticed, for example, North Korea's immunity.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Because continuing the hate spiral to derail negotiations and perpetuate the endless carnage is heroic.

The Middle East is a failure, dominated by tribal fundamentalists. It's no accident that right-wing Israelis share the same goals as the Iranian mullahs.


Except they don't.  Muslims live freely in Israel, they even serve in parliament.

You're not going to find any Jewish congressmen in the Middle East (outside Israel). Hell it's illegal to be Jewish in half the places
 
aagrajag
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: I'm curious as to why it's OK for Israel to commit a terrorist act on Iran, as well. "Hero" doesn't sit well here.


A totalitarian theocracy has been thwarted in its attempted acquisition of nuclear weapons. That the agent behind that does not have clean hands makes little difference.

The only problem with the "HERO" tag is that it has an American flag as its background. Can only Americans can be heroes?
 
Two16
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bostonguy: NuclearPenguins: When will Israel come clean about their own nukes? Until that happens no one should give a fark what they have to say on the matter of anyone else getting them.

Israel does not regularly threaten to destroy other countries.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Two16: bostonguy: NuclearPenguins: When will Israel come clean about their own nukes? Until that happens no one should give a fark what they have to say on the matter of anyone else getting them.

Israel does not regularly threaten to destroy other countries.

[media.tenor.com image 220x123] [View Full Size image _x_]


Please do cite examples.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is that a picture of an Iranian nuclear test site or the training grounds of a mall ninja milita camp?
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Iran's Fark FanboisTM are very angry! Very angry indeed!
 
OldJames
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

aagrajag: beezeltown: Seems like they would learn, at some point, to take their centrifuges offline.

Did Mohammed say something about "keeping the centrifuges offline"? Muslims have not shown themselves to be terribly adaptable to new and changing circumstances.


Something something US Constitution...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Two16: bostonguy: NuclearPenguins: When will Israel come clean about their own nukes? Until that happens no one should give a fark what they have to say on the matter of anyone else getting them.

Israel does not regularly threaten to destroy other countries.

[media.tenor.com image 220x123] [View Full Size image _x_]

Please do cite examples.


https://breakingdefense.com/2021/01/i​s​raelis-say-theyll-attack-iran-if-us-ea​ses-sanctions/

https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-​i​srael-iran-iran-nuclear-middle-east-79​ef89b7f7d8df1974856eaeb5a69905

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/202​1​0225-israel-dm-threatens-lebanon-over-​remarks-made-by-hezbollah/
 
Flakeloaf
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bostonguy: FormlessOne: I'm curious as to why it's OK for Israel to commit a terrorist act on Iran, as well. "Hero" doesn't sit well here.

It's not terrorism. A terrorist act is one that is intentionally committed against civilian targets.


Okay then, same question but with Palestinians.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: When will Israel come clean about their own nukes? Until that happens no one should give a fark what they have to say on the matter of anyone else getting them.


Iran signed the NPT, an international treaty, agreeing to never develop nuclear weapons. As part of the treaty it accepted that it would be monitored by the IAEA and other bodies for violations of said treaty.

Israel did not sign the NPT, and is under no obligation to do such things.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

zimbomba67: Iran's Fark FanboisTM are very angry! Very angry indeed!


And the fanbois of trash-tier apartheid states are creaming their jeans.
 
baorao
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I love these kind of attacks. Less bombs and more of these.

Keep it up.


I get that sentiment for the most part. but then I think about what a clusterfark our country is because of disinformation spread via social media 😔
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
גלעד שגב & רביד כחלני - רגש פרטי | הקליפ הרשמי - Gilad Segev
Youtube DSImjMOGLJI
 
God's Hobo Penis [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Seems like they would learn, at some point, to take their centrifuges offline.


They are.

Read Zero Day, the story of Stuxnet. One of the key features was that it infected USB thumb drives in the hopes of reaching airgapped systems, which it did - the programming for the centerfuges was done via transfer-by-thumbdrive.

I'm not sure about today, but it was a marvel of software engineering and the art of cracking.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: bostonguy: Two16: bostonguy: NuclearPenguins: When will Israel come clean about their own nukes? Until that happens no one should give a fark what they have to say on the matter of anyone else getting them.

Israel does not regularly threaten to destroy other countries.

[media.tenor.com image 220x123] [View Full Size image _x_]

Please do cite examples.

https://breakingdefense.com/2021/01/is​raelis-say-theyll-attack-iran-if-us-ea​ses-sanctions/

https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-i​srael-iran-iran-nuclear-middle-east-79​ef89b7f7d8df1974856eaeb5a69905

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/2021​0225-israel-dm-threatens-lebanon-over-​remarks-made-by-hezbollah/


1. Not a good media outlet.

2. That article mentioned potential future attacks. I'm talking about threatening utter, complete destruction and annihilation -- as with what Iran regularly threatens Israel.

3. The Israeli official was talking about Israel acting in self-defense in response to any potential attack.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bostonguy: State_College_Arsonist: Iran could save itself a lot of trouble by simply accepting the existence of Israel

You're not wrong.

But there's internal politics involved too. Many countries in the region will point to Israel and the Palestinians to distract from their own internal problems and issues. It keeps the peoples' anger focused elsewhere.


Why would the leaders care what their people think or want.  These aren't democracies, they're not trying to win votes.

Iranian leadership simply hates israel and would like to annihilate it.   They're not wagging the dog.
 
orbister
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: Except they don't.  Muslims live freely in Israel, they even serve in parliament.


There is a seat in the Iranian parliament reserved for a representative of the Jewish community there.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Siyamak​_​More_Sedgh
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

8 inches: Good.


Why?

There is nothing you can say about the theocratic government of Iran that you can't also say about the Theocratic government of Israel these days, except Israel is far more militarily aggressive to its neighbors than Iran, and much more repressive of religious "minorities" within their own borders.   Whatever claim Israel had to being "the good guys" is long gone.  That Ship sailed when they keep perpetually electing a rcist xenophobe and actual crook to be their leader.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Trumpers say America first all the time with regards to aid money we send places but they never complained about Israel getting American aid.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: aagrajag: beezeltown: Seems like they would learn, at some point, to take their centrifuges offline.

Did Mohammed say something about "keeping the centrifuges offline"? Muslims have not shown themselves to be terribly adaptable to new and changing circumstances.

Something something US Constitution...


What about the US constitution? I'm a Canadian expat living in Japan; that's nothing to do with me, mate.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.